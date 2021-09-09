H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys soccer blanks Challenger

The Bandys boys soccer team ran its winning streak to two thanks to a 7-0 road win over Challenger Early College on Wednesday in Hickory. The Trojans scored four times in the opening half before adding three second-half goals.

Bandys improved to 5-2 entering Monday’s road match at Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Lincoln, while the Firebirds fell to 2-3 ahead of today's home Western Piedmont Athletic Conference contest against The Master’s Academy (Forest City). Challenger enters today's match at 2-0 in league play, and the Firebirds are also scheduled to visit Shelby’s Pinnacle Classical Academy on Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

East Burke 9, Draughn 0

The Cavaliers shut out the Wildcats at home Wednesday in Icard, finishing with five goals in the first half and four goals after halftime. Andrew Martufi and Raleigh Slutsky each had two goals and one assist for East Burke, which also received one goal and two assists from Jonathan Garcia, one goal and one assist from both Qwinton Hemphill and Landon Thorne and one goal apiece from Danny Ramirez and Caleb Johnson-White.