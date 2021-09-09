H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys soccer blanks Challenger

The Bandys boys soccer team ran its winning streak to two thanks to a 7-0 road win over Challenger Early College on Wednesday in Hickory. The Trojans scored four times in the opening half before adding three second-half goals.
Bandys improved to 5-2 entering Monday’s road match at Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Lincoln, while the Firebirds fell to 2-3 ahead of today's home Western Piedmont Athletic Conference contest against The Master’s Academy (Forest City). Challenger enters today's match at 2-0 in league play, and the Firebirds are also scheduled to visit Shelby’s Pinnacle Classical Academy on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
East Burke 9, Draughn 0
The Cavaliers shut out the Wildcats at home Wednesday in Icard, finishing with five goals in the first half and four goals after halftime. Andrew Martufi and Raleigh Slutsky each had two goals and one assist for East Burke, which also received one goal and two assists from Jonathan Garcia, one goal and one assist from both Qwinton Hemphill and Landon Thorne and one goal apiece from Danny Ramirez and Caleb Johnson-White.
Also adding assists for East Burke (1-4-1) were Mason Chapman and Eduardo Sanchez with one apiece, while Sanchez and Marco Benitez combined for a shutout in goal with three and two saves, respectively. The Cavs host Maiden to open Catawba Valley 2A play on Monday, while Draughn (0-1) begins Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play with a home match against Avery County next Wednesday.
Community School of Davidson 6, Newton-Conover 0
The Spartans blanked the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Davidson, scoring three goals in each half. Community School of Davidson improved to 4-0-2, while Newton-Conover is now 1-5-1.
Newton-Conover hosts West Caldwell in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A opener on Monday, while Community School of Davidson travels to Central Academy on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hibriten 3, West Lincoln 1
The Panthers topped the Rebels in four sets during Wednesday’s home match in Lenoir, bouncing back from a 29-27 loss in the opening set to win the next three by scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-14. Hibriten moved to 5-4, while West Lincoln dropped to 3-6.
Hibriten hosts nonconference East Burke on Monday, while the Rebels visit Newton-Conover in Catawba Valley 2A action today before traveling to league foe West Caldwell on Tuesday.
Avery County 3, West Caldwell 0
The Vikings swept the Warriors on the road Wednesday, improving to 4-2 while dropping West Caldwell to 0-8. Avery County visits Western Highlands 1A/2A opponent Mountain Heritage tonight before hosting league foe Madison on Tuesday, while the Warriors host Lincolnton in a Catawba Valley 2A match tonight before entertaining West Lincoln in a league contest on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hibriten 9, Ashe County 0
The Panthers defeated the Huskies on the road Wednesday in West Jefferson. Singles winners for Hibriten included Cassey Vaught (6-1, 6-2), Keira Andrews (6-2, 6-1), Kennedi Harper (6-1, 6-2), Charlotte Gardner (6-3, 6-0), Natalie Jones (6-4, 6-2) and Maddy Reid (6-0, 6-0), while doubles victories for the visitors came from the teams of Vaught and Harper (8-1), Gardner and Andrews (8-1) and Jones and Kailei Watts (8-1).
Hibriten (4-1 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) travels to nonconference foe Wilkes Central today before hosting Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Watauga on Monday. On the other side, Ashe County (1-2 overall, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts league opponent South Caldwell next Wednesday before visiting another Northwestern 3A/4A foe, Alexander Central, next Thursday.