H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys shuts outs Maiden in Catawba Valley 2A semifinals

The Bandys softball team blanked Maiden 9-0 in the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Tuesday at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Riley Fox led the Trojans with two hits including a home run, while Avery Alexander also had two hits.

Kenley Rembert added one hit for second-seeded Bandys (20-4), as did Caroline McIntosh, Owyen Lyall, Bailey McClellan and Paige Barrymore. Lyall was the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of three-hit ball with nine strikeouts and two walks.

The third-seeded Blue Devils (14-8) were shut out for only the third time this season, with two of those losses coming at the hands of Bandys and the other coming at the hands of Alexander Central, the second-ranked team in the 4A West according to MaxPreps.com, in the season opener.

Bandys will face top-seeded West Lincoln in the finals of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament tonight at 7 p.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne.

SOFTBALL

West Lincoln 6, West Caldwell 0: The top-seeded Rebels knocked off the fifth-seeded Warriors in the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on Tuesday at Lenoir-Rhyne University. West Lincoln outhit West Caldwell 6-4 to advance to tonight’s 7 p.m. championship game against second-seeded Bandys.

West Lincoln improved to 19-5 following Tuesday’s victory, while West Caldwell dropped to 10-13.

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 9, Freedom 2: The top-seeded Cougars defeated the fifth-seeded Patriots in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Tuesday at South Caldwell High School in Hudson. Alexander Central outhit Freedom 8-5 behind three hits from Jaret Hoppes, two from Gage Weaver and one apiece from Mason Chapman, Dusty Sigmon and Dyson Lewis, while Cade Miller was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of one-run, five-hit ball with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Alexander Central (20-4) will face second-seeded South Caldwell in the championship game tonight at 7 p.m. at South Caldwell. Meanwhile, Freedom (8-16) will hope for a state playoff bid.

South Caldwell 11, Watauga 1: The second-seeded Spartans took down the third-seeded Pioneers in five innings at home Tuesday in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament in Hudson. Dylan Dula pitched all five innings for South Caldwell, needing 92 pitches to complete his complete-game effort.

South Caldwell (15-7) will take on top-seeded Alexander Central in the championship game tonight at 7 p.m. at South Caldwell, while Watauga (16-8) will wait for state playoff brackets to be announced.

BOYS TENNIS Hickory 7, Crest 2: The third-seeded Red Tornadoes topped the 11th-seeded Chargers at home Tuesday in the second round of the 3A dual state playoffs at Hickory City Park, winning five singles matches and a pair of doubles contests. Singles winners for Hickory included Griffin Lovern (6-2, 6-0 over Sam Thomas), Costen Holtzman (6-1, 6-1 over Luke Kirby), Lewis Tate (6-1, 7-5 over Eli Roberts), Clint Powers (7-5, 6-2 over Jonathan Peeler) and Parker Yount (6-4, 7-5 over Austin Stubblefield), while victorious doubles teams were Lovern and Holtzman (8-0 over Kirby and Roberts) and Powers and Tate (8-4 over Peeler and Thomas).

Hickory (12-0) will visit second-seeded Lake Norman Charter (17-0) in Monday’s third round, while Crest ends the dual season at 10-2.

Lake Norman Charter 7, St. Stephens 2: The second-seeded Knights knocked off the 10th-seeded Indians at home Tuesday in the second round of the 3A dual state playoffs in Huntersville. The only wins for St. Stephens came from Ajay Swisher (6-2, 6-2 over Sean Huynh at No. 1 singles) and Bradley Markland (6-4, 6-2 over Charlie Han at No. 4 singles).

Lake Norman Charter (17-0) will host third-seeded Hickory (12-0) in Monday’s third round, while St. Stephens completes the dual season at 12-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

North Guilford 15, St. Stephens 10: The 13th-seeded Nighthawks defeated the 20th-seeded Indians at home Tuesday in the opening round of the state playoffs in Greensboro. Northern Guilford led 9-4 at halftime before both teams scored six goals in the second half.

Northern Guilford (9-5) will visit fourth-seeded Weddington (17-3) in Friday’s second round, while St. Stephens finishes the season at 10-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 12, West Iredell 0: The Tigers routed the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Statesville, improving to 9-4-4 overall and 5-4-3 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of tonight’s road match against North Iredell. Meanwhile, West Iredell dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-11 in league play entering tonight’s home contest against St. Stephens.

Newton-Conover 3, West Lincoln 0: The Red Devils blanked the Rebels at home Tuesday in Newton, receiving one goal apiece from Lilly Gargis, Briseyda Vasquez and Andrea Ozuna to go with a shutout in goal from Heidi Alvarado-Rojo. Newton-Conover (9-7-2, 7-3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys today, while West Lincoln (9-9-1, 3-8) entertains West Caldwell.

Alexander Central 4, Ashe County 0: The Cougars defeated the Huskies on the road Tuesday in West Jefferson, scoring twice in each half to move to 3-13 overall and 2-5 in Northwestern 3A/4A play. Alexander Central visits Watauga tonight, while Ashe County (5-10-4, 0-7 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Hibriten.

Maiden 1, Bandys 1: The Blue Devils and host Trojans played to a tie during Tuesday’s match in Catawba, with a second-half goal from Maiden’s Annalee Smith off an assist from Liz Mroz tying the contest. Maiden (11-3-1, 8-2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bunker Hill today, while Bandys (10-2-3, 7-2-2) visits Newton-Conover.

TRACK AND FIELD

North Lincoln wins Western Foothills 3A meet: Fred T. Foard hosted the Western Foothills 3A championship meet on Tuesday in Newton, with North Lincoln finishing first on both the boys’ side (192 points) and the girls’ side (233 points). Finishing second in the boys’ team standings was Hickory with 121.5 points, while the third- through eighth-place boys’ teams consisted of North Iredell (112), East Lincoln (90), Foard (75), West Iredell (44), Statesville (38.5) and St. Stephens (24).

North Iredell was the runner-up on the girls’ side with 127 points, while third-place West Iredell scored 73. Statesville came in fourth with 58 points, St. Stephens was fifth with 52, Foard was sixth with 46, East Lincoln took seventh with 33 and Hickory was eighth with 30.

Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln, 10:34.38

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln, 8:53.96

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Haylee Gibson (North Lincoln), 17.40 seconds

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 15.33 seconds

Girls’ 100-meter dash: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 12.25 seconds

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 11.05 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: North Iredell, 1:53.48

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: East Lincoln, 1:33.12

Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Cara Castro (North Lincoln), 5:32.05

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Connor Bagwell (North Lincoln), 4:44.96

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: North Lincoln, 52.41 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: East Lincoln, 43.44 seconds

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 59.26 seconds

Boys’ 400-meter dash: Kolton Hodges (North Lincoln), 52.47 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Haylee Gibson (North Lincoln), 50.35 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 41.56 seconds

Girls’ 800-meter run: Cara Castro (North Lincoln), 2:31.28

Boys’ 800-meter run: Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln), 2:09.12

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 25.19 seconds

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 22.43 seconds

Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Bella Wood (North Lincoln), 12:23.56

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Philip Riddle (North Iredell), 10:16.49

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 4:27.31

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 3:34.85

Girls’ high jump: Emily Campbell (North Iredell), 5 feet 1 inch

Boys’ high jump: Jackson Hawkins (North Iredell), 5 feet 9 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Chloe Soorus (North Lincoln), 9 feet 9 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Brian Schoellner (Hickory), 10 feet 9 inches

Girls’ long jump: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 16 feet 11 inches

Boys’ long jump: John Jackson (North Iredell), 20 feet 11 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Angely Soto (North Lincoln), 34 feet 11 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 40 feet 9.75 inches

Girls’ shot put: Jewell Allen (North Iredell), 29 feet 8 inches

Boys’ shot put: Kristjan Snyder (North Lincoln), 42 feet 9.75 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Carly Correll (North Lincoln), 117 feet 2 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Jake Prince (Hickory), 115 feet 4 inches