H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys’ Poovey no-hits Lake Norman Charter

The Bandys softball team defeated Lake Norman Charter 10-0 in five innings at home Tuesday in Catawba. The Trojans finished with nine hits in the contest, led by two hits and three RBIs from Rylee Bost and two hits and one RBI from Riley Fox.
Caroline McIntosh added one hit and three RBIs for Bandys (7-4, 7-4 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got one hit and two RBIs from Lydia Poovey, one hit and one RBI from Katie Poovey and one hit apiece from Owyen Lyall and Lauren Howard. Lydia Poovey was the winning pitcher after tossing five innings of no-hit ball for the Trojans, registering 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Bandys travels to Lake Norman Charter (2-9, 2-9) today.
SOFTBALLMaiden 10, Newton-Conover 3
The Blue Devils knocked off the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Maiden, with Rachel Cooke picking up the win after allowing only two hits in four innings in the pitcher’s circle. Morgan Bohemier pitched two innings in relief, while Heidi Williams struck out the side in the seventh.
Kaidyn Rogers and Kaley Kiser each went 3-for-4 for Maiden (6-5, 6-5 South Fork 2A), while Newton-Conover (5-5, 5-5) was limited to three hits as a team. The Red Devils host the Blue Devils today.
Hibriten 6, East Burke 3
The Panthers doubled up the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Lenoir, scoring single runs in each of the first three innings before adding three runs in the fifth. On the other side, East Burke scored a run in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Hibriten (11-0, 11-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) is at Fred T. Foard tonight, while East Burke (3-7, 3-7) hosts Patton.
West Caldwell 9, Patton 6
The Warriors nabbed their first victory of the season on the road Tuesday in Morganton. West Caldwell is now 1-10 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while the Panthers are 2-9 in both.
West Caldwell hosts West Iredell tonight, while Patton is at East Burke.
GIRLS SOCCERFred T. Foard 2, Draughn 0
The Tigers blanked the Wildcats at home Tuesday in Newton, earning their 10th shutout victory of the season. Fred T. Foard is now 11-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Draughn is 4-5 in both.
The Tigers host Hibriten tonight, while the Wildcats entertain Bunker Hill.
Hibriten 9, East Burke 0
The Panthers shut out the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Lenoir, receiving three goals from Abby Kidder and two from Haley Crowe. Charis Keen and Reagan Cline each added one goal and two assists for Hibriten, which also got one goal and one assist from Caiden Ingram, one goal from Emily Elliott and one assist each from Abigail Correll and Mayra Tejamanil.
Kelis Greene had two saves in goal for Hibriten (10-1, 10-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A), which visits Fred T. Foard tonight. Meanwhile, East Burke (3-6-1, 3-6-1) hosts Patton.
Patton 4, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers earned their second straight win at home Tuesday in Morganton, defeating the Warriors to improve to 5-5 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. As for West Caldwell, it fell to 2-8-1 in both following its third consecutive defeat.
Patton visits East Burke today, while West Caldwell hosts West Iredell.
West Iredell 4, Bunker Hill 1
The Bears remained winless at 0-8 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A following a three-goal home loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. On the other side, West Iredell dropped to 4-6 in both.
Bunker Hill travels to Draughn today, while West Iredell visits West Caldwell.
BOYS TENNISFred T. Foard 7, Draughn 2
The Tigers topped the Wildcats on Tuesday at home, ending the regular season at 7-2 overall and 7-0 in Northwestern Foothills 2A play. Fred T. Foard swept the singles matches and also won one of the doubles matches, dropping Draughn to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in league play entering Wednesday’s home contest against West Iredell.
Both teams will also compete in the Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament next week.
Hibriten 9, East Burke 0
The Panthers knocked off the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Lenoir, winning all six singles matches and all three doubles matches. Hibriten moved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while East Burke is now 3-3 in both.
Both teams will participate in the Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament next week.
McDowell 9, Alexander Central 0
The Titans easily dispatched the Cougars at home Tuesday in Marion, collecting wins in all six singles matches as well as all three doubles matches. McDowell improved to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Alexander Central fell to 1-5 and 1-3.
McDowell hosts Watauga on Friday, while Alexander Central is at St. Stephens today.
Watauga 7, St. Stephens 2
The Indians dropped a road contest to the Pioneers on Tuesday in Boone, only managing one singles victory and one doubles win as they fell to 2-1 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for Watauga, it is now 3-1 in both.
St. Stephens hosts Alexander Central today, while Watauga travels to McDowell on Friday.