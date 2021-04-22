H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys’ Poovey no-hits Lake Norman Charter

The Bandys softball team defeated Lake Norman Charter 10-0 in five innings at home Tuesday in Catawba. The Trojans finished with nine hits in the contest, led by two hits and three RBIs from Rylee Bost and two hits and one RBI from Riley Fox.

Caroline McIntosh added one hit and three RBIs for Bandys (7-4, 7-4 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got one hit and two RBIs from Lydia Poovey, one hit and one RBI from Katie Poovey and one hit apiece from Owyen Lyall and Lauren Howard. Lydia Poovey was the winning pitcher after tossing five innings of no-hit ball for the Trojans, registering 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Bandys travels to Lake Norman Charter (2-9, 2-9) today.

SOFTBALLMaiden 10, Newton-Conover 3

The Blue Devils knocked off the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Maiden, with Rachel Cooke picking up the win after allowing only two hits in four innings in the pitcher’s circle. Morgan Bohemier pitched two innings in relief, while Heidi Williams struck out the side in the seventh.

Kaidyn Rogers and Kaley Kiser each went 3-for-4 for Maiden (6-5, 6-5 South Fork 2A), while Newton-Conover (5-5, 5-5) was limited to three hits as a team. The Red Devils host the Blue Devils today.

Hibriten 6, East Burke 3