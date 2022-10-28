H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys, Hickory JVs clinch conference championships; University Christian volleyball headed to state finals

CATAWBA — The Bandys JV football team secured its first conference title in 11 years by defeating visiting Bunker Hill 50-6 on Thursday at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium. With the win, the Trojans finish the season at 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.

Bandys started the scoring on the game’s opening possession, driving 82 yards in 10 plays and getting the ball across the goal line on a 6-yard run from Tanner Stewart, who also added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Stewart was the game’s leading rusher with 173 yards on 15 carries.

Brady Swett tossed three TD passes for the Trojans on Thursday, finding Kayden Henrickson for a 16-yard scoring strike at the 9:26 mark of the second quarter before hooking up with Landon Vaughan for TD passes of 5 and 23 yards later in the period. Swett completed 10 of 13 passes for 143 yards in the contest, connecting with Henrickson twice for 43 yards and Vaughan four times for 42 yards.

Bandys added three more scores in the second half, getting Stewart’s 1-yard TD run with 2:40 to play in the third quarter before Jax Lambert scored from 10 yards out in the final minute of the period and Cody Serventi notched a 3-yard TD scamper midway through the fourth quarter. Jonas Lipe kicked three extra points and Hunter Cox converted one for the Trojans, who also tallied a pair of 2-point conversion passes — the first from Christian Etter to Vaughn in the second quarter and the other from Swett to Vaughn in the third.

Bunker Hill’s only TD came on a 54-yard run from Anton Elliott at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter. Elliott led the Bears (1-9, 1-6 Catawba Valley 2A) with 115 yards on 15 carries, while Logan Starnes completed 5 of 7 passes for 50 yards and Eli Helms completed 1 of 3 passes for 24 yards. Five different receivers caught passes for Bunker Hill, led by Elliott’s 36-yard reception and Cam Ruff’s 24-yard grab.

Bandys’ defense added five takeaways, getting interceptions from Henrickson and Swett and fumble recoveries from Ethan Little, Mikey Miley and Daniel Klabo.

JV FOOTBALL

Hickory 24, Statesville 0: The Red Tornadoes shut out the Greyhounds on the road Thursday in Statesville, winning the Western Foothills 3A Conference championship thanks to a suffocating defensive effort that saw Statesville total just 9 rushing yards. Offensively, Tylar Johnson had 217 yards and two TDs on 27 carries for Hickory, which ends the year at 9-1 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Johnson also ran for a pair of 2-point conversions while completing a pass to Kasen Tuttle on the Red Tornadoes’ other 2-point try. Johnson finishes the season with 1,220 rushing yards and 12 TDs.

Maddox McRee added 81 yards on 9-of-17 passing for Hickory, which dropped the Greyhounds to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in Western Foothills 3A contests.

Newton-Conover 28, Maiden 14: The Red Devils doubled up the Blue Devils on the road Thursday in Maiden, improving to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play while dropping Maiden to 6-4 and 4-3.

Fred T. Foard 28, St. Stephens 26: The Tigers topped the Indians at home Thursday in Newton, moving to 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping St. Stephens to 2-8 and 1-6.

South Caldwell 30, Hibriten 13: The Spartans defeated the Panthers at home Thursday in Hudson, improving to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A play. On the other side, Hibriten ends the season at 6-4 overall and 3-2 in league contests.

East Burke 34, West Caldwell 22: The Cavaliers knocked off the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, upping their record to 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Caldwell, it finishes the year at 0-10 overall and 0-7 in league play.

VOLLEYBALL

University Christian 3, Fayetteville Christian 0: The third-seeded Barracudas are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history after sweeping the second-seeded Warriors in the semifinals on the road Thursday in Fayetteville, winning by set scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-13. University Christian (24-3) will visit top-seeded Davidson Day (25-8) in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state title match on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., while Fayetteville Christian ends the fall at 24-2.

During Thursday’s match, University Christian received 29 kills from Maddie Smith, who also had two aces and 14 digs. Mackenzie Haworth and Layla Dameron added eight kills apiece, with Dameron also registering 10 digs.

Sophie Deese and Larkyn Gerken each notched four kills for the Barracudas, with Deese tallying three aces as well to go with 10 digs and 44 assists. In addition, Megan McNeely finished with 16 digs and three assists.

Fred T. Foard 3, West Rowan 2: The 10th-seeded Tigers defeated the second-seeded Falcons in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Thursday in Mount Ulla. Set scores were 25-13, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22 and 15-10.

Averie Dale recorded 20 kills, two blocks, 19 digs and 32 assists for Foard (21-7), while Laney Craig had 16 kills and 18 digs, Maya Beatty notched nine kills and 24 digs, Natigan Crutchfield had 45 digs and Camryn Partin had 27 assists. The Tigers travel to third-seeded Kings Mountain (27-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

West Rowan ends the year at 23-4.