H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys grapplers pick up 3 wins

CATAWBA — The Bandys wrestling team swept a home quad match on Wednesday, beating Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton 45-33 and nonconference opponents Alleghany and Elkin 67-12 and 66-17, respectively. With the wins, the Trojans are now 16-6 overall and 2-0 in league matches.

Earning three victories apiece for the Trojans were Will Nix (pin, forfeit, major decision at 138 pounds), Trey Ballew (two pins, forfeit at 145), Luke Burkett (pin, forfeit, decision at 160), Ian Moore (pin at 182, two forfeits at 170), Zack Evans (two pins, forfeit at 195), Matthew Cranfill (two pins, decision at 220) and Andrew McCrary (three pins at 285). Bandys also received two wins each from Eli Timberlake (pin, forfeit at 106), Trey Story (pin, forfeit at 132), Tanner Stewart (two forfeits at 152) and Connor Byrd (pin at 170, pin at 182), while Chauncy Reese won via forfeit at 113 and Rylan Heers earned a pinfall victory at 182.

Bandys will compete in the Gavin Sharpe Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Mooresville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hibriten 61, South Point 14: The Panthers defeated the Red Raiders at home Wednesday in Lenoir, improving to 13-1 ahead of tonight’s home game against Freedom, which will represent the first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contest for both teams. On the other side, South Point dropped to 7-6 prior to tonight’s home game against Crest.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Point 65, Hibriten 55: The Red Raiders took down the Panthers on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 12-1 ahead of tonight’s home contest against Crest. As for Hibriten, it is now 7-6 ahead of tonight’s Northwestern 3A/4A opener against Freedom, which will also be a home game for the Panthers.