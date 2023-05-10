The 2A West and 4A West Regional boys golf tournaments were held on Tuesday at Maiden’s Glen Oaks Golf Club and Taylorsville’s Brushy Mountain Golf Club, respectively. By the end of the day, seven 2A golfers and a pair of 4A golfers from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties had qualified for the state tournaments in their classifications.

Bandys finished third as a team during the 2A West Regional, led by individual runner-up Atley Gabriel’s 3-under-par 69. Gabriel will joined at state by teammates Baker Yount (76), Sam Harwell (79) and Owen Little (84), who helped the Trojans total a team score of 308 to finish behind only regional champion Pine Lake Prep (295) and runner-up Polk County (303).

Individual 2A state qualifiers from the area include Newton-Conover’s Luke Wilkinson (73) and Hatley Hicks (75) and Bunker Hill’s Hayden Laney (77), while individual 4A state qualifiers are Alexander Central’s Aidan Hollar (77) and South Caldwell’s Mac Helton (77).

The 2A state tournament is scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines, while the 4A state tournament will be held at Pinehurst No. 8 the same days.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 7, Central Davidson 5: The second-seeded Indians topped the 31st-seeded Spartans in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Hickory. Omar Cruz and James Tate each had three hits for St. Stephens, which also got two hits apiece from Justin Skewes and Will Everett and one hit each from Landon Harris and Jacob Osborne.

Everett was the winning pitcher following five innings of three-run, four-hit ball with three strikeouts and four walks, while Young and Tate each pitched an inning in relief with Tate earning the save.

St. Stephens (20-4) hosts 15th-seeded North Davidson (15-10) in Friday’s second round, while Central Davidson ends the season at 10-13.

Fred T. Foard 7, Crest 2: The 21st-seeded Tigers defeated the 12th-seeded Chargers in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Shelby. Josh Swink had a triple and two singles for Foard, which also received a double and a single from Sean Jenkins, two singles from Aidan Landrum, a double from Braxton Tramel and singles from Blake Powell and Owen Flynn.

Jenkins earned the win thanks to six innings of two-run, eight-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Foard (14-7) visits fifth-seeded South Point (17-6) in Friday’s second round, while Crest finishes the year at 15-9.

Alexander Central 16, A.C. Reynolds 11: The sixth-seeded Cougars knocked off the 11th-seeded Rockets in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central finished with 19 hits as a team, led by four hits from Sawyer Chapman-Mays, three hits including a home run from Caleb Williams, three hits apiece from Jaret Hoppes and Cam Chapman, two hits including a homer from both Mason Chapman-Mays and Maddox Jack and one hit each from Bubba Pope and Dyson Lewis.

Alexander Central (21-6) hosts 11th-seeded Providence (23-5) in Friday’s second round, while A.C. Reynolds ends the year at 12-11.

South Caldwell 4, Butler 0: The 24th-seeded Spartans took down the ninth-seeded Bulldogs in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Matthews, scoring single runs in the top of the first and third innings before adding two runs in the fifth. South Caldwell (17-8) travels to eighth-seeded Hopewell (21-6) in Friday’s second round, while Butler finishes the season at 14-12.

North Lincoln 1, Hickory 0: The 19th-seeded Knights shut out the 14th-seeded Red Tornadoes in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Hickory, with Kellen Karr tossing 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball for North Lincoln before Ty Goodson recorded the final two outs. Will Prince had two hits and Boone Herman finished with one for Hickory, which ends the season at 16-7.

North Lincoln (14-9) visits third-seeded West Henderson (20-4) in Friday’s second round.

McMichael 12, Maiden 9: The 24th-seeded Phoenix defeated the ninth-seeded Blue Devils in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Maiden, scoring nine runs over the final two innings after trailing 9-3 through five. Tyler Hedgepeth led Maiden with four hits, while Zane Williams had two and Hunter Townsend, Collin Chappel and Seth Williams finished with one apiece.

McMichael (16-11) is at eighth-seeded Lincoln Charter (19-5) in Friday’s second round, while the Blue Devils finish the year at 18-8.

R-S Central 12, Bandys 4: The 13th-seeded Hilltoppers beat the 20th-seeded Trojans in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Rutherfordton. Despite the loss, Bandys receioved two hits from Dominic Robinson and one each from Easton Ledford, Colby Edwards, Scotty Miley, Cole McClellan and Mitchell Whelchel.

R-S Central (20-4) travels to fourth-seeded West Stokes (21-4) in Friday’s second round, while Bandys ends the season at 17-10.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 5, Owen 2: The fifth-seeded Blue Devils protected home field with a three-run victory over the 28th-seeded Warhorses in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Maiden. Emily Dover and Kyley Callahan each had two hits for Maiden, which also received one hit apiece from Miranda Valerio, Averie Waddell, Olivia Wray and Aleah Ikard.

Reagan Rembert was the winning pitcher following seven innings of two-run (one earned), four-hit ball with five strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.

Maiden (19-3) hosts 12th-seeded R-S Central (18-3) in Friday’s second round, while Owen finishes the year at 12-8.

Bandys 5, Brevard 4: The Trojans edged the visiting Blue Devils on a walk-off single from Harley Reynolds in the bottom of the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 2A state playoff opener in Catawba. In addition to Reynolds’ game-winning hit, Bandys also got four hits from Paige Barrymore, three from Jessie Sipe, two apiece from Sam Padgett and Avery Alexander and one each from Sydni Knuckles and Owyen Lyall, the latter of whom was also the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of four-run (three earned), four-hit ball with 12 strikeouts, five walks and a hit batter.

Bandys (20-4) is at fourth-seeded West Stanly (24-1) in Friday’s second round, while Brevard finishes the season at 14-7.

Fred T. Foard 1, Eastern Guilford 0: The 13th-seeded Tigers slipped past the 20th-seeded Wildcats in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Newton, with Sarah Leonhardt recording a hit and the game’s only RBI to go with one hit each from Karsyn Sigmon, Mariah Khang and Riley Vogel. Sigmon also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to seven innings of two-hit ball during which she had 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Foard (15-4) travels to fourth-seeded West Rowan (19-3-1) in Friday’s second round, while Eastern Guilford completes the season at 11-9.

South Caldwell 11, Page 0: The 10th-seeded Spartans were too much for the 23rd-seeded Pirates, shutting them out in the first round of the 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Hudson. South Caldwell (16-4) travels to seventh-seeded Hough (16-5) in Friday’s second round, while Page finishes the year at 12-7.

Alexander Central 11, T.C. Roberson 3: The second-seeded Cougars knocked off the 31st-seeded Rams in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central pounded out 14 hits in the contest, getting three apiece from Alyssa Chapman and Laney Wike, two each from Lainey Russell, Ava Chapman and Kensley Davis and one apiece from Mcartney Harrington and Kirstyn Herman.

The winning pitcher was Wike, who both started and finished the game and gave up no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. She was taken out in the fourth inning with Alexander Central (19-4) leading 9-0, but returned later in the frame.

The Cougars host 15th-seeded South Mecklenburg (19-5) in Friday’s second round, while T.C. Roberson ends the season at 7-14.

Providence Grove 1, West Caldwell 0: The 15th-seeded Patriots outlasted the 18th-seeded Warriors in eight innings in the first round of the 2A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Franklinville. Abby Bowman had the only hit for West Caldwell, and she also limited Providence Grove to an unearned run and four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort.

Providence Grove (14-8) travels to second-seeded Southwestern Randolph (20-1) in Friday’s second round, while West Caldwell completes the year at 21-7.

Oak Grove 10, Hibriten 0: The second-seeded Grizzlies shut out the 31st-seeded Panthers in six innings in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Winston-Salem. Zoey Walker, Katie Story, Sydney Wike and Emma Poarch each had one hit for Hibriten, which finishes the season at 8-17.

Oak Grove (21-3) hosts 15th-seeded Southern Guilford (17-5) in Friday’s second round.

BOYS TENNIS

Hickory 6, Central Academy 0: The top-seeded Red Tornadoes defeated the ninth-seeded Cougars in the second round of the 3A dual state playoffs on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving singles victories from the following players: Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Alex Bhargava), Graham Powers (6-0, 6-1 over Anish Battineni), Clint Powers (6-1, 6-2 over Yuvi Thaker), Jack Nexsen (6-1, 6-1 over DJ Lee), Parker Yount (6-1, 6-4 over Joshua Giordano) and Will Moore (6-0, 6-1 over Matthew Moyano). Hickory is now 15-0 on the season as it prepares to host a third-round match against fifth-seeded Atkins (9-1) next Monday.

Central Academy finishes the season at 7-10.

St. Stephens 5, South Point 4: The 10th-seeded Indians edged the second-seeded Red Raiders in the second round of the 3A dual state playoffs on Tuesday in Belmont, with a victory from the doubles team of Jacob Ward and Bradley Markland providing the difference. Ward and Markland won 9-8 (8-6) in a tiebreaker to help St. Stephens (13-1) advance to next Monday’s third round at sixth-seeded Lake Norman Charter (16-2).

South Point ends the season at 11-1.

Burns 6, Bandys 3: The fifth-seeded Bulldogs defeated the fourth-seeded Trojans in the second round of the 2A dual state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Catawba. Despite the loss, Bandys received wins from singles players Gabriel Wright (6-2, 6-2 over Anthony Eason) and Chris Moore (6-6 (7-3), 6-1) and the doubles team of Moore and Sawyer Wright (8-0 over Brody Douglass and Liam Richardson).

Burns (13-1) hosts ninth-seeded Pine Lake Prep (15-3) in next Monday’s third round, while the Trojans finish the season at 12-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 6, West Iredell 0: The Indians blanked the Warriors at home Tuesday in Hickory, finishing the regular season at 12-4-1 overall and 10-3-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. On the other side, West Iredell ends the year at 4-14-1 overall and 2-12 in league contests.

Fred T. Foard 2, North Iredell 1: The Tigers knocked off the visiting Raiders on Tuesday in Newton, scoring in each half and holding North Iredell to a single second-half goal. Foard completes the regular season at 9-10-1 overall and 7-7 in the Western Foothills 3A, while the Raiders are now 8-12-1 and 5-8-1.