H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls sneak past Rebels, climb to .500

Alexander Central 52, Pine Lake Prep 31: The Cougars topped the Pride by a 21-point final margin on the road Friday in Mooresville, getting 13 points and six rebounds from Evan Presnell to go with 12 points and seven boards from Dusty Sigmon, 11 points and five rebounds from Avery Cook and 10 points and five boards from Grove Lowrance. As for Pine Lake Prep, it was paced by 13 points from Robert Magner.

Alexander Central (8-1) hosts West Wilkes on Tuesday, while Pine Lake Prep (2-8) will compete in a tournament the week after Christmas before traveling to Cox Mill on Jan. 4.

West Caldwell 72, Newton-Conover 51: The Warriors knocked off the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, moving to 3-5 overall and 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 0-6 and 0-1. West Caldwell hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover visits Lincolnton.

South Caldwell 75, McDowell 68: The Spartans defeated the Titans in overtime on the road Friday in Marion, overcoming deficits of 18-14 and 40-31 after the first two quarters to win in the extra period. South Caldwell moved to 6-0 ahead of a home game against Draughn on Jan. 5, while McDowell fell to 0-4 prior to a home game against Madison on Monday and a road contest at Watauga on Tuesday.