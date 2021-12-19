H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls sneak past Rebels, climb to .500

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys girls basketball team earned a 47-43 road win over West Lincoln on Friday, moving to 4-4 overall and 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play. The Trojans were led by 15 points from Logan Dutka, 10 apiece from Macy Rummage and Annie Andrews and eight from Caroline McIntosh.
The Rebels (4-5, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) got a game-high 18 points from Chloe Norman, while Rae Watson scored eight. Bandys hosts East Burke on Tuesday, while West Lincoln entertains Maiden.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fred T. Foard 61, West Iredell 13: The Tigers routed the Warriors at home Friday in Newton, jumping out to a 22-2 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 36-4 and 48-9 at the end of the second and third periods, respectively. Foard improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while West Iredell dropped to 0-7 and 0-2.
Foard visits Statesville on Tuesday, while West Iredell hosts East Lincoln before entertaining nonconference Surry Central on Wednesday.
Hickory 54, North Lincoln 23: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Knights on the road Friday in Lincolnton, snapping a two-game losing streak with a 31-point win over their Western Foothills 3A foes. Hickory moved to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in league play, while North Lincoln fell to 0-8 and 0-2.
Hickory will return to action in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College Dec. 27-29, while North Lincoln travels to North Iredell on Tuesday.
Alexander Central 64, Pine Lake Prep 27: The Cougars walloped the Pride on the road Friday in Mooresville, receiving a game-high 19 points from Julianna Walter to go with seven points and five steals from Hallie Jarrett and six points each from Madeleine Jenkins, Chesney Stikeleather, Kirstyn Herman and Kaley McDaniel. Jenkins also had six rebounds and four assists, with Stikeleather pulling down six boards, Herman notching five rebounds and McDaniel finishing with four boards.
Nikki Mullen led Pine Lake Prep (1-8) with 15 points, and she also had four rebounds. Alexander Central (9-0) hosts West Wilkes on Tuesday, while the Pride travel to Cox Mill on Jan. 4.
East Burke 50, Maiden 26: The Cavaliers cruised past the Blue Devils during Friday’s home game in Icard, getting 12 points from Kamiah Lawing, 11 from Kassie Turner and eight each from Allie Moore and Braelyn Stilwell. As for Maiden, its only double-figure scorer was Kennedie Noble with 11 points. East Burke (4-3, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bandys on Tuesday, while Maiden (2-6, 0-1) travels to West Lincoln.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fred T. Foard 48, West Iredell 44: The Tigers defeated the Warriors at home Friday in Newton, overcoming a 30-22 halftime deficit by outscoring West Iredell 10-7 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth. Foard moved to 2-6 overall and 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Tuesday’s road game at Statesville, while West Iredell is now 0-7 and 0-2 entering Tuesday’s home contest against East Lincoln.
Hickory 70, North Lincoln 64: The Red Tornadoes collected a six-point road victory over the Knights on Friday in Lincolnton, carrying a 14-10 lead into the second quarter and a 30-22 advantage into the half before also leading by a 47-35 score entering the fourth period. Hickory improved to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Tuesday’s trip to St. Stephens, while North Lincoln dropped to 5-3 and 1-1 heading into Tuesday’s road contest at North Iredell.
Maiden 52, East Burke 50: The Blue Devils outlasted the Cavaliers in overtime on the road Friday in Icard, receiving 14 points from Jalen Robinson to go with 10 apiece from Mason Lowman and Dru McClough and eight from Raheem Misher. On the other side, East Burke was led by 16 points from Devenaire Hill and 10 from Logan Coffey.
Maiden (5-3, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-7, 0-1) is at Bandys.
Alexander Central 52, Pine Lake Prep 31: The Cougars topped the Pride by a 21-point final margin on the road Friday in Mooresville, getting 13 points and six rebounds from Evan Presnell to go with 12 points and seven boards from Dusty Sigmon, 11 points and five rebounds from Avery Cook and 10 points and five boards from Grove Lowrance. As for Pine Lake Prep, it was paced by 13 points from Robert Magner.
Alexander Central (8-1) hosts West Wilkes on Tuesday, while Pine Lake Prep (2-8) will compete in a tournament the week after Christmas before traveling to Cox Mill on Jan. 4.
West Caldwell 72, Newton-Conover 51: The Warriors knocked off the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, moving to 3-5 overall and 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 0-6 and 0-1. West Caldwell hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover visits Lincolnton.
South Caldwell 75, McDowell 68: The Spartans defeated the Titans in overtime on the road Friday in Marion, overcoming deficits of 18-14 and 40-31 after the first two quarters to win in the extra period. South Caldwell moved to 6-0 ahead of a home game against Draughn on Jan. 5, while McDowell fell to 0-4 prior to a home game against Madison on Monday and a road contest at Watauga on Tuesday.
West Lincoln 66, Bandys 57: The Rebels took down the Trojans at home Friday in Lincolnton, with West Lincoln’s Jordan Truesdale scoring a game-high 30 points to go with nine from Holiday Hopper. On the other side, Bandys got 15 points from Bobby DelGuercio, 14 from Terick Bumgarner, 10 from Grant Parham and nine from Micah Slaughter.
Bandys (1-7, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke on Tuesday, while West Lincoln (3-5, 1-0) entertains Maiden.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens 33, West Rowan 27: The Indians defeated the Falcons during a home match on Friday at Arndt Middle School in Hickory, receiving victories from Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 120 pounds (6-2 decision), Evan Trossi at 138 (3-2 decision), Kymani Evans at 145 (6-5 decision), William Fincher at 152 (second-period pin), Jacob Schwartz at 160 (first-period pin), Andrew Kehoe at 170 (first-period pin) and Andre Britt at 195 (first-period pin). St. Stephens improved to 18-2 on the season, while West Rowan fell to 7-2.
St. Stephens travels to Bunker Hill for a quad match on Tuesday before competing in the Maiden Christmas Classic on Wednesday, while West Rowan participated in the Rowan County Tournament on Saturday before taking part in the RJR Invitational on Dec. 28 at Mount Airy.
East Burke 48, Maiden 36: The Cavaliers knocked off the Blue Devils at home Friday in Icard, winning eight of the 14 bouts. East Burke received victories from Grayson Phillips at 126 (first-period pin), Zachary Ward at 132 (forfeit), Connor Mobley at 138 (first-period pin), Caleb Johnson-White at 145 (first-period pin), Jeremy McNabb at 152 (first-period pin), Jackson Spencer at 160 (forfeit), Ryan Pierce at 195 (forfeit) and Ze Yang at 220 (second-period pin).
Winning grapplers for Maiden (6-6 overall, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) included Steven Baynes at 106 (forfeit), Miranda Valerio at 113 (forfeit), Donald Yang at 120 (forfeit), Ethan Bentley at 170 (forfeit), Brandon Paretty at 182 (forfeit) and DJ Spring at 285 (forfeit). The Blue Devils will host the Maiden Christmas Classic on Wednesday, while East Burke (1-0 overall, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) competed in the Tigerland Classic at Foard on Saturday before hosting Bandys on Tuesday.
Bunker Hill falls twice during Lincolnton tri-match: The Bears suffered a pair of losses during a tri-match hosted by Lincolnton on Friday, falling to the host Wolves by a 51-25 score while also losing to Avery County by a 61-24 final. Following the defeats, Bunker Hill entered Saturday’s Greyhound Classic at Statesville with an overall record of 10-11 and an 0-1 mark in the Catawba Valley 2A, and after hosting a quad match on Tuesday, the Bears will take part in the Blackhawk Duals at West Wilkes on Wednesday.
Bunker Hill received two victories apiece from Raul Hernandez, Alex Betancourt and Brayden Guess on Friday. The Bears also got one win each from Brian Bouttavong, Donta Davis, Christian Garcia and Lawson Vang.