H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls eliminate Maiden in first round of CVAC tourney

CATAWBA — The Bandys girls basketball team knocked off visiting Maiden in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Tuesday, with the fourth-seeded Trojans winning by a 57-39 final over the fifth-seeded Blue Devils. Logan Dutka scored a game-high 17 points to lead Bandys, which also got 11 from Caroline McIntosh, nine from Macy Rummage and eight from Annie Andrews.
On the other side, Maiden (6-17) received 14 points from Callie Stamey, nine from Kennedie Noble and eight from Sophia Beal. Bandys (14-9) — which led 18-6 after the first quarter, 30-18 at the half and 48-25 through three periods — faces top-seeded Newton-Conover in the semifinals tonight at 6 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bunker Hill 69, West Lincoln 40
The third-seeded Bears blew past the sixth-seeded Rebels in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament during Tuesday’s home contest in Claremont, improving to 10-13 ahead of Thursday’s semifinal matchup with second-seeded East Burke, which defeated seventh-seeded Lincolnton 36-14 in the opening round. Thursday’s game will begin at 6 p.m. at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex, with the winner advancing to Friday’s championship game against the winner of tonight’s other semifinal matchup between Newton-Conover and Bandys.
With the loss, West Lincoln dropped to 9-15 on the season.
Freedom 46, Hibriten 44
The third-seeded Patriots slipped past the sixth-seeded Panthers in the opening round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament during Tuesday’s home game in Morganton, getting a game-high 18 points from Christena Rhone to go with 10 from Zakiah King. As for Hibriten, it received 13 points apiece from Katie Story and Zoey Walker to go with 10 from Emma Poarch.
Freedom (17-6) will face second-seeded Alexander Central in the semifinals on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Alexander Central, while Hibriten ends the season at 12-13.
Ashe County 58, South Caldwell 54
The fourth-seeded Huskies pulled out a four-point home victory over the fifth-seeded Spartans in the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament on Tuesday in West Jefferson, with Jordan Jones scoring a team-high 16 points to go with 12 from Morgan Phipps and 11 from Katie Woods.
As for South Caldwell (12-8), it was paced by a game-high 18 points from Katlyn Wynn and 17 from Olivia Miller. Ashe County (16-8) will battle top-seeded Watauga in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Alexander Central.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Caldwell 71, Newton-Conover 59
The top-seeded Warriors earned a home win over the eighth-seeded Red Devils in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on Tuesday in Lenoir. West Caldwell moved to 16-9 ahead of tonight’s semifinal contest against fourth-seeded West Lincoln, which will begin at 8 p.m. at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex.
On the other side, Newton-Conover finishes the season at 3-22.
Maiden 58, Bunker Hill 43
The second-seeded Blue Devils collected their fourth win over the seventh-seeded Bears this season thanks to a 15-point home victory in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on Tuesday in Maiden. Maiden improved to 19-6 entering Thursday’s semifinal matchup against third-seeded Lincolnton, which topped sixth-seeded East Burke 60-48 in the first round.
Thursday’s game between Maiden and Lincolnton will begin at 8 p.m. at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill ends the season at 5-18.
Hibriten 74, Watauga 50
The third-seeded Panthers dominated the sixth-seeded Pioneers at home Tuesday in the opening round of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament in Lenoir. Garrett Smargian poured in a game-high 34 points to lead Hibriten, which will face second-seeded Alexander Central in the semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Alexander Central.
Hibriten moved to 12-11 following Tuesday’s victory, while Watauga fell to 4-19.
South Caldwell 71, Ashe County 58
The fourth-seeded Spartans defeated the fifth-seeded Huskies in the opening round of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament during Tuesday’s home game in Hudson. South Caldwell moved to 13-8 ahead of Thursday’s semifinal matchup with top-seeded Freedom, which will be played at 8:30 p.m. at Alexander Central.
As for Ashe County, Tuesday’s defeat evened its record at 12-12.