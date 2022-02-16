H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls eliminate Maiden in first round of CVAC tourney

CATAWBA — The Bandys girls basketball team knocked off visiting Maiden in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Tuesday, with the fourth-seeded Trojans winning by a 57-39 final over the fifth-seeded Blue Devils. Logan Dutka scored a game-high 17 points to lead Bandys, which also got 11 from Caroline McIntosh, nine from Macy Rummage and eight from Annie Andrews.

On the other side, Maiden (6-17) received 14 points from Callie Stamey, nine from Kennedie Noble and eight from Sophia Beal. Bandys (14-9) — which led 18-6 after the first quarter, 30-18 at the half and 48-25 through three periods — faces top-seeded Newton-Conover in the semifinals tonight at 6 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bunker Hill 69, West Lincoln 40