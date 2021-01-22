H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls double up Lincolnton

COVID-19 continues to impact sports at all levels, including local high schools. The Morganton News Herald reported on Wednesday that four of its basketball teams — the Freedom girls and boys, Draughn girls and East Burke boys — are currently on quarantine and have postponed several upcoming contests, including tonight’s varsity contests that would have seen East Burke travel to Draughn and Watauga visit Freedom.

The Hickory girls are also on quarantine and will not play again until a Jan. 30 home game against McDowell, while the Fred T. Foard boys continue to quarantine and will not play tonight’s previously scheduled home contest against West Caldwell (the Foard girls are still scheduled to host the Warriors at 5 p.m. tonight). The Alexander Central boys are now on quarantine as well, causing tonight’s home game against Hickory to be postponed.

The schedule changes that have been received by the Hickory Daily Record will be reflected in the next Weekly Watch in Monday’s paper, but the best way to make sure you have the latest schedule is to contact the school(s) in question.