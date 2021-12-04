H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls defeat North Lincoln

West Wilkes (2-3) was led by seven points from Tori Teague. The Blackhawks visit Davie County on Tuesday, while Alexander Central is at Newton-Conover on Tuesday before hosting North Iredell on Wednesday.

South Caldwell 58, Piedmont Community Charter 44

The Spartans earned a 14-point home win over the Patriots on Friday in Hudson, with Olivia Miller scoring 22 points for South Caldwell to go with 12 from Katlyn Wynn and eight each from Chloe Phillips and Kylie Heavener. The Spartans (3-0) are at Bandys on Tuesday, while Piedmont Community Charter (2-3) hosts Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maiden 68, West Iredell 43

The Blue Devils cruised past the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, moving to 2-1 ahead of Monday’s home contest against St. Stephens. On the other side, West Iredell fell to 0-4 entering Wednesday’s home game against South Iredell.

Alexander Central 59, West Wilkes 40