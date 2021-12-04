H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls defeat North Lincoln

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys girls basketball team earned its third win in four games on the road Friday, knocking off North Lincoln by a 50-31 final to move to 3-2 overall. Logan Dutka had 14 points to lead the Trojans, who also received 10 points apiece from Macy Rummage and Jada Spake.
The Knights (0-4) were paced by 10 points from Julia Frantz and nine from Georgia Trexler. North Lincoln hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday before traveling to Maiden on Wednesday, while Bandys hosts South Caldwell on Tuesday before entertaining Fred T. Foard on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maiden 55, West Iredell 32
The Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season on the road Friday in Statesville, building a 22-5 lead after the first quarter, a 30-10 advantage at the half and a 45-22 lead entering the fourth period. Maiden (1-3) hosts St. Stephens on Monday and North Lincoln on Wednesday, while West Iredell (0-4) hosts South Iredell on Wednesday.
Alexander Central 60, West Wilkes 27
The Cougars routed the Blackhawks on the road Friday in Millers Creek, getting a game-high 25 points from Chesney Stikeleather on 12-of-17 shooting. Julianna Walter added nine points and eight assists for Alexander Central, which remained unbeaten at 4-0.
West Wilkes (2-3) was led by seven points from Tori Teague. The Blackhawks visit Davie County on Tuesday, while Alexander Central is at Newton-Conover on Tuesday before hosting North Iredell on Wednesday.
South Caldwell 58, Piedmont Community Charter 44
The Spartans earned a 14-point home win over the Patriots on Friday in Hudson, with Olivia Miller scoring 22 points for South Caldwell to go with 12 from Katlyn Wynn and eight each from Chloe Phillips and Kylie Heavener. The Spartans (3-0) are at Bandys on Tuesday, while Piedmont Community Charter (2-3) hosts Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maiden 68, West Iredell 43
The Blue Devils cruised past the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, moving to 2-1 ahead of Monday’s home contest against St. Stephens. On the other side, West Iredell fell to 0-4 entering Wednesday’s home game against South Iredell.
Alexander Central 59, West Wilkes 40
The Cougars topped the Blackhawks on the road Friday in Millers Creek behind 17 points from Grayson Presnell, 11 points and 10 rebounds from Dusty Sigmon and 10 points, four assists and four steals from Evan Presnell. Avery Cook added nine points and seven assists for Alexander Central, which also received eight points and 13 boards from Grove Lowrance.
The Cougars (3-1) visit Newton-Conover on Tuesday before hosting North Iredell on Wednesday, while West Wilkes (1-4) — which got 17 and 15 points from Jaheim McDougald and Carson Stanley, respectively, on Friday — has a road game at Davie County on Tuesday.
South Caldwell 57, West Caldwell 49
The Spartans defeated the Warriors by an eight-point final margin at home Friday in Hudson, improving to 3-0 this winter. As for West Caldwell, it dropped to 0-4.
South Caldwell visits Bandys on Tuesday, while the Warriors host Lincoln Charter on Tuesday before entertaining Patton on Wednesday.
North Lincoln 67, Bandys 42
The Knights collected a 25-point home victory over the Trojans on Friday in Lincolnton, led by 20 points from Reed King, 14 from Kellen Karr, 13 from Conner Carson and 11 from Jake Dedmon. On the other side, Bandys received 16 points from Terick Bumgarner and 12 from Parker Styborski.
North Lincoln (3-1) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday before visiting Maiden on Wednesday, while the Trojans (1-4) host South Caldwell on Tuesday and Fred T. Foard on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Newton-Conover finishes 3-1 at Caitlyn Price Memorial Tournament
The Red Devils posted a 3-1 record during the Caitlyn Price Memorial Tournament hosted by Alexander Central on Friday in Taylorsville, pushing their overall mark to 13-2. Newton-Conover earned a 39-33 win over Mallard Creek, a 60-21 victory over North Iredell and a 72-6 win over Watauga, but lost to Avery County by a 45-21 score.
Owen Clark and Joseph Lioret-Tutty each recorded four wins for Newton-Conover, while Isaiah Pittman, Cody Ingle, Camden Spencer, Jason Brawley and Jordan Henze added three victories apiece. Caiden Rowe, Nicholas Cadwallader, Phoenix Michaud, Connor Shumate and Mason Abernathy each notched two wins, with Ethan Clark also winning a bout.
Newton-Conover hosts a quad match against Lincoln Charter, Statesville and Stuart Cramer on Wednesday.