H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls avenge earlier loss to Maiden

The Red Tornadoes ran their winning streak to 12 games with a two-point road win over the Raiders on Tuesday in Olin, with Jayden Maddox scoring 19 points for Hickory, John Holbrook adding 10 and Jamien Little finishing with nine. Hickory (17-1, 8-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits East Lincoln tonight before hosting West Iredell on Friday, while North Iredell (12-7, 6-4) is at Fred T. Foard tonight — the game will be played at Jacobs Fork Middle School — before visiting Statesville on Friday.

West Caldwell 43, Lincolnton 42

The Warriors slipped past the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 12-7 overall and 9-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Lincolnton to 8-10 and 6-2. West Caldwell travels to West Lincoln on Friday, the same night Lincolnton hosts East Burke after visiting West Lincoln on Thursday.

Alexander Central 71, Watauga 56