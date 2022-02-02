H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys girls avenge earlier loss to Maiden

CATAWBA — The Bandys girls basketball team suffered an overtime loss to Maiden last month, but the Trojans made sure the Blue Devils wouldn’t upset them again during Tuesday’s home game, using a big second half to defeat their Catawba County foes by a 57-36 final. Bandys led 9-6 after the first quarter and 21-19 at the half before outscoring Maiden 19-11 and 17-6 over the final two periods.
Macy Rummage led all scorers with 21 points, while the Trojans (11-7, 5-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) also got 18 from Logan Dutka and 12 from Annie Andrews. On the other side, Maiden (5-12, 3-4) was paced by 13 points from Kennedie Noble, nine from Sophia Beal and seven from Alyssa Keener.
Bandys travels to Newton-Conover on Friday, while Maiden hosts the Red Devils tonight before visiting Bunker Hill on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 43, North Lincoln 40
The Indians collected a 13-point home win over the Knights on Tuesday in Hickory, outscoring them in each of the first three quarters to improve to 11-7 overall and 5-3 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. As for North Lincoln, it fell to 4-15 overall and 1-9 in league play.
St. Stephens hosts West Iredell tonight before entertaining East Lincoln on Friday, while North Lincoln hosts Statesville tonight and Fred T. Foard on Friday.
Hickory 52, North Iredell 48
The Red Tornadoes topped the Raiders on the road Tuesday in Olin, overcoming deficits of 14-10 and 13-9 after the first two quarters by outscoring North Iredell 13-10 in the third and 20-11 in the fourth. The victory was Hickory’s eighth in a row as the Red Tornadoes improved to 10-6 overall and 7-1 in the Western Foothills 3A.
Hickory visits East Lincoln tonight before hosting West Iredell on Friday, while North Iredell (10-8, 5-4 Western Foothills 3A) is at Fred T. Foard tonight — the game will be played at Jacobs Fork Middle School — before traveling to Statesville on Friday.
Bunker Hill 52, East Burke 44
The Bears knocked off the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Claremont, getting 15 points apiece from Damireona Burch and Faith Isenhour to go with 14 from Olivia Ellis. As for East Burke, it was led by 15 points from Braelyn Stilwell, 12 from Aubree Grigg and 10 from Taylor Bostain.
Bunker Hill (6-11, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Friday, while East Burke (9-6, 5-2) visits Lincolnton.
Alexander Central 60, Watauga 51
The Cougars defeated the Pioneers at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, receiving a game-high 27 points from Julianna Walter, who also grabbed five rebounds. Chesney Stikeleather added 10 points and five boards for Alexander Central, with Kirstyn Herman chipping in nine points and eight rebounds.
On the other side, Watauga (17-3, 5-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) got 21 points, five rebounds and four assists from Katie Sears to go with 11 points and 12 boards from Brooke Scheffler and 10 points from Charlotte Torgerson. Alexander Central (16-3, 4-2) visits South Caldwell on Friday, while Watauga hosts Hibriten.
Newton-Conover 55, West Lincoln 41
The Red Devils earned a 14-point road triumph over the Rebels on Tuesday in Lincolnton, building a 13-8 advantage after the opening quarter before leading 28-19 at the half and 44-30 entering the fourth period. Newton-Conover (15-2, 6-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Maiden tonight before hosting Bandys on Friday, while West Lincoln (7-12, 1-6) hosts Lincolnton on Thursday.
East Lincoln 66, Fred T. Foard 53
The Mustangs defeated the Tigers on the road Tuesday in Newton, receiving 19 points each from Madison Self and Ginny Overbay to go with 16 from Taliyah Thomas and eight from Hailey McFadden. As for Foard, it got 19 points from Alexis Wolgemuth, 15 from Taylor Ramseur and eight from Samaria Tipps.
East Lincoln (18-2, 10-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory tonight before visiting St. Stephens on Friday, while Foard (11-7, 5-3) hosts North Iredell tonight at Jacobs Fork Middle School before traveling to North Lincoln on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maiden 55, Bandys 47
The Blue Devils took down the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba behind a game-high 25 points from Mason Lowman to go with 14 from Raheem Misher and six from Chance Stull. Meanwhile, Bandys got 11 points from Bobby DelGuercio, 10 from Terick Bumgarner, nine from Micah Slaughter and seven from Grant Parham.
Maiden (12-6, 6-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover tonight before visiting Bunker Hill on Friday, while Bandys (4-15, 2-7) is at Newton-Conover on Friday.
Hickory 57, North Iredell 55
The Red Tornadoes ran their winning streak to 12 games with a two-point road win over the Raiders on Tuesday in Olin, with Jayden Maddox scoring 19 points for Hickory, John Holbrook adding 10 and Jamien Little finishing with nine. Hickory (17-1, 8-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits East Lincoln tonight before hosting West Iredell on Friday, while North Iredell (12-7, 6-4) is at Fred T. Foard tonight — the game will be played at Jacobs Fork Middle School — before visiting Statesville on Friday.
West Caldwell 43, Lincolnton 42
The Warriors slipped past the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 12-7 overall and 9-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Lincolnton to 8-10 and 6-2. West Caldwell travels to West Lincoln on Friday, the same night Lincolnton hosts East Burke after visiting West Lincoln on Thursday.
Alexander Central 71, Watauga 56
The Cougars topped the Pioneers during Tuesday’s home contest in Taylorsville, with Evan Presnell scoring a game-high 33 points while also pulling down five rebounds. Alexander Central also received 14 points and eight boards from Grove Lowrance, 12 points and seven assists from Avery Cook and nine points and four rebounds from Dusty Sigmon, while Watauga was led by 22 points and five rebounds from Jonah Martin, 10 points and seven assists from Micah Turbett and nine points and four boards from Isaiah Shirley.
Alexander Central (17-3, 5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits South Caldwell on Friday, while Watauga (6-13, 2-5) hosts Hibriten.
North Lincoln 75, St. Stephens 64
The Knights outlasted the Indians in double overtime on the road Tuesday in Hickory, outscoring St. Stephens 13-2 in the decisive second extra session. Ji Ikard paced St. Stephens with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Dayton Anderson had 15 points and six rebounds and Josh Barkley finished with 10 points and 10 boards.
St. Stephens (13-6, 4-5 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell tonight before entertaining East Lincoln on Friday, while North Lincoln (11-8, 5-5) hosts Statesville tonight and Fred T. Foard on Friday.
East Burke 61, Bunker Hill 54
The Cavaliers defeated the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont behind a game-high 26 points from Logan Coffey to go with 20 from Carter Crump and 11 from Christian Primm. On the other side, Bunker Hill got 16 points from Quentin Hoover, 10 apiece from Kaden Robinson and Oaklee Watts and nine from Devin Brice.
The Bears (4-13, 2-6 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Friday, while East Burke (3-13, 3-5) is at Lincolnton.
East Lincoln 84, Fred T. Foard 57
The Mustangs knocked off the Tigers on the road Tuesday in Newton, receiving a game-high 22 points from Drew Bean to go with 14 from Jeremiah Jones and 11 from Palmer Crichton. As for Foard, it was led by 13 points from Mason Mull, 12 from Davie Hartsoe and nine from Nathaniel Hughes.
East Lincoln (18-2, 10-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory tonight before visiting St. Stephens on Friday, while Foard (3-16, 2-7) hosts North Iredell tonight at Jacobs Fork Middle School before traveling to North Lincoln on Friday.