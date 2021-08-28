H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys football thumps Foard for 2-0 start

NEWTON — The Bandys football team surpassed its win total from last season with a 49-6 road victory over Fred T. Foard on Friday, scoring over 40 points for the second straight week. The Trojans improved to 2-0, while the Tigers fell to 0-2.
Bandys has a bye next week before traveling to South Caldwell on Sept. 10, while Foard is at West Lincoln next Friday.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 41, North Gaston 6
The Cougars turned a 14-6 halftime advantage into a 35-point road win over the Wildcats on Friday in Dallas. Cameron Lackey was Alexander Central’s leading rusher with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Logan Shoemaker finished with 11 carries for 80 yards and a score and Robert Young added 75 yards and a TD on four carries.
All told, the Cougars (2-0) had 451 yards and five TDs on 47 carries. They attempted four passes as well, with Luke Hammer completing all three of his attempts for 63 yards, including a 40-yard scoring strike to Daniel Specht.
Alexander Central travels to A.C. Reynolds next Friday, while North Gaston (0-2) is at Chase.
Freedom 13, East Burke 12
The Patriots earned a one-point road win over the Cavaliers in their season opener on Friday in Icard. East Burke scored a TD in the first quarter before Freedom tied things at 6-all in the second period, while both teams scored in the final quarter but a failed 2-point conversion by the hosts resulted in the closest of defeats.
Freedom (1-0) hosts Forestview next week, while East Burke (1-1) is at Draughn.
Newton-Conover at West Iredell
The Red Devils’ road game against the Warriors in Statesville was canceled shortly before the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Newton-Conover (0-1) hosts Hickory next Friday, while West Iredell (0-1) is scheduled to visit South Iredell.
BOYS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 1, Newton-Conover 0
The Tigers shut out the Red Devils at home Friday in Newton, using a second-half goal to fend off their Catawba County rivals. Foard improved to 1-1, while Newton-Conover is now 0-4.
Foard visits East Burke on Monday, while the Red Devils host Pine Lake Prep.
Hibriten 4, Stuart Cramer 1