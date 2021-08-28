H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys football thumps Foard for 2-0 start

NEWTON — The Bandys football team surpassed its win total from last season with a 49-6 road victory over Fred T. Foard on Friday, scoring over 40 points for the second straight week. The Trojans improved to 2-0, while the Tigers fell to 0-2.

Bandys has a bye next week before traveling to South Caldwell on Sept. 10, while Foard is at West Lincoln next Friday.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 41, North Gaston 6

The Cougars turned a 14-6 halftime advantage into a 35-point road win over the Wildcats on Friday in Dallas. Cameron Lackey was Alexander Central’s leading rusher with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Logan Shoemaker finished with 11 carries for 80 yards and a score and Robert Young added 75 yards and a TD on four carries.

All told, the Cougars (2-0) had 451 yards and five TDs on 47 carries. They attempted four passes as well, with Luke Hammer completing all three of his attempts for 63 yards, including a 40-yard scoring strike to Daniel Specht.

Alexander Central travels to A.C. Reynolds next Friday, while North Gaston (0-2) is at Chase.