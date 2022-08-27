H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys football picks up first win of 2022

CATAWBA — The Bandys football team defeated visiting Fred T. Foard 24-15 on Friday at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium, receiving 20 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns from Elliot Spicer to go with 119 total yards of offense from Wyatt Wesson, who completed 5 of 9 passes for 97 yards and carried the ball six times for 22 yards and a score. Dawson Tucker was the Trojans’ second-leading rusher with nine carries for 50 yards, while Logan Williams was their leading receiver with 101 yards on three receptions.

Bandys (1-1) is off next week before visiting South Caldwell on Sept. 9, while the Tigers (0-2) travel to West Lincoln next Friday before enjoying their bye week.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Newton-Conover 44, West Iredell 8

The Red Devils routed the Warriors at home Friday in Newton, snapping a six-game losing streak at Gurley Stadium in the process. Quarterback Aiden Luangkhot returned from a first-quarter injury in the season opener to complete 17 of 21 passes for 230 yards and a TD, and he also had nine carries for 35 yards and an additional score.

Caiden Rowe was the leading rusher for Newton-Conover (1-1) with 62 yards and two TDs on five carries, while Trey Stinson finished with 58 yards and a score on five carries and Ethan Okoro scored the Red Devils’ remaining TD while amassing 33 yards on six carries. Meanwhile, Ty’Marion Miller caught three passes for 118 yards and a TD and Dax Shannon kicked extra points for Newton-Conover while also converting a 22-yard field goal.

The Red Devils are at Hickory next Friday, while West Iredell (0-2) hosts South Iredell.

Alexander Central 17, North Gaston 8

The Cougars knocked off the Wildcats at home Friday in Taylorsville, getting 23 carries for 156 yards and a TD from Logan Shoemaker to go with 10 carries for 51 yards from Mason Chapman-Mays and two completions including a 17-yard TD pass to Garison Millsaps from quarterback Tanner Moore. Corey Lawson’s 22-yard field goal accounted for Alexander Central’s remaining score.

The Cougars (2-0) host A.C. Reynolds next Friday, while North Gaston (0-2) hosts Chase.

Watauga 23, Maiden 19

After being dominated by the Blue Devils on the road last season, the Pioneers knocked off Maiden at home Friday in Boone. A late interception by Cole Horine sealed the victory for Watauga, which improved to 2-0 while dropping the Blue Devils to 1-1.

Maiden’s Chris Culliver caught five passes for 162 yards from quarterback Wesley Thompson, including TD connections of 29 and 74 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively. The Blue Devils’ remaining score came on a 2-yard TD run from Ben Gibbs in the second period.

Watauga visits Mitchell next Friday, while Maiden faces St. Stephens in its home opener.

Hunter Huss 49, Hibriten 42

Following a lengthy lightning delay, the Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season courtesy of a seven-point road defeat on Friday in Gastonia. The win for the Huskies snapped a 10-game losing streak dating back to the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season as they improved to 1-1.

Hunter Huss visits Central Cabarrus next Friday, while Hibriten hosts West Caldwell.

R-S Central 43, West Caldwell 37

The Hilltoppers defeated the Warriors in a high-scoring affair on the road Friday in Lenoir, moving to 1-1 while dropping West Caldwell to 0-2. The 37 points scored by West Caldwell were the most the Warriors have scored in a game since a 47-14 home win over West Iredell on March 12, 2021.

R-S Central travels to South Point next Friday, while West Caldwell visits Hibriten.