H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys football grabs first win of Barnes era

The Bandys football team dominated Lincolnton at home Friday in Catawba, winning 52-8 to hand first-year head coach Jason Barnes his first victory. The Trojans had led in each of their previous two contests, but were unable to hold off Catawba County rivals Maiden and Newton-Conover.

On Friday, Bandys (1-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A Conference) had more than enough firepower to take down the Wolves. The Trojans scored midway through the first quarter on a 16-yard touchdown run from Parker DeHart before Trey Shearer scored from 1 yard out on their next possession to make it 12-0 at the end of the opening period.

Bandys added two more TDs in the second quarter on a 5-yard TD run from Terick Bumgarner and an 89-yard scoring scamper from DeHart. In the second half, they tacked on an additional four scores as Jackson Spicer and Nolan Jones scored once apiece and Isaiah Gilchrist notched a pair of TD runs.

The Trojans host East Lincoln next Friday, while Lincolnton (1-2, 1-2) entertains West Lincoln.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

