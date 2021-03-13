H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys football grabs first win of Barnes era

The Bandys football team dominated Lincolnton at home Friday in Catawba, winning 52-8 to hand first-year head coach Jason Barnes his first victory. The Trojans had led in each of their previous two contests, but were unable to hold off Catawba County rivals Maiden and Newton-Conover.
On Friday, Bandys (1-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A Conference) had more than enough firepower to take down the Wolves. The Trojans scored midway through the first quarter on a 16-yard touchdown run from Parker DeHart before Trey Shearer scored from 1 yard out on their next possession to make it 12-0 at the end of the opening period.
Bandys added two more TDs in the second quarter on a 5-yard TD run from Terick Bumgarner and an 89-yard scoring scamper from DeHart. In the second half, they tacked on an additional four scores as Jackson Spicer and Nolan Jones scored once apiece and Isaiah Gilchrist notched a pair of TD runs.
The Trojans host East Lincoln next Friday, while Lincolnton (1-2, 1-2) entertains West Lincoln.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
St. Stephens 30, Bessemer City 0
The Indians stepped out of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play for a home contest against the Yellow Jackets on Friday in Hickory. St. Stephens built a 6-0 lead after the first quarter, a 16-0 advantage at the half and a 30-0 lead entering the fourth period.
St. Stephens (1-2) returns to league play with a road trip to Watauga next Friday, while Bessemer City (1-2) hosts Highland Tech in Southern Piedmont 1A Conference action.
Bunker Hill 44, Draughn 6
The Bears throttled the Wildcats on the road Friday in Valdese. Bunker Hill led 7-0 after the opening quarter, 23-0 at halftime and 37-6 at the end of three quarters before winning by a 38-point final margin.
Chadz Stevenson finished with 15 carries for 103 yards and a TD to pace the Bears’ ground game, while Kaden Robinson also scored while totaling 66 yards on eight carries. Carson Elder completed 14 of 22 passes for 251 yards and three TDs, finding Jay Abrams for a 15-yard TD in the first quarter, Elijah Boston for a 23-yard score in the second and Kaliq Ramseur for a 76-yard TD in the third — the latter was his top target with three receptions for 98 yards.
Bunker Hill (2-1, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) hosts East Burke next Friday, while Draughn (2-1, 2-1) is at Hibriten.
Alexander Central 53, Freedom 12
After dropping their first two contests, the Cougars overwhelmed the Patriots during Friday’s home game in Taylorsville. Alexander Central scored the first 41 points and won by that same margin, getting seven carries for 87 yards and a TD from Andrew Bumgarner to go with Ryheem Craig’s eight carries for 70 yards and two scores.
Luke Mitchell added five carries for 62 yards and a TD for Alexander Central (1-2, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), which also got five carries for 61 yards from Cameron Lackey, nine carries for 56 yards and a TD from Dayente Calhoun and seven carries for 49 yards and two scores from Lance Justice. Justice also completed 7 of 8 passes for 69 yards.
Alexander Central travels to McDowell next Friday, while Freedom (2-1, 2-1) hosts South Caldwell.
South Caldwell 50, McDowell 0
The Titans were no match for the Spartans on the road Friday in Hudson. South Caldwell gained 22 first downs as compared to three for McDowell, and the Spartans also outgained the visitors 404-67 while holding an advantage of 29:05 to 18:55 in terms of time of possession.
South Caldwell’s Avery Raynor completed 10 of 19 passes for 186 yards and three TDs, also carrying the ball 13 times for 73 yards and a pair of scores. J.B. Robbins caught three passes for 111 yards and two scores, while Josue Dickerson had three carries for 52 yards and a TD to go with five carries for 32 yards from Isaiah Kirby.
The Spartans (1-1, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) visit Freedom next Friday, while McDowell (2-1, 2-1) hosts Alexander Central.
Hibriten 43, North Rowan 0
After their scheduled game with Fred T. Foard was postponed, the Panthers added a nonconference game against the Cavaliers, who they defeated on the road Friday in Spencer. Hibriten scored seven points in the first quarter before adding 14 in the second, 13 in the third and nine in the fourth.
Hibriten improved to 3-0 overall entering next Friday’s home Northwestern Foothills 2A game against Draughn, while North Rowan is now 2-1 heading into a road contest at Yadkin Valley 1A Conference foe Chatham Central.
East Burke 37, Patton 6
The Cavaliers remained unbeaten at 3-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play with a 31-point home win over the Panthers on Friday in Icard. Blane Fulbright finished with 35 carries for 291 yards and a TD, while Carter Crump added 12 carries for 117 yards and three scores.
Overall, East Burke had 52 carries for 470 yards, setting a new 2A single-game rushing record for the Cavs. Defensively, East Burke received eight tackles apiece from George Mackay and Elijah Hess and an interception from Spencer Goins.
East Burke visits Bunker Hill next Friday, while Patton (0-3, 0-3) hosts West Iredell.
West Caldwell 47, West Iredell 14
West Caldwell scored three TDs in the opening quarter of Friday’s home game in Lenoir and never looked back, cruising to a 33-point victory over West Iredell. The host Warriors improved to 1-2 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, while the visiting Warriors fell to 0-3 in both.
West Caldwell travels to Fred T. Foard next Friday, while West Iredell visits Patton.
West Lincoln 27, Newton-Conover 19
The Red Devils dropped to 0-2 on the road with an eight-point loss on Friday in Lincolnton. The contest was a back-and-forth affair that ultimately moves Newton-Conover to 1-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A while improving the Rebels’ record to 1-2 in both.
Newton-Conover has a bye next week before visiting North Lincoln on March 26, while West Lincoln travels to Lincolnton next Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 2, West Iredell 1
The Bears ended the season with a road win over the Warriors on Friday in Statesville. A. Moua scored both goals for Bunker Hill, which also received assists from Aiden Avila and Christian Garcia and five saves from goalkeeper Conner Mejia.
Bunker Hill completes the season at 7-6-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, while West Iredell finishes at 1-11-1 in both.