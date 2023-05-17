The Bandys and Fred T. Foard boys golf teams both finished third during their respective state championship matches on Monday and Tuesday. The Trojans took third during the 2A match at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines with a two-day total of 635 strokes, with East Surry (588) and Seaforth (632) coming in first and second, respectively, while the Tigers (640) came in third during the 3A match at Foxfire Resort & Golf Club in Jackson Springs behind champion Terry Sanford (598) and runner-up Stuart Cramer (629).

Individually, Bandys was led by senior Atley Gabriel, who shot a 71 in the opening round and a 79 in the second round to tie for ninth with a 6-over-par 150. Fellow 12th grader Baker Yount finished with a 157 (78, 79) to come in 25th out of 84 total participants, while sophomore Sam Harwell tied for 30th with a 160 (81, 79) and another 10th grader, Owen Little, tied for 53rd with a 168 (86, 82).

Foard’s top performer was freshman David Gee, who tied for second with a 4-under-par 140 (66, 74) after Terry Sanford’s Ethan Paschal defeated him and Jacksonville’s Tyler Jones on the fourth playoff hole to break a three-way tie for the top spot. Fellow ninth grader Jaydon DelVechio added a 157 (78, 79) for the Tigers to tie for 26th out of 84 players, while freshman Brewer Lael tied for 38th with a 161 (82, 79) and a fourth ninth grader, Grant Edwards, came in 77th with a 182 (97, 85).

Individual competitors from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties were as follows: in the 2A match, Bunker Hill sophomore Hayden Laney tied for 30th with a 160 (78, 82) and Newton-Conover senior Hatley Hicks (166; 83, 83) and junior Luke Wilkinson (166; 82, 84) tied for 47th; in the 3A match, Hibriten freshman Nick Greenlee tied for 38th with a 161 (83, 78); and in the 4A match at Pinehurst Country Club No. 8, Alexander Central junior Aidan Hollar tied for 42nd with a 157 (76, 81) and South Caldwell senior Mac Helton finished 78th with a 168 (84, 84).

SOFTBALL

West Stanly 5, Maiden 2: Despite receiving two hits apiece from Macy Michael and Averie Waddell, a home run from Aleah Ikard and one hit from Madelynn Clontz, the fifth-seeded Blue Devils lost to the fourth-seeded Colts in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Oakboro. Additionally, Maiden’s Raegan Rembert tossed six innings of five-run (one earned), eight-hit ball with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.

West Stanly (26-1) will visit top-seeded McMichael (27-0) in Friday’s fourth round after the Phoenix blanked 25th-seeded Anson 6-0 in Round 3, while Maiden finishes the year at 20-4.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bishop McGuinness 16, Hickory 4: A historic season for the Red Tornadoes came to an end in the 1A/2A/3A West Regional championship game on the road Tuesday in Kernersville. The top-seeded Villains earned a home victory over second-seeded Hickory to advance to Saturday’s state title game against East Regional champion Croatan (18-2), a 15-8 winner over Northwood on Tuesday. The contest will be held at Durham County Memorial Stadium and will begin at 2 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness enters Saturday’s state championship at 16-3 and having won 15 games in a row, with Hickory completing the season at 13-4 and having won seven straight games prior to Tuesday’s loss. The Villains' next opponent, Croatan, is the top seed out of the East Region, while Northwood was the No. 2 seed.