H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys finishes 1st during quad meet at North Lincoln

The Bandys cross country team faced off against fellow South Fork 2A Conference squads Newton-Conover, East Lincoln and Lincolnton during the second of two quad meets on Tuesday at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton. Ultimately, the Trojans finished first on both the girls’ and boys’ side with 26 and 22 points, respectively.
Coming in second in the girls’ race was East Lincoln with 29 points, while none of the other teams had enough runners to qualify for a team score. Meanwhile, East Lincoln posted 42 points to finish second in the boys’ race and Newton-Conover ended up in third with 63.
The top five individual times in the girls’ race came from Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins (19:25.54), Bandys’ Lauren Buckminster (20:27.29) and Emily Hedrick (21:51.37), East Lincoln’s Macy Parks (22:00.51) and Bandys’ Paige Oldenburg (22:05.27), in that order.
Finishing sixth through ninth on the girls’ side were East Lincoln’s Grace Stepanian (22:37.75), Lauren Stewart (22:43.75), Isabella Clark (23:12.05) and Abigail Pressley (26:13.01), while Bandys’ Jade Drum came in 10th with a time of 26:42.96.
Rounding out the girls’ race, which included 14 total runners, were the following: Bandys’ Alana McCaffery with an 11th-place time of 26:48.13, Lincolnton’s Megan Carroll with a 12th-place time of 29:36.07, Lincolnton’s Sydney Hoops with a 13th-place time of 29:59.26 and Bandys’ Nautica Smith with a 14th-place time of 30:54.10.
Bandys took the top four spots in the the boys’ race, which consisted of 23 total participants. Finishing behind first-place David Birkhofer Jr. (17:50.53) were Trojan teammates Grant Parham in second (18:00.30), Bryson Burkett in third (19:26.46) and C.J. Schronce in fourth (18:41.31), while Lincolnton’s Nate Belcher came in fifth with a time of 19:16.42.
The next five finishers in the boys’ race, in order, were East Lincoln’s Andrew Kleiner with a sixth-place time of 19:42.71, Newton-Conover’s Eli Chellman with a seventh-place time of 19:50.87, East Lincoln’s Dennis Poteat with an eighth-place time of 19:54.25, East Lincoln’s Alex McLucas with a ninth-place time of 19:55.55 and East Lincoln’s Noah Casey with a 10th-place time of 20:07.17.
Coming in 11th on the boys’ side was Newton-Conover’s Rodrigo Venegas with a time of 20:12.25, while Newton-Conover’s Jordan Henze had a 12th-place time of 21:20.34, Bandys’ Irvin Carreon had a 13th-place time of 21:27.32, East Lincoln’s Tyler Gulliford had a 14th-place time of 21:31.84 and Lincolnton’s Nayshaun Holiday had a 15th-place time of 22:00.11.
Bandys will participate in the second of two quad meets on Dec. 8 at North Lincoln, while Newton-Conover, Lincolnton and East Lincoln will be involved in the opening meet that same day.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Lincoln hosts Maiden, Lake Norman Charter and West Lincoln
The host Knights received first-place finishes from their girls and boys in the opening South Fork 2A quad meet on Tuesday at North Lincoln, with their girls totaling 18 points and their boys finishing with 20. Coming in second through fourth on the boys’ side were Lake Norman Charter with 50 points, West Lincoln with 91 and Maiden with 98.
In the girls’ race, Lake Norman Charter finished second with 36 points, West Lincoln came in third with 78 and Maiden didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
Support Local Journalism
North Lincoln dominated the individual results in the boys’ race as well, filling 11 of the top 15 spots. Those finishers were as follows: Jacob Scott with a first-place time of 15:57.90, Miles Phillips with a second-place time of 16:09.59, Stephen Fernetti with a fourth-place time of 16:46.71, Jared Campbell with a fifth-place time of 16:48.63, Joseph Quilla with a sixth-place time of 16:48.93, Noah Carter with a seventh-place time of 17:26.29, Ethan Davis with an eighth-place time of 17:42.76, Mack Viverette with a ninth-place time of 18:04.99, Logan Helms with a 10th-place time of 18:14.66, Jordan Schlossman with an 11th-place time of 18:15.20 and Alex Bradley with a 14th-place time of 18:25.70.
Three top-15 times on the boys’ side went to Lake Norman Charter student-athletes. Grant Howlett finished third with a time of 16:23.04, Braden Bole came in 12th with a time of 18:22.91 and Aidan Mutongi finished 15th with a time of 18:34.59.
The final top-15 finisher in the 39-runner boys’ race was Maiden’s Hunter Smathers with a 13th-place time of 18:23.37.
In the girls’ race, which included 30 total runners, North Lincoln’s Angie Allen (18:54.00), Bella Wood (19:36.35) and Lori Glaven (19:36.74) filled the top three spots, in that order, with Lake Norman Charter’s Lily Yampolsky (19:53.67) and Abby Farris (20:28.41) notching fourth and fifth, respectively.
North Lincoln’s Emily Laramie was sixth in the girls’ race with a time of 20:30.01, with Lake Norman Charter’s Jenna Peterson coming in seventh with a time of 20:50.07 and North Lincoln’s Cara Castro finishing eighth with a time of 20:52.49. Rounding out the top 10 were Maiden’s Noelle Poovey with a ninth-place time of 21:43.25 and Lake Norman Charter’s Megan Rinehardt with a 10th-place time of 21:56.41.
Finishing 11th on the girls’ side was Maiden’s McKenna Parker with a time of 21:58.16, while North Lincoln’s Cagney Brusso had a 12th-place time of 22:29.75, Lake Norman Charter’s Megan Wozniak had a 13th-place time of 22:36.05, North Lincoln’s Halle Rogers had a 14th-place time of 22:43.21 and North Lincoln’s Sydney Kiser had a 15th-place time of 22:45.44.
North Lincoln will play host to three other South Fork 2A teams in the first of two quad meets on Dec. 8, while Maiden, North Lincoln and West Lincoln will take part in the second quad meet that same day.
Northwestern 3A/4A teams compete in virtual meet
The seven Northwestern 3A/4A Conference squads participated in virtual races at their respective schools on Tuesday, with the scoring teams on the girls’ side consisting of first-place Watauga with 16 points, second-place St. Stephens with 58, third-place Alexander Central with 79 and fourth-place Freedom with 86. Meanwhile, six squads posted team scores in the boys’ race, including first-place Watauga (22 points), second-place St. Stephens (66), third-place South Caldwell (87), fourth-place Freedom (109), fifth-place Alexander Central (118) and sixth-place McDowell (140).
Of the 54 individuals who competed in the girls’ race, 11 were from Watauga. Those runners included the following: Sidra Miller with a first-place time of 11:53.40, Gwendolyn Anderson with a second-place time of 12:38.30, Brianna Anderson with a third-place time of 12:43.10, Sophie Beach with a fourth-place time of 12:45.10, Izzy Browman-Fulks with a sixth-place time of 13:12.50, Andriana Rink with a seventh-place time of 13:22.30, Annie Veno with a ninth-place time of 13:27.00, Sullivan McAulay with a 10th-place time of 13:31.00, Moriah Bollman with a 12th-place time of 13:42.50, Isabella Sibaja with a 14th-place time of 13:57.30 and Rowena Brown with a 15th-place time of 14:00.40.
Other top-15 finishers in the girls’ race were St. Stephens’ Gutierrez Flores with a fifth-place time of 13:12.30, St. Stephens’ Sarah McNeil with an eighth-place time of 13:26.80, St. Stephens’ Eva Cronin with an 11th-place time of 13:35.70 and Freedom’s Sara Byrd Succop with a 13th-place time of 13:43.00.
As for the boys’ race, which consisted of 71 total runners, the top five were Watauga’s Rien Freeman with a first-place time of 10:23.20, St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz with a second-place time of 10:25.80, Watauga’s Korbin Anderson with a third-place time of 10:27.10, South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso with a fourth-place time of 10:37.50 and Watauga’s Haden Miller with a fifth-place time of 10:38.40.
The sixth-place finisher on the boys’ side was Watauga’s Hastings Holt with a time of 10:41.30, with Watauga’s David Mims coming in seventh with a time of 10:49.40 and Watauga’s Ethan Cannon finishing eighth with a time of 10:52.10. The ninth- and 10th-place finishers from Freedom were Dalton Brittain and Colby Anderson with respective times of 11:01.00 and 11:02.00.
St. Stephens’ Jackson Black posted an 11th-place time of 11:04.20 in the boys’ race, with Watauga’s Abe Bachman coming in 12th with a time of 11:05.00. Finishing 13th was Watauga’s Micah Rushin with a time of 11:08.00, while Watauga’s Spencer Cathey posted a 14th-place tie of 11:12.30 and St. Stephens’ Caleb Ledford recorded a 15th-place time of 11:13.60.
The next scheduled events in the Northwestern 3A/4A include a trio of dual meets on Monday, as St. Stephens hosts Watauga, Hickory travels to Freedom and South Caldwell entertains Alexander Central.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!