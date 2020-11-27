H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys finishes 1st during quad meet at North Lincoln

North Lincoln hosts Maiden, Lake Norman Charter and West Lincoln

The host Knights received first-place finishes from their girls and boys in the opening South Fork 2A quad meet on Tuesday at North Lincoln, with their girls totaling 18 points and their boys finishing with 20. Coming in second through fourth on the boys’ side were Lake Norman Charter with 50 points, West Lincoln with 91 and Maiden with 98.

In the girls’ race, Lake Norman Charter finished second with 36 points, West Lincoln came in third with 78 and Maiden didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

North Lincoln dominated the individual results in the boys’ race as well, filling 11 of the top 15 spots. Those finishers were as follows: Jacob Scott with a first-place time of 15:57.90, Miles Phillips with a second-place time of 16:09.59, Stephen Fernetti with a fourth-place time of 16:46.71, Jared Campbell with a fifth-place time of 16:48.63, Joseph Quilla with a sixth-place time of 16:48.93, Noah Carter with a seventh-place time of 17:26.29, Ethan Davis with an eighth-place time of 17:42.76, Mack Viverette with a ninth-place time of 18:04.99, Logan Helms with a 10th-place time of 18:14.66, Jordan Schlossman with an 11th-place time of 18:15.20 and Alex Bradley with a 14th-place time of 18:25.70.