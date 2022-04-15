H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys’ Bumgarner throws no-hitter against Newton

NEWTON — The Bandys baseball team knocked off Newton-Conover by an 11-0 final in five innings on the road Wednesday, with senior pitcher Terick Bumgarner throwing a no-hitter for the Trojans. The right-hander struck out 10 batters and issued one walk in a complete-game effort.

At the plate, Bandys (13-4, 10-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) was paced by Parker Styborski’s 4-for-4 night. Styborski had two triples, six RBIs and two runs scored.

The Trojans, who were scheduled to visit nonconference East Lincoln on Thursday before competing in the Shelby Easter Tournament next week, also received two hits from Nolan Jones and one apiece from Alex Robinson, Colby Edwards, Zach Barnett, Parker DeHart and Logan Williams. As for the Red Devils (5-10, 3-9), they will participate in the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic next week.

BASEBALL

East Lincoln 13, Fred T. Foard 3: The Tigers suffered a 10-run, six-inning loss at the hands of the Mustangs on the road Wednesday in Denver. Foard received home runs from Connor Peschel and Braxton Tramel, the latter of whom had two hits, while Lane Essary had the remaining hit for the visitors.

East Lincoln (11-3, 8-3 Western Foothills 3A Conference) was scheduled to host nonconference Bandys on Thursday before participating in an Easter tournament next week, while Foard (11-3, 9-2) will take part in the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic next week.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 13, Bunker Hill 0: The Blue Devils topped the Bears in four innings at home Wednesday in Maiden, with Tristan Smalling picking up the win in the pitcher’s circle. Maiden (9-6, 8-4 Catawba Valley 2A) will compete in the Hibriten Softball Easter Tournament next week, while Bunker Hill (1-14, 1-11) hosts nonconference West Iredell next Friday.

East Lincoln 6, Fred T. Foard 0: The Mustangs shut out the Tigers at home Wednesday in Denver, limiting Foard to four hits — two from Kaitlyn Leonhardt and one each from Riley Vogel and Sarah Leonhardt — while pounding out 11 hits at the plate. East Lincoln (16-0, 11-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits St. Stephens on April 26, while the Tigers (8-8, 8-3) are at North Lincoln the same night.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 0, East Lincoln 0: The visiting Tigers played to a scoreless tie against the Mustangs on Wednesday in Denver, with Foard goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth recording seven saves and East Lincoln keeper Kristen Legrande finishing with three. Foard (7-2-4, 3-2-3 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln on April 26 before traveling to West Iredell on April 27, while East Lincoln (9-2-1, 6-0-1) has a pair of nonconference matches next weekend before resuming league play with a trip to St. Stephens on April 26.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 20, Patton 2: The Indians cruised past the Panthers at home Wednesday in Hickory, getting seven goals and two assists from Gavin Davis, five goals and two assists from Jackson Pendleton, three goals and one assist from Daniel Thomas, one goal and one assist from Tryston Sylvester and one goal apiece from Jacob Sierzenga, Davis Withers, Ian Riffe and Griffin Davis. Will Fincher added three saves in goal for St. Stephens, which moved to 7-6 overall and 5-2 in conference games ahead of a home game against Asheville on April 25.

St. Stephens is also scheduled to visit Hickory on April 26, while Patton (2-6, 2-5 in conference play) travels to Asheville the same day.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 18, Patton 6: The Indians defeated the Panthers at home Wednesday in Hickory, moving to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play prior to a home game against Asheville on April 25 and a trip to Hickory on April 26. On the other side, Patton fell to 0-5 both overall and in conference contests ahead of a road game against Asheville on April 26.

Note: Look for results from Wednesday’s Catawba County track and field meet at Bunker Hill, along with results from Thursday’s sporting events, in Saturday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.