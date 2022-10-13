H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys boys take 2nd at United Way Invitational

NEWTON — The 29th annual United Way Cross Country Invitational was held on Wednesday at Southside Park, with two invitational races and a pair of championship races taking place. Among the area standouts were the Bandys boys, who finished second in their invitational race. Additionally, Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin won the boys’ invitational and Hickory Christian’s Cate Hata was the runner-up in the girls’ invitational.

Fifteen teams posted scores in the boys’ invitational, with Lincolnton winning after totaling 86 points and Bandys coming in second with 102. Bunker Hill was third with 103 points, while other scoring schools from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties included University Christian in seventh (185 points), Maiden in 12th (307), Newton-Conover in 13th (317) and Hickory Christian Academy in 15th (369).

In the girls’ invitational, West Lincoln finished first out of 11 teams with 68 points. Hickory Christian Academy posted a fourth-place finish after totaling 114 points, while Bandys took fifth (148), Maiden came in sixth (149), University Christian finished ninth (180) and Newton-Conover came in 11th (299).

Twelve teams scored in the boys’ championship race, led by champion T.C. Roberson with 42 points. Fred T. Foard came in seventh with 217 points, with Hickory taking eighth (229) and Hibriten finishing 10th (245).

In the girls’ championship race, which featured 11 scoring teams, West Henderson finished first with 37 points. Coming in ninth was Foard with 229 points, while Hibriten finished 10th with 278.

The top 10 individual finishers in the boys’ invitational were as follows: Bunker Hill’s Martin (first-place time of 17:40.10), Patton’s Gabe Wykle (second-place time of 18:08.40), Shelby’s Damon Cook (third-place time of 18:24.58), West Lincoln’s Andy Saine (fourth-place time of 18:36.94), East Burke’s Elijah Baker (fifth-place time of 18:40.33), Bandys’ Isaac Caroll (sixth-place time of 18:46.27), Bunker Hill’s James Skeens (seventh-place time of 18:53.28), Asheville’s Jasper Grein (eighth-place time of 18:56.21), Bandys’ Winford Batten (ninth-place time of 18:57.00) and Lincolnton’s Chandler Sneed (10th-place time of 19:02.39).

In the girls’ invitational, the top 10 individual finishers consisted of East Burke’s Meah Walsh (first-place time of 20:25.22), Hickory Christian Academy’s Hata (second-place time of 21:09.32), Shelby’s Ally Hollifield (third-place time of 21:16.51), Bandys’ Emily Hedrick (fourth-place time of 21:22.52), Maiden’s Kylin Wayne (fifth-place time of 21:45.64), East Burke’s Ashley Hernandez (sixth-place time of 22:20.05), St. Stephens’ Jade Gonzalez-Cardenas (seventh-place time of 22:28.64), West Lincoln’s Jillian Mawyer (eighth-place time of 22:37.57), Bunker Hill’s Kaylee Nelson (ninth-place time of 23:15.63) and West Lincoln’s Adleigh Sutton (10th-place time of 23:31.73).

In the boys’ championship race, Asheville’s Seth Caudill finished first with a time of 16:22.34, while West Henderson’s Hudson Rice was second (16:27.73), Christ the King’s Blake Nicholson was third (16:28.67), Smoky Mountain’s Caleb Phillips was fourth (16:44.28), Mooresville’s Michael Martinez was fifth (16:48.68), T.C. Roberson’s Will Fiore was sixth (16:55.08), T.C. Roberson’s Tyler Gordon was seventh (17:02.54), T.C. Roberson’s Josiah Kaiser was eighth (17:02.85), Maiden’s Hunter Smathers was ninth (17:06.30) and T.C. Roberson’s Nicholas Gibson was 10th (17:10.35).

The top 10 individual finishers in the girls’ championship race were as follows: Asheville’s Hannah Caudill (first-place time of 18:28.74), Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins (second-place time of 18:29.21), West Henderson’s Noelle Houlihan (third-place time of 19:12.82), Mooresville’s Ella Moore (fourth-place time of 19:13.49), Freedom’s Katie Deacon (fifth-place time of 19:42.94), West Henderson’s Breanna Buzzinski (sixth-place time of 19:46.81), Christ the King’s Nicole Alfers (seventh-place time of 19:47.45), Mooresville’s Mariah Knight (eighth-place time of 19:49.48), Mooresville’s Lauren Vanderpool (ninth-place time of 19:56.74) and West Henderson’s Paisley Stepp (10th-place time of 20:06.20).

VOLLEYBALL

Hickory 3, St. Stephens 2: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Indians in five sets at home Wednesday in Hickory. Following losses of 25-22 and 25-20 in the first two sets, Hickory won the final three sets by respective scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 15-9.

Hickory (10-12, 6-8 Western Foothills 3A Conference) and St. Stephens (13-9, 6-8) will both compete in next week’s Western Foothills 3A tournament.

Fred T. Foard 3, Statesville 1: The Tigers knocked off the Greyhounds in four sets at home Wednesday in Newton. Set scores were 25-21, 25-10, 22-25 and 25-13.

Foard (16-6, 11-3 Western Foothills 3A) received 15 kills, eight blocks, two aces, 15 digs and 21 assists from Averie Dale, while Laney Craig added 13 kills, seven digs and two aces and Maya Beatty finished with 11 kills and 18 digs. The Tigers also got seven kills and five blocks from Taylor Ramseur, two aces and 18 digs from Natigan Crutchfield and three aces and 11 assists from Camryn Partin.

Both Foard and Statesville (2-18, 0-14) will participate in next week’s Western Foothills 3A tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 2, East Burke 0: The Red Devils shut out the Cavaliers at home Wednesday in Newton, scoring a goal in each half to improve to 12-3-1 overall and 10-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play ahead of Monday’s home match against West Lincoln. On the other side, East Burke dropped to 4-13-1 overall and 3-7 in league contests entering Monday’s home contest against Bunker Hill.

Bandys 2, Lincolnton 1: The Trojans took down the Wolves on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, moving to 15-1 overall and 9-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Lincolnton to 5-11-1 and 4-5. Bandys is at Maiden on Monday, while the Wolves visit West Caldwell.