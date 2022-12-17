H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys boys beat Rebels, snap 3-game skid

CATAWBA — The Bandys boys basketball team defeated visiting West Lincoln 59-58 in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener on Friday, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. The Trojans trailed 16-11 after the first quarter, 30-27 at the half and 43-37 entering the fourth period before rallying to win by a single point.

Bobby DelGuercio led Bandys (5-3, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) with 20 points, while Easton Ledford finished with 12 and Micah Slaughter had 10. Eddie Rhodes chipped in eight points for the Trojans, who also received seven from Christian Etter.

The Trojans host East Burke on Tuesday, while the Rebels (3-5, 0-1) host Maiden on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maiden 50, East Burke 40: The Blue Devils knocked off the Cavaliers on the road Friday in Icard, with Parker Pait scoring a game-high 18 points for Maiden to go with 12 from Landon Teague, 11 from Raheim Misher and nine from Jalen Robinson. Meanwhile, East Burke was led by 15 points from Jacob Dellinger and nine from Ian Cox.

Maiden (7-0, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference South Caldwell on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-6, 0-1) travels to Bandys for another league contest.

St. Stephens 49, West Iredell 29: The Indians took down the Warriors at home Friday in Hickory, nabbing their second straight win to move to 4-4 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. St. Stephens is at North Iredell on Tuesday, while West Iredell (1-7, 0-1) hosts Fred T. Foard.

Hickory 63, East Lincoln 51: Despite trailing 17-14 after the first quarter and 29-25 at halftime, the visiting Red Tornadoes defeated the Mustangs in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A opener on Friday in Denver after outscoring East Lincoln 16-5 in the third quarter and 22-17 in the fourth en route to a 12-point victory. Jamien Little led Hickory with 14 points, while John Holbrook finished with 11, Tyquan Hill and Jay Powell scored 10 apiece and Britt Rumbaugh added nine.

The Red Tornadoes (6-1, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) host nonconference South Caldwell on Wednesday, while East Lincoln (7-1, 0-1) visits league foe Statesville.

Fred T. Foard 64, North Iredell 60: The Tigers earned a four-point home victory over the Raiders on Friday in Newton, outscoring them 21-18 in the first quarter, 18-12 in the second and 18-15 in the third before holding on for their first win of the season. Foard (1-7, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) will look to make it two straight victories when it visits West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night North Iredell (5-3, 0-1) hosts St. Stephens.

Central Davidson 45, Alexander Central 23: The Spartans topped the Cougars at home Friday in Lexington, improving to 7-1 while dropping Alexander Central to 5-3. Maddox Jack finished with six points and five rebounds in the Cougars’ loss, with Grayson Presnell scoring five points.

Central Davidson hosts Davie County on Tuesday before visiting East Rowan on Wednesday, while Alexander Central has a home game against North Gaston on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Stephens 63, West Iredell 10: The Indians easily dispatched the Warriors at home Friday in Hickory, building a 15-1 lead after the opening quarter, a 38-6 advantage at the half and a 54-10 lead through three periods. St. Stephens (6-2, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) travels to North Iredell on Tuesday, while West Iredell (1-7, 0-1) hosts Fred T. Foard.

Alexander Central 54, Central Davidson 36: The Cougars defeated the Spartans on the road Friday in Lexington, getting a game-high 19 points from Sydney Hayes, who also had four rebounds. Malayah Adams added 13 points, five boards and five steals for Alexander Central, which also received 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals from Kirstyn Herman.

Alexander Central (8-0) hosts North Gaston on Wednesday, while Central Davidson (5-3) hosts Davie County on Tuesday before visiting East Rowan on Wednesday.

North Iredell 48, Fred T. Foard 37: The Raiders knocked off the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton. Foard’s leading scorer was Samaria Tipps, who had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Tigers (4-4, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) also received nine points and four boards from Kinzer Abernathy and seven points and nine rebounds from Taylor Ramseur. They will visit West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night North Iredell (4-4, 1-0) hosts St. Stephens.

West Lincoln 69, Bandys 48: The Rebels defeated the Trojans on the road Friday in Catawba, carrying an 11-9 lead into the second quarter, a 31-21 advantage into halftime and a 56-34 lead into the final period. Bandys’ leading scorer was Kate Dutka with 14 points, while Rachel Anderson and Brooklan Fisher finished with eight and seven, respectively.

West Lincoln (6-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Thursday, while Bandys (3-5, 0-1) entertains East Burke on Tuesday.

East Lincoln 62, Hickory 31: The Mustangs doubled up the Red Tornadoes at home Friday in Denver, moving to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Hickory to 1-5 and 0-1. Hickory was led by eight points apiece from Léa Boyens and Addison Sisk.

East Lincoln visits Statesville on Wednesday for another league contest, while the Red Tornadoes host Western Foothills 3A foe North Lincoln on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference South Caldwell on Wednesday.

East Burke 69, Maiden 19: The Cavaliers were too much for the Blue Devils at home Friday in Icard, receiving a game-high 17 points from Kara Brinkley to go with 16 from Braelyn Stilwell, 11 from Kamiah Lawing, eight from Taylor Bostain and seven from Aubree Grigg. As for Maiden, it got six points apiece from Kennedie Noble and Kynsea Pugh.

East Burke (5-1, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) is at league foe Bandys on Tuesday, while Maiden (2-5, 0-1) has a home game against nonconference South Caldwell.