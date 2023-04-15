SHELBY — The Bandys baseball team knocked off host Shelby in the fifth-place game of the Shelby Easter Tournament on Thursday, winning 16-6 to move to 11-6 on the season. On the other side, the Golden Lions fell to 9-8.
Bandys’ Dominic Robinson had three hits including a home run, and he also drove in four runs and scored three times. Dawson Tucker added two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Trojans, while Colby Edwards also had two hits.
In addition, Bandys got one hit each from Jacob Loftin, Mitchell Whelchel and Scotty Miley. Meanwhile, Alex Robinson had two RBIs and Cade Spencer knocked in one run to go with two runs scored.
Tucker earned the win after pitching the first four innings for the Trojans, allowing four runs on three hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Furthermore, Whelchel picked up a three-inning save during which he gave up one run on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
People are also reading…
Bandys scored 14 of its runs in the second inning before tallying two runs in the seventh.
The Trojans visit Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Maiden on Tuesday before hosting nonconference South Iredell on Wednesday, while the Golden Lions have a home game against Bessemer City scheduled for Tuesday.
Maiden’s Thompson to compete in East-West football gameMaiden’s Wesley Thompson, who threw for 3,715 yards and 43 touchdowns during his senior football season last fall, was recently announced as a member of the West roster for the North Carolina Coaches Association’s annual East-West All-Star game on July 19 at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro. Thirty-six players are listed on the West roster for the contest, which will be the last summer edition of the East-West game before it moves to December beginning later this year.
Other members of the West team this July, in alphabetical order, are as follows:
Eric Ainsworth, Eastern Guilford offensive lineman
Mason Avery, West Lincoln running back/rover
Jaelan Brown, Walter Williams quarterback
Neko Brown, West Mecklenburg safety
Alex Chambers, R-S Central defensive lineman
Deshawn Cuyler, Ragsdale wide receiver
Diante Fountain, A.C. Reynolds defensive back
Michael Godette, Northwest Guilford running back
Marquis Harris, Mallard Creek rover/wide receiver
Christian Hopper, A.L. Brown defensive back/wide receiver
Myles Jackson, Forestview offensive lineman
Matthew Keener, East Surry wide receiver
Jonathan LeGrant, West Forsyth defensive lineman
Justin Lipscomb, Shelby offensive lineman/defensive lineman
Grayson Loy, Walter Williams linebacker
Nick Martin, East Forsyth edge rusher
Christopher McCorkle, Walkertown running back/linebacker
Adriel Miller, Central Cabarrus defensive back/wide receiver
Oliver Mooney, Asheville edge rusher
Gavin Moore, Morehead offensive lineman/defensive lineman
Alejandro Morillon-Garcia, West Forsyth kicker/punter
Joshua Nolan, Robert Glenn defensive lineman
Nashaun Price, Reidsville offensive lineman
William Purvis III, Davie County defensive back
Derrick Richardson, East Forsyth linebacker
Nash Rogers, A.C. Reynolds offensive lineman
Jalill Rogers, Ronald Reagan defensive back
Spencer Schaper, Ronald Reagan offensive lineman
Brodie Smith, Davie County wide receiver
Khalil Stimpson, Grimsley linebacker
Kahari Surratt, Burns wide receiver
Mason Thrasher, Murphy tight end
Khamani WhiteCarr, Northwest Cabarrus defensive lineman
Lemont Wilson, Burns safety
Kyle Zinn, East Surry rover/wide receiver
The head coach of the West squad for July’s East-West All-Star game will be Mallard Creek’s Kennedy Tinsley, while assistant coaches will include North Henderson’s Jim Beatty, Butler’s Brian Hales, Ronald Reagan’s Josh McGee, Erwin’s Rodney Pruett and Grimsley’s Norman Weeks.
St. Stephens’ Bowman, Bunker Hill’s Rudisill to coach in baseball showcase
The BODYARMOR State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 12-16 in Charlotte, with 20 of the best non-senior players from eight different North Carolina regions competing in the event. Over 80 college and professional scouts will be in attendance as athletes vie for gold, silver and bronze medals.
St. Stephens head baseball coach Jimmy Bowman and Bunker Hill head baseball coach Bradley Rudisill will be two of the coaches for the Region 7 team, which also includes West Wilkes head baseball coach Drew Ward and North Iredell head baseball coach Derrick Wishon.
Only varsity baseball players who will graduate in 2024, 2025 and 2026 are eligible to participate. The first tryout date for prospective Region 7 players was held last month at West Wilkes, while North Iredell is scheduled to host a tryout today at 1 p.m. and St. Stephens will host a tryout on April 29 at 1 p.m. The rain date for tryouts is May 6.
Visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org for more information about the BODYARMOR State Games.