SHELBY — The Bandys baseball team knocked off host Shelby in the fifth-place game of the Shelby Easter Tournament on Thursday, winning 16-6 to move to 11-6 on the season. On the other side, the Golden Lions fell to 9-8.

Bandys’ Dominic Robinson had three hits including a home run, and he also drove in four runs and scored three times. Dawson Tucker added two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Trojans, while Colby Edwards also had two hits.

In addition, Bandys got one hit each from Jacob Loftin, Mitchell Whelchel and Scotty Miley. Meanwhile, Alex Robinson had two RBIs and Cade Spencer knocked in one run to go with two runs scored.

Tucker earned the win after pitching the first four innings for the Trojans, allowing four runs on three hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Furthermore, Whelchel picked up a three-inning save during which he gave up one run on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Bandys scored 14 of its runs in the second inning before tallying two runs in the seventh.

The Trojans visit Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Maiden on Tuesday before hosting nonconference South Iredell on Wednesday, while the Golden Lions have a home game against Bessemer City scheduled for Tuesday.

Maiden’s Thompson to compete in East-West football gameMaiden’s Wesley Thompson, who threw for 3,715 yards and 43 touchdowns during his senior football season last fall, was recently announced as a member of the West roster for the North Carolina Coaches Association’s annual East-West All-Star game on July 19 at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro. Thirty-six players are listed on the West roster for the contest, which will be the last summer edition of the East-West game before it moves to December beginning later this year.

Other members of the West team this July, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

Eric Ainsworth, Eastern Guilford offensive lineman

Mason Avery, West Lincoln running back/rover

Jaelan Brown, Walter Williams quarterback

Neko Brown, West Mecklenburg safety

Alex Chambers, R-S Central defensive lineman

Deshawn Cuyler, Ragsdale wide receiver

Diante Fountain, A.C. Reynolds defensive back

Michael Godette, Northwest Guilford running back

Marquis Harris, Mallard Creek rover/wide receiver

Christian Hopper, A.L. Brown defensive back/wide receiver

Myles Jackson, Forestview offensive lineman

Matthew Keener, East Surry wide receiver

Jonathan LeGrant, West Forsyth defensive lineman

Justin Lipscomb, Shelby offensive lineman/defensive lineman

Grayson Loy, Walter Williams linebacker

Nick Martin, East Forsyth edge rusher

Christopher McCorkle, Walkertown running back/linebacker

Adriel Miller, Central Cabarrus defensive back/wide receiver

Oliver Mooney, Asheville edge rusher

Gavin Moore, Morehead offensive lineman/defensive lineman

Alejandro Morillon-Garcia, West Forsyth kicker/punter

Joshua Nolan, Robert Glenn defensive lineman

Nashaun Price, Reidsville offensive lineman

William Purvis III, Davie County defensive back

Derrick Richardson, East Forsyth linebacker

Nash Rogers, A.C. Reynolds offensive lineman

Jalill Rogers, Ronald Reagan defensive back

Spencer Schaper, Ronald Reagan offensive lineman

Brodie Smith, Davie County wide receiver

Khalil Stimpson, Grimsley linebacker

Kahari Surratt, Burns wide receiver

Mason Thrasher, Murphy tight end

Khamani WhiteCarr, Northwest Cabarrus defensive lineman

Lemont Wilson, Burns safety

Kyle Zinn, East Surry rover/wide receiver

The head coach of the West squad for July’s East-West All-Star game will be Mallard Creek’s Kennedy Tinsley, while assistant coaches will include North Henderson’s Jim Beatty, Butler’s Brian Hales, Ronald Reagan’s Josh McGee, Erwin’s Rodney Pruett and Grimsley’s Norman Weeks.

St. Stephens’ Bowman, Bunker Hill’s Rudisill to coach in baseball showcase

The BODYARMOR State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 12-16 in Charlotte, with 20 of the best non-senior players from eight different North Carolina regions competing in the event. Over 80 college and professional scouts will be in attendance as athletes vie for gold, silver and bronze medals.

St. Stephens head baseball coach Jimmy Bowman and Bunker Hill head baseball coach Bradley Rudisill will be two of the coaches for the Region 7 team, which also includes West Wilkes head baseball coach Drew Ward and North Iredell head baseball coach Derrick Wishon.

Only varsity baseball players who will graduate in 2024, 2025 and 2026 are eligible to participate. The first tryout date for prospective Region 7 players was held last month at West Wilkes, while North Iredell is scheduled to host a tryout today at 1 p.m. and St. Stephens will host a tryout on April 29 at 1 p.m. The rain date for tryouts is May 6.

Visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org for more information about the BODYARMOR State Games.