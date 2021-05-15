H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys baseball trounces Lincolnton for 4th straight victory

The Bandys baseball team lost its first two games of the season, but has responded with four consecutive victories to move to 4-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. The Trojans’ latest win was a 10-0, six-inning road triumph over Lincolnton on Friday in Lincolnton.

Bandys outhit the Wolves 8-3 behind three hits and two RBIs from Parker DeHart, two hits and four RBIs from Alex Robinson, one hit and two RBIs from Nolan Jones, one hit and one RBI from Parker Styborski and one hit from Colby Edwards. Styborski was the winning pitcher after tossing six innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks.

The Trojans host East Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (2-4, 2-4 South Fork 2A) is at West Lincoln.

BASEBALL

Watauga 6, South Caldwell 5

The Pioneers collected a one-run win over the Spartans at home Friday in Boone, also outhitting South Caldwell by a 6-5 tally. Watauga improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell fell to 4-2 in both.

Watauga travels to Alexander Central on Tuesday, while the Spartans host nonconference R-S Central.