H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys baseball throws combined no-hitter vs. West Iredell

CATAWBA — In a game moved up from Wednesday due to forecasted rain in the area, the Bandys baseball team collected a 19-1, five-inning victory over visiting West Iredell on Monday. Two Trojans combined for a no-hitter on the mound, with Drake Tucker earning the win thanks to three innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts and three walks — the Warriors’ only run scored on a steal of home — and Spencer Isenhour pitching two innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman.

Bandys (6-3) finished with 14 hits, receiving two hits including a home run from Terick Bumgarner to go with two hits apiece from Parker DeHart, Logan Williams and Parker Styborski and one hit each from Nolan Jones, Colby Edwards, Baker Yount, Dominic Robinson, Alex Robinson and Tucker. The Trojans host Newton-Conover tonight in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference matchup before visiting West Caldwell on Friday, while West Iredell (1-6) travels to Western Foothills 3A Conference foe Statesville tonight before hosting Hickory on Friday.

BASEBALL

Fred T. Foard 17, Statesville 0

The Tigers earned a five-inning road win over the Greyhounds on Monday in Statesville, scoring in all five innings and pounding out 17 hits in the process. Foard received three hits from Lane Essary, two apiece from Hayden Tabor, Braxton Tramel and Stewart Simmons and one each from Ryan Zych, Connor Peschel, Connor Lail, Josh Harwell, Blake Powell, Jordan Brannock, Aiden Landrum and Josh Swink.

Tabor, Swink, Landrum and Harwell combined to allow one hit with seven strikeouts against one walk. Swink picked up the win for Foard (5-1, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A), which hosts East Lincoln tonight before entertaining North Lincoln on Friday.

Statesville (0-7, 0-3) hosts West Iredell tonight before visiting North Iredell on Thursday.

Cherryville 12, Maiden 1

The Ironmen defeated the Blue Devils in five innings on the road Monday in Maiden, limiting Maiden to a single hit from Tyler Goodson. Nick Jarosynski walked twice for the Blue Devils, who fell to 3-5 ahead of tonight’s road game against Bunker Hill and Friday’s trip to Lincolnton, both of which will be Catawba Valley 2A matchups.

Cherryville (5-2) hosts Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference foe Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy tonight before visiting the Gryphons on Friday.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 27, Statesville 0

The Tigers dominated the Greyhounds in a three-inning road win on Monday in Statesville, scoring 10 runs in the opening inning before adding three in the second and 14 in the third. Foard totaled 24 hits as a team, with Riley Vogel notching five hits and two home runs and Aly Punch recording four hits.

Davoney Dellinger, Sarah Leonhardt, Zoie Cloninger, Raegan Willis, Alyssa Smith and Kaitlyn Leonhardt each had two hits for the Tigers (3-4, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A), with the latter also hitting a homer. Gabby Sutcliffe, Karlee Thomas and Taylor Ramseur added one hit apiece as Ramseur earned the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to two innings of hitless ball with five strikeouts and no walks and Willis provided one inning of hitless relief with two strikeouts and no walks.

The Tigers host East Lincoln tonight before entertaining West Lincoln in a nonconference contest on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Statesville (0-4, 0-3) hosts West Iredell tonight before traveling to North Iredell on Thursday.

Alexander Central 8, Mooresville 6

The Cougars topped the Blue Devils on the road Monday in Mooresville, outhitting Mooresville 14-11 behind three hits apiece from Peyton Price and Anna Jordan, two from Faith Carrigan and one each from Ava Chapman, Laney Wike, Kirstyn Herman, Abby Teague, Macy Law and Kenzie Church, the latter of whom had the only homer of the contest. Carrigan raised her record to 9-0 thanks to a complete-game effort during which she allowed six runs (five earned) with seven strikeouts and six walks.

Alexander Central (9-0) travels to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County tonight before visiting Watauga on Friday, while Mooresville (6-2) hosts Greater Metro 4A Conference opponent West Cabarrus tonight before continuing league play at A.L. Brown on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 8, Statesville 0

The Tigers shut out the Greyhounds during Monday’s road match in Statesville, carrying a 5-0 lead into the half before adding three goals in the second half. Anna Schmidt had three goals to pace Foard’s offensive attack, while Alexis Wolgemuth had two and Bri See, Ofelia Tamas and Maddie Hetzel finished with one apiece.

The Tigers (5-0-1, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) host East Lincoln tonight before entertaining North Lincoln on Friday, while Statesville (0-4, 0-1) hosts West Iredell today before traveling to North Iredell on Thursday.

Patton 3, West Caldwell 1

The Panthers knocked off the Warriors on the road Monday in Lenoir, improving to 3-3-3 prior to tonight’s home match against Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference foe East Rutherford, which will be followed by Thursday’s trip to R-S Central. On the other side, West Caldwell dropped to 0-5 entering today’s Catawba Valley 2A contest at Newton-Conover, which will be followed by Thursday’s home match against Bunker Hill.

North Iredell 3, Alexander Central 1

The Cougars suffered a home loss at the hands of the Raiders on Monday in Taylorsville, with Addison Head scoring the only goal for Alexander Central (0-6) ahead of Thursday’s home match against St. Stephens. As for North Iredell (5-1), it visits Hickory tonight before hosting Statesville on Thursday.

Asheville 2, Hibriten 0

The Cougars topped the Panthers at home Monday in Asheville, improving to 4-0-1 entering Wednesday’s road match against Erwin. Meanwhile, Hibriten fell to 6-2-1 prior to hosting T.C. Roberson on Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

Maiden 5, University Christian 4

The Blue Devils nabbed a home win over the Barracudas on Monday in Maiden, getting singles victories from the following players: Cooper Houser (6-0, 6-0), William Eneix (6-1, 6-4) and Will Stover (0-6, 6-3, 13-11). Maiden also received wins from the doubles teams of Houser and Stover (8-1) and Alex Saunders and Donald Yang (8-6).

Maiden (2-5 overall) travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe West Lincoln today before hosting West Caldwell on Thursday, while University Christian (1-2 overall) is at Foothills Athletic Conference opponent Statesville Christian on April 5.

BOYS GOLF

South Caldwell wins at Orchard Hills

The Spartans hosted and won a Northwestern 3A/4A match on Monday at Orchard Hills Golf Course in Granite Falls, posting a team score of 329 thanks to a 79 from Mac Helton, an 81 from Colton Smith, an 83 from Mason Lewis and 86s from Ashton Fox and Cooper Sisk. Freedom and Watauga tied for second with team scores of 335, while Alexander Central was fourth with a team score of 346, Hibriten was fifth with a team score of 359 and Ashe County was sixth with a team score of 377.

Individually, Freedom received a 77 from Alex Bock, a 79 from Lawson Biggerstaff, an 85 from Wilson Cates and 94s from Braxton Reinhardt and Michael Cates. Meanwhile, Watauga got a 78 from Carter Hiatt, an 81 from Ayden Johnson, an 87 from Griffin Dillman and an 89 from Paul Taylor.

Alexander Central was led by an 82 from Aidan Hollar, while the Cougars’ remaining top four scorers consisted of Christian Stone (84), Rylan St. Clair (88) and Avery Cook (92). Additionally, the top four for Hibriten were Maddox Whittington (77), Wiley Gragg (88), Ethan Laws (91) and Holden Lawing (103) and the top four for Ashe County were Joseph Shaw (88), Connor Howell (96), Austin Hart (97) and Ethan Goodman (101).

The next Northwestern 3A/4A match will be hosted by Alexander Central next Tuesday at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville.