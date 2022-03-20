H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys baseball shuts out Maiden

MAIDEN — The Bandys baseball team scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and three in the fifth en route to a 10-0, five-inning road victory over Maiden on Friday. Terick Bumgarner pitched all five innings for the Trojans, allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks on 76 pitches.

Bumgarner also had two hits and two RBIs for Bandys (5-3, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), as did Alex Robinson and Nolan Jones. Cade Spencer had the remaining hit for the Trojans, who won their third consecutive game.

The Blue Devils (3-4, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) got one hit apiece from Seth Williams, Zane Williams and Tyler Hedgepeth. Maiden has lost four of its past six games since winning its season opener.

Bandys hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference West Iredell on Wednesday, while Maiden is at Bunker Hill on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Cherryville on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 5, North Davidson 0: The Cougars blanked the Black Knights at home Friday in Taylorsville, receiving two hits from Maddox Jack to go with one each from Mason Chapman, Grove Lowrance, Caleb Williams and Gage Weaver. Williams was also the winning pitcher for Alexander Central thanks to a complete-game three-hitter during which he struck out five and issued one walk.

Alexander Central (6-0) traveled to nonconference Davie County on Saturday before visiting Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County on Tuesday, while North Davidson (0-6) hosts Montgomery Central on Tuesday and Southeast Guilford on Wednesday.

Charlotte Christian 2, South Caldwell 0: The Knights took down the Spartans on the road Friday in Hudson, moving to 6-2 ahead of Saturday’s home game against Oak Grove, which will be followed by a home contest against Charlotte Latin on Tuesday. As for South Caldwell, it improved to 4-3 prior to Saturday’s home game against Tuscola, which will be followed by a trip to Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Watauga on Tuesday.

West Lincoln 13, Newton-Conover 3

The Rebels topped the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, moving to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 3-4 and 1-3. West Lincoln hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting nonconference West Iredell on Wednesday, while Newton-Conover travels to Bandys on Tuesday.

Lincolnton 25, West Caldwell 1

The Wolves routed the Warriors in five innings on the road Friday in Lenoir, holding West Caldwell to two hits — one apiece from Ashton Minton and Brian Sumpter — as they improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A. Lincolnton hosts East Burke on Tuesday, while the Warriors (0-8, 0-4 Catawba Valley 2A) visited nonconference Hibriten on Saturday before traveling to West Lincoln on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Bandys 15, Maiden 4

The Trojans collected an 11-run road win over the Blue Devils on Friday in Maiden, getting four hits including a home run from Annie Andrews to go with three hits including a homer from Riley Fox, three hits from Owyen Lyall, two hits from Jada Spake and one hit each from Kenley Rembert, Adie Goble, Bailey McClellan and Caroline McIntosh. Starting pitcher Lyall earned the win for Bandys thanks to 4 2/3 innings of four-run (two earned), six-hit ball with four strikeouts and six walk, while Fox was the other hurler used by the visitors.

Bandys (7-1, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Maiden (3-4, 2-2) travels to Bunker Hill.

St. Stephens 3, Hickory 0

The Indians nabbed a home win over the Red Tornadoes on Friday in Hickory, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first before adding a single run in the sixth. St. Stephens (5-1, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln on Tuesday, the same night Hickory (1-6, 0-3) hosts North Iredell.

South Caldwell 9, Lincoln Charter 0

The Spartans shut out the Eagles in five innings at home Friday in Hudson, pounding out 20 hits behind four hits from Liz Jarden, three hits including a homer from Kadie Becker, three hits apiece from Kaylee Anderson and Kennedy Crouch, two hits from Sydnee Bumgarner and one hit each from Kelsie Kiziah, Finley Young, Kenzie Clontz, Brooklyn Johnson and Sydni Woodward. Becker was the winning pitcher for South Caldwell thanks to five innings of one-hit ball during which she struck out nine and issued no walks.

South Caldwell (3-0) visits Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference North Davidson on Wednesday, while Lincoln Charter (3-2) travels to Mountain Island Charter on Tuesday before hosting Cherryville on Wednesday.

West Lincoln 16, Newton-Conover 0

The Rebels earned a four-inning road win over the Red Devils on Friday in Newton, improving to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play ahead of Tuesday’s home game against West Caldwell and Wednesday’s trip to nonconference Fred T. Foard. On the other side, Newton-Conover (0-1, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bandys on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hibriten 7, McDowell 1

The Panthers defeated the Titans on the road Friday in Marion, upping their record to 6-1-1 while dropping McDowell to 0-5. Hibriten visits Asheville on Monday, while McDowell travels to T.C. Roberson.

South Caldwell 0, Newton-Conover 0

The visiting Spartans tied the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, moving to 3-4-1 ahead of Monday’s visit to Draughn. As for Newton-Conover (2-4-1), it hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday in a Catawba Valley 2A clash.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bandys wins four-team home meet

The Trojans finished first during a home meet against Bunker Hill, West Lincoln and Burns on Thursday in Catawba, scoring 78 points on the boys’ side and 76 on the girls’ side to take the top spot in both. The Bunker Hill boys were second with 74.5 points with West Lincoln (72) taking third and Burns finishing fourth (45.5), while the Burns girls came in second with 68 points with West Lincoln (63) taking third and Bunker Hill (30) finishing fourth.

Individual winners in each event were as follows:

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Charlie Wyant (West Lincoln), 11.40

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Charlie Wyant (West Lincoln), 23.50

Boys’ 400-meter dash: Brandon Adkins (West Lincoln), 59.30

Boys’ 800-meter run: Grant Parham (Bandys), 2:02.30

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Ben Martin (Bunker Hill), 4:58.50

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Ben Martin (Bunker Hill), 11:06.20

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 16.10

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Kamari Surratt (Burns), 45.30

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Bandys, 46.70

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 1:37.00

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 3:46.90

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bandys, 9:28.50

Boys’ long jump: Elijah Boston (Bunker Hill), 19 feet 9 inches

Boys’ triple jump: John Carpenter (West Lincoln), 33 feet 11 inches

Boys’ high jump: Riley Killian (Bunker Hill), 5 feet 6 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Jayden Albores (Bandys), 9 feet 6 inches

Boys’ shot put: Austin Cline (Bandys), 48 feet 2.5 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Austin Cline (Bandys), 115 feet 6 inches

Girls’ 100-meter dash: Makaiyah Ross (Burns), 13.20

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Macy Rummage (Bandys), 27.00

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Sarah Day (Burns), 1:06.00

Girls’ 800-meter dash: Emily Hedrick (Bandys), 2:41.10

Girls’ 1,600-meter dash: Paige Oldenburg (Bandys), 5:34.00

Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Paige Oldenburg (Bandys), 11:59.40

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Hannah Dover (Burns), 17.90

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Hannah Dover (Burns), 51.80

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Burns, 52.60

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Burns, 1:52.80

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:31.00

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: West Lincoln, 13:21.40

Girls’ long jump: Makaiyah Ross (Burns), 16 feet 0 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 28 feet 9 inches

Girls’ high jump: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 4 feet 6 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Tyra Mitchell (Bunker Hill), 7 feet 0 inches

Girls’ shot put: Gracie Elmore (West Lincoln), 31 feet 7 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Logan Dutka (Bandys), 93 feet, 5 inches