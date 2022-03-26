H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys baseball holds West Caldwell to one hit

LENOIR — The Bandys baseball team shut out host West Caldwell on Friday, earning an 11-0 victory in five innings behind a combined one-hitter from pitchers Terick Bumgarner and Jacob Loftin. Bumgarner tossed the first four innings and had eight strikeouts and no walks, while Loftin struck out two and issued no walks in the fifth.

The Trojans’ Alex Robinson finished with two hits including a home run, while Nolan Jones and Parker DeHart also had two hits apiece. Cade Spencer, Zach Barnett, Parker Styborski, Dominic Robinson and Baker Yount added one hit each for Bandys (8-3, 5-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), which has won five straight games.

The Trojans host Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Warriors (0-11, 0-6) visit nonconference Avery County on Monday before hosting Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 6, East Lincoln 5

The Indians trailed 5-1 through five innings before rallying for a road victory over the Mustangs on Friday in Denver. St. Stephens scored four runs in the sixth before an RBI hit from Julien Peissel in the seventh gave the Indians an advantage that they would not relinquish.

Peissel, who pitched 3 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and three walks, also led the St. Stephens (9-0, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) offense with two hits. Elec Marvin added one hit for the Indians, as did Silas Icenhour, Peyton Young, Will Everett and Josh Barkley, the latter of whom earned the win on the mound after pitching 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks.

St. Stephens hosts Statesville on Tuesday, while East Lincoln (6-2, 3-2) visits North Iredell.

Hickory 11, West Iredell 0

The Red Tornadoes blanked the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, outhitting West Iredell 12-2 behind three hits from Isaiah McDowell, two apiece from Izaiah Littlejohn and Blake Kiser and one each from Will Prince, Brady Stober, Boone Herman, Dean Hall and Dashawn Medley. Meanwhile, Sammy Nexsen threw a complete game for Hickory, allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Hickory (4-4, 2-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Bunker Hill on Wednesday, while West Iredell (2-7, 1-4) hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Lincolnton on Wednesday.

Bunker Hill 4, Newton-Conover 3

The Bears slipped past the Red Devils in eight innings on the road Friday in Newton, with Carson Elder and Braden Huffman recording two hits apiece to go with one each from Mack Little, Tanner Kanipe and Brady Speaks. Preston Workman pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-run (one earned) ball for Bunker Hill, striking out 11 and issuing four walks before Ramone Trejo struck out three and had no walks in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Bunker Hill (3-6, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Bandys on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Hickory on Wednesday, while Newton-Conover (3-6, 1-5) travels to Maiden on Tuesday.

Maiden 13, Lincolnton 9

The visiting Blue Devils totaled nine hits in a four-run win over the Wolves on Friday in Lincolnton, getting two hits apiece from Seth Williams, Hunter Townsend and Ethan Hedgepeth and one each from Tyler Hedgepeth, Quinn Rembert and Nick Jarosynski. Jarosynski earned the win for Maiden on the mound thanks to five innings of six-run (two earned), five-hit ball with eight strikeouts and three walks, while Hayden Fleury threw two innings of three-run (two earned), one-hit ball with one strikeout and one walk.

Maiden (4-6, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Fred T. Foard on Wednesday, while Lincolnton (5-5, 4-2) is at West Lincoln on Tuesday before hosting nonconference West Iredell on Wednesday.

Hibriten 11, Ashe County 1

The Panthers collected a 10-run, six-inning home win over the Huskies on Friday in Lenoir, receiving two hits from Dillan Earp to go with one each from Jude Riddle, Jake Absher, Ryan Winkler, Cameron Hodges, Kennedy Story and Ethan Watson. Story was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks, while Hodges gave up one run on one hit in an inning of relief.

Hibriten (7-4, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts Watauga on Tuesday, the same night Ashe County (2-8, 0-2) hosts Freedom before visiting nonconference North Surry on Wednesday.

South Caldwell 7, Freedom 3

The Spartans defeated the Patriots at home Friday in Hudson, with Dylan Dula pitching a complete game for South Caldwell as it improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A prior to Tuesday’s road game against Alexander Central. On the other side, Freedom (4-6, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Ashe County on Tuesday.

Watauga 6, Alexander Central 0

The Pioneers blanked the Cougars at home Friday in Boone, holding Alexander Central to one hit on a single from Levi Brown. Watauga (7-2, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Hibriten on Tuesday, while the Cougars (9-1, 1-1) host South Caldwell.

SOFTBALL

Bandys 13, West Caldwell 0

The Trojans knocked off the Warriors in five innings on the road Friday in Lenoir, getting three hits apiece from Avery Alexander and Kenley Rembert to go with two hits from Riley Fox and one each from Haven Helton, Jada Spake, Bailey McClellan and Caroline McIntosh. Ellie Hale pitched all five innings for Bandys, giving up three hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Bandys (9-2, 6-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Fred T. Foard on Wednesday, while West Caldwell (4-5, 1-3) hosts East Burke on Tuesday before a home game against nonconference Patton on Wednesday.

Hibriten 7, Ashe County 6

The Panthers defeated the Huskies in nine innings during Friday’s home game in Lenoir, receiving two hits each from Parker Boggs, Sydney Wike and Cady Ferguson to go with one apiece from Zoey Walker, Jordan Schlageter, Emma Poarch and Anna Reeves. Reeves tossed a complete game for Hibriten, surrendering nine hits with 13 strikeouts against three walks.

The Panthers (6-2, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) host Watauga on Tuesday, while Ashe County (0-7, 0-2) entertains Freedom on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Alleghany on Wednesday.

South Caldwell 13, Freedom 0

The Spartans shut out the Patriots in five innings at home Friday in Hudson, with South Caldwell’s Kadie Becker notching three hits including a homer to go with three hits from Kenley Jackson and one each from Sydnee Bumgarner, Brooklyn Johnson, Kenzie Clontz, Liz Jarden and Finley Young. Becker was the winning pitcher for South Caldwell after tossing five innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and no walks.

South Caldwell (5-0, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Alexander Central on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Hickory on Wednesday, while Freedom (2-8, 0-2) travels to Ashe County on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Burns on Wednesday.

Alexander Central 16, Watauga 0

The Cougars routed the Pioneers on the road Friday in Boone, with Kirstyn Herman recording four hits for Alexander Central to go with two apiece from Peyton Price, Faith Carrigan and Kenzie Church and one each from Ava Chapman, Averie Presnell, Abby Teague, Darcy Childers and Anna Jordan. Kara Hinkle tossed a complete game for the Cougars, allowing two hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Alexander Central (11-0, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts South Caldwell on Tuesday, while Watauga (1-10, 0-2) visits Hibriten.

West Iredell 10, Hickory 8

The Warriors topped the Red Tornadoes at home Friday in Statesville, with Hickory’s Chy'anne Bryant, Abby Puett and Mackenzie Hammons notching two hits apiece to go with one each from Maddie Jones and Nandi Rhinehart. West Iredell (1-5, 1-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Hickory (2-7, 1-4) hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference South Caldwell on Wednesday.

East Lincoln 6, St. Stephens 0

The Mustangs shut out the Indians at home Friday in Denver, remaining unbeaten at 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping St. Stephens to 6-2 and 4-1. The Indians got two hits apiece from Chloe Henline and Shelby Dale to go with one from Anicka McFarland.

East Lincoln visits North Iredell on Tuesday, while St. Stephens hosts Statesville.

North Lincoln 8, Fred T. Foard 1

The Knights defeated the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton, with Foard scattering six hits thanks to three from Riley Vogel and one apiece from Sarah Leonhardt, Kaitlyn Leonhardt and Alyssa Smith. North Lincoln (6-5, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits West Iredell on Tuesday, while Foard (3-6, 3-2) travels to Hickory on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Bandys on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 9, West Iredell 0

The Red Tornadoes shut out the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville. Madeline Mosteller, Litzy Hernandez, Ellie Holtzman, Jayden Fralick, Nicole Kozischek, Mia Zuluetta, Miriam Wood, Ali Rose and Berkeley Geyer scored goals for Hickory, while goalkeepers Taylor Rose and Adriana Bennett combined for a shutout.

Hickory (5-4, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while West Iredell (2-3, 1-2) entertains North Lincoln.