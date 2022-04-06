H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys baseball extends win streak to 9

ICARD — The Bandys baseball team earned its ninth win in a row on the road Monday, defeating East Burke 13-3 in five innings after pulling away thanks to nine runs in the top of the fourth inning. Parker Styborski homered twice for the Trojans, who registered 16 hits as a team behind three hits from Drake Tucker, two apiece from Styborski, Cade Spencer, Dominic Robinson and Parker DeHart and one each from Alex Robinson, Nolan Jones, Terick Bumgarner, Zach Barnett and Jacob Loftin.

Spencer was the winning pitcher for the Trojans (11-3, 8-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) following three innings of three-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk, while Alex Robinson tossed a pair of hitless innings with five strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman. Bandys returns to league play when it hosts Lincolnton on Friday, the same night the Cavaliers (4-7, 4-5) visit Newton-Conover.

BASEBALLSt. Stephens 10, West Iredell 0

The Indians shut out the Warriors in five innings at home Monday in Hickory, pounding out 16 hits behind four from Julien Peissel, three from Justin Skewes, two apiece from Elec Marvin and Peyton Young and one each from James Tate, Josh Barkley, Chip Hendren, Omar Cruz and Silas Icenhour, the latter of whom hit the game’s only home run. Logan Mullins pitched all five innings for St. Stephens, allowing four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

St. Stephens (11-2, 7-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts nonconference Hibriten tonight, while West Iredell (2-10, 1-6) entertains league foe Fred T. Foard on Friday.

Bunker Hill 15,

West Caldwell 3

The Bears easily dispatched the Warriors on the road Monday in Lenoir, outhitting them 13-5 and benefiting from nine West Caldwell errors. Bunker Hill (5-8, 5-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference Lincoln Charter on Thursday before visiting league opponent West Lincoln on Friday, while West Caldwell (1-14, 0-9) hosts nonconference Avery County on Thursday before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A foe Maiden on Friday.

South Caldwell 3, Hibriten 2

The Spartans topped the Panthers at home Monday in Hudson, improving to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping Hibriten to 8-6 and 2-3. South Caldwell hosts Watauga on Friday, while Hibriten is at nonconference St. Stephens on Wednesday before hosting league foe Freedom on Friday.

<&underline>Alexander Central 12, Freedom 0</&underline>

The Cougars’ Maddox Jack threw a five-inning no-hitter against the Patriots on the road Monday in Morganton, striking out 10 and issuing no walks while also recording two hits at the plate. Dusty Sigmon and Grove Lowrance added two hits apiece for Alexander Central, which also got one each from Jaret Hoppes, Mason Chapman, Caleb Williams, Gage Weaver, Dyson Lewis and JD Little, the latter of whom blasted a homer.

Alexander Central (13-1, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Ashe County on Friday, the same night Freedom (6-8, 3-2) visits Hibriten after traveling to nonconference Shelby on Thursday.

<&underline>Lincolnton 5, Newton-Conover 1</&underline>

The Wolves defeated the Red Devils at home Monday in Lincolnton, moving to 8-6 overall and 6-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Friday’s trip to Bandys. On the other side, Newton-Conover fell to 4-8 overall and 2-7 in league action prior to Friday’s home game against East Burke.

SOFTBALL

<&underline>Bandys 7, East Burke 3</&underline>

The Trojans earned a four-run road win over the Cavaliers on Monday in Icard, getting three hits from Paige Barrymore, two apiece from Kenley Rembert, Caroline McIntosh and Adie Goble and one each from Owyen Lyall and Rylee Bost, the latter of whom hit a solo homer. Riley Fox was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of two-run, four-hit ball with five stakeouts, three walks and a hit batsman, while Lyall threw three innings of one-run, four-hit relief with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Bandys (12-3, 8-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits nonconference St. Stephens on Wednesday before hosting league foe Lincolnton on Friday, while East Burke (3-8, 3-5) is scheduled to host a doubleheader against Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover on Thursday.

<&underline>St. Stephens 7, West Iredell 0</&underline>

The Indians blanked the Warriors at home Monday in Hickory, improving to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Western Foothills 3A after outhitting West Iredell 7-2 led by two hits from Mia Sexton, two RBIs from Lacey Scott and seven innings of two-hit ball from Mayson Lail, who struck out 19 batters and threw 20 first-pitch strikes. St. Stephens hosts nonconference Bandys tonight before entertaining league foe North Iredell on Friday, while West Iredell (2-8, 2-6 Western Foothills 3A) hosts league opponent Fred T. Foard on Friday.

<&underline>South Caldwell 6, Hibriten 2</&underline>

The Spartans knocked off the Panthers at home Monday in Hudson, moving to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A prior to today’s road game against Ashe County. As for Hibriten (7-4, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A), it travels to nonconference Fred T. Foard tonight.

<&underline>Alexander Central 11, Freedom 1</&underline>

The Cougars took down the Patriots in six innings on the road Monday in Morganton, with Kara Hinkle notching her second victory of the season in the pitcher’s circle thanks to six innings of one-run, three-hit ball with seven strikeouts and one walk. Peyton Price had three hits to pace Alexander Central’s offensive attack, while Kirstyn Herman, Kenzie Church and Hinkle added two apiece and Faith Carrigan, Karen Kerley, Abby Teague and Laila Elliott had one each.

Alexander Central (14-0, 5-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts nonconference Hickory Ridge tonight, while Freedom (2-12, 0-5) is at league foe Hibriten on Friday.

<&underline>West Caldwell 2, Lincolnton 0</&underline>

The Warriors defeated the Wolves at home Monday in Lenoir, with West Caldwell receiving two hits apiece from Lyndsey Brookshire, Alexandrya Bell and Abbey Bowman to go with one each from Tori Davis and Dakota Teague. Bowman was the winning pitcher following seven innings of two-hit ball during which she struck out 14, issued three walks and hit a batter.

West Caldwell (6-7, 3-4 Catawba Valley 2A) was scheduled to host Bunker Hill on Tuesday before entertaining Maiden on Friday, while Lincolnton (3-8, 2-5) was scheduled to host Newton-Conover on Tuesday before visiting Bandys on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>Bandys 3, Maiden 2</&underline>

The Trojans defeated the Blue Devils on the road Monday in Maiden, overcoming a 1-0 halftime deficit to force overtime. Bandys scored the match-winner in the second 10-minute overtime period to improve to 5-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Maiden is now 6-2 and 3-1.

Bandys was scheduled to host Newton-Conover on Tuesday before entertaining West Caldwell on Thursday, while Maiden hosts Bunker Hill tonight before visiting Lincolnton on Thursday.

<&underline>St. Stephens 9, West Iredell 0</&underline>

The Indians shut out the Warriors at home Monday in Hickory, scoring six times in the first half before adding three goals in the second half. St. Stephens (6-2-1, 3-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits nonconference Enka on Thursday before hosting league foe North Iredell on Friday at Henry Fork Soccer Complex, while West Iredell (2-6, 1-5) hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent Fred T. Foard today.

BOYS TENNIS

<&underline>Hickory 9, Fred T. Foard 0</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes defeated the Tigers on the road Monday in Newton, getting singles wins from Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-1 over Graham Wright), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-1 over Connor Josey), Lewis Tate (6-2, 6-4 over Grayson Walker), Clint Powers (6-0, 6-2 over Aiden Ollis), Maddox McCleur (6-3, 7-5 over Anthony Dunmore) and Parker Yount (7-5, 6-2 over Brandon Henderson) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Lovern and Holtzman (8-2 over Wright and Josey), Tate and Powers (8-3 over Walker and Ollis) and Charlie Tomlinson and Jack Nexsen (8-3 over Dunmore and Anderson Wright). Hickory (9-0 overall, 6-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts South Caldwell today, while Foard (8-1 overall, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A) is at St. Stephens.

<&underline>Newton-Conover 6, Bunker Hill 3</&underline>

The Red Devils knocked off the Bears at home Monday in Newton, receiving singles victories from the following players: Eli Chellman (6-4, 6-1 over Ty Watts), Evan Huynh (6-0, 6-0 over Jarrett Robbins), Alex Furr (6-0, 6-0 over Carlos Chavez) and Leonardo Olvera (6-3, 6-1 over Adrian Cruz Angeles). Newton-Conover also got doubles wins from the teams of Huynh and Furr (8-1 Chavez and Robbins) and Chellman and Olvera (9-8 (10-1) over Watts and Tyler Fox).

Bunker Hill’s singles wins came from Fox (6-3, 4-6, 10-6 over Ben Tepper) and Brayden Guess (6-2, 6-2 over Davis Griffin), while the Bears’ doubles team of Angeles and Guess was also victorious by an 8-5 score over Bryce Bookhart and Luis Correa. Newton-Conover (3-5 overall, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Maiden today, while Bunker Hill (2-8 overall, 2-4 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bandys on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

<&underline>Freedom takes first at Cedar Rock</&underline>

The Patriots finished first during Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A match hosted by Hibriten at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. Freedom had a team score of 315, while Alexander Central (330) came in second, South Caldwell (334) finished third, Hibriten (356) took fourth, Watauga (359) came in fifth and Ashe County (387) finished sixth.

Individually, Freedom was led by a match-best 69 from Alex Bock, with Braxton Reinhardt shooting an 80, Lawson Biggerstaff finishing with an 81 and Michael Cates and Wilson Cates both firing 85s. Meanwhile, Alexander Central was paced by an 80 from Aidan Hollar, 83s from Rylan St. Clair and Avery Cook and an 84 from Christian Stone.

South Caldwell got an 82 from Mac Helton, an 83 from Mason Lewis, and 84 from Ashton Fox and an 85 from Colton Smith, while Hibriten received a 74 from Maddox Whittington, a 90 from Ethan Laws, a 93 from Wiley Gragg and a 99 from Will Reynolds. As for Watauga, it was led by 84s from Ayden Johnson and Paul Taylor to go with an 89 from Andrew Jones and 102s from Carter Hiatt and Griffin Dillman.

Ashe County’s top four scorers consisted of Connor Howell (91), Joseph Shaw (94), Austin Hart (97) and Ethan Goodman (105). The Huskies will host the other five Northwestern 3A/4A teams on Thursday at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson.