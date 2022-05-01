H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys baseball clinches outright Catawba Valley 2A title

CLAREMONT — The Bandys baseball team ended the regular season with a 7-1 road win over Bunker Hill on Friday, clinching an outright Catawba Valley 2A Conference title in the process. Nolan Jones led the Trojans with three hits, while Parker Styborski had two home runs and four RBIs, Alex Robinson finished with two hits including a homer and two RBIs and Terick Bumgarner also had two hits.

Zach Barnett chipped in one hit for Bandys (17-7, 12-2 Catawba Valley 2A), which held the Bears (10-10, 9-5) to three hits — one apiece from Carson Elder, Brady Speaks and Kaden Robinson. Bumgarner was the winning pitcher following five innings of three-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run with eight strikeouts and four walks, while Cade Spencer tossed two innings of hitless relief with five strikeouts and no walks.

Both teams will compete in this week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament.

BASEBALLSt. Stephens 11, Statesville 0

The Indians shut out the Greyhounds in six innings on the road Friday in Statesville, getting three hits from Peyton Young, two apiece from Julien Peissel and Silas Icenhour and one each from Elec Marvin, Chip Hendren, Justin Skewes, Josh Barkley and Omar Cruz. Meanwhile, James Tate was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk.

Icenhour pitched two innings for St. Stephens (18-5, 9-4 Western Foothills 3A Conference), while Logan Laws tossed one inning. The Indians host Fred T. Foard on Monday, the same night Statesville (0-18, 0-13) hosts Hickory.

Fred T. Foard 11, Hickory 1

The Tigers defeated the Red Tornadoes in five innings at home Friday in Newton, finishing with 10 hits as a team behind two apiece from Lane Essary, Connor Peschel and Kylan Bolick and one each from Connor Lail, Aiden Landrum, Blake Powell and Braxton Tramel. Josh Swink pitched four innings of two-hit ball for Foard, giving up an unearned run while striking out eight and issuing three walks.

Stewart Simmons pitched the fifth inning for Foard (14-5, 10-3 Western Foothills 3A), allowing no hits while striking out two and issuing no walks. The Tigers visit St. Stephens on Monday, while Hickory (9-10, 6-7) travels to Statesville.

Maiden 6, Newton-Conover 3

The Blue Devils doubled up the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, with Tyler Hedgepeth tallying two hits to go with one apiece from Nick Jarosynski, Brenden Harrison, Hunter Townsend and Zane Williams. The winning pitcher was Jarosynski thanks to five innings of three-run (one earned), five-hit ball with nine strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman, while Tyler Goodson struck out four and issued no walks in two scoreless, hitless innings of relief.

Maiden improved to 8-13 overall and 7-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Newton-Conover dropped to 5-15 and 3-11. Both squads will participate in this week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament.

Alexander Central 12, Freedom 3

The Cougars knocked off the Patriots at home Friday in Taylorsville, receiving two hits from Garrett Barnes to go with one apiece from Jaret Hoppes, Gage Weaver, Dusty Sigmon, Maddox Jack, Landon Reece and Avery Cook. Jack earned the win on the mound thanks to four innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run with five strikeouts and two walks, while Konor Davis and Mason Chapman were the relief pitchers used by Alexander Central.

Both Alexander Central (19-4, 8-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) and Freedom (7-15, 3-7) will play in this week’s Northwestern 3A/4A tournament.

South Caldwell 14, Hibriten 2

The Spartans easily dispatched the Panthers on the road Friday in Lenoir, with Ryan Fox tossing a complete game for South Caldwell as it improved to 14-7 overall and 8-2 in Northwestern 3A/4A play. South Caldwell and Hibriten (11-12, 4-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) will both play in this week’s Northwestern 3A/4A tournament.

SOFTBALLBandys 12, Bunker Hill

The Trojans pounded out 14 hits in a five-inning road victory over the Bears on Friday in Claremont, receiving two hits each from Owyen Lyall, Caroline McIntosh and Annie Andrews to go with one apiece from Kenley Rembert, Olivia Wesson, Bailey McClellan, Olivia Belk, Adie Goble, Rylee Bost, Haven Helton and Paige Barrymore. Helton threw all five innings for Bandys, allowing one run on one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.

Leah Norton had the only hit for Bunker Hill (2-15, 2-12 Catawba Valley 2A, which will join Bandys (18-4, 13-1) in this week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament.

St. Stephens 19, Statesville 0

The Indians blanked the Greyhounds in three innings on the road Friday in Statesville, with St. Stephens’ Mayson Lail and Anicka McFarland combining to allow no hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. Meanwhile, St. Stephens had 19 hits thanks to four hits from Lail, three hits including two homers from Anicka McFarland, two hits apiece from Brylyn McFarland, Hannah Ray, Chloe Henline and Carmen Gooch and one hit each from Kaela Briggs, Mia Sexton, Samantha Midea and Shelby Dale.

St. Stephens (13-7, 9-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday, while Statesville (0-14, 0-13) entertains Hickory.

Fred T. Foard 10, Hickory 0

The Tigers shut out the Red Tornadoes in six innings at home Friday in Newton, improving to 9-9 overall and 9-4 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Monday’s trip to St. Stephens. On the other side, Hickory fell to 5-17 overall and 3-10 in league play entering Monday’s road game against Statesville.

Maiden 19, Newton-Conover 0

The Blue Devils blanked the Red Devils in four innings on the road Friday in Newton, receiving a 2-for-2 hitting performance from Kyley Callahan to go with 2-for-3 efforts from Aleah Ikard and Tristan Smalling, the latter of whom earned the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to four innings of three-hit ball. Maiden (13-7, 10-4 Catawba Valley 2A) and Newton-Conover (0-14, 0-13) will both compete in this week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament.

Alexander Central 15, Freedom 0

The Cougars shut out the Patriots in five innings at home Friday in Taylorsville, with Faith Carrigan earning the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to three innings of hitless ball with five strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter before being followed by reliever Kara Hinkle, who tossed two innings of two-hit ball with one strikeout and no walks. At the plate, Peyton Price led Alexander Central with three hits, while Carrigan, Hinkle and Kirstyn Herman had two apiece and Kenzie Church, Chesney Stikeleather, Karen Kerley and Anna Jordan finished with one each.

Alexander Central (20-2, 9-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) and Freedom (4-18, 0-10) will both participate in this week’s Northwestern 3A/4A tournament.

South Caldwell 6, Hibriten 1

The Spartans earned a five-run road win over the Panthers on Friday in Lenoir behind two hits including a homer from Kaylee Anderson, two hits from Brooklyn Johnson and one hit apiece from Liz Jarden, Kennedy Crouch and Finley Young. Kadie Becker pitched a complete game for South Caldwell, surrendering an unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Hibriten (13-8, 6-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) got one hit apiece from Madison Yates, Zoey Walker and Parker Boggs in its final game before this week’s Northwestern 3A/4A tournament. Meanwhile, the Spartans completed the regular season at 13-2 overall and 9-1 in league play.

GIRLS SOCCERSt. Stephens 9, Statesville 0

The Indians shut out the Greyhounds on the road Friday in Statesville, scoring four goals in the first half before adding five more in the second half. St. Stephens (11-3-2, 7-2-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday, while Statesville (1-14, 1-10) entertains Hickory.

Hibriten 6, South Caldwell 0

The Panthers blanked the Spartans at home Friday in Lenoir, moving to 11-4-1 overall and 5-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Monday’s road match against Freedom. As for South Caldwell, it dropped to 5-9-1 overall and 2-4 in league play prior to Tuesday’s trip to Watauga.

Freedom 3, Alexander Central 0

The Patriots defeated the Cougars on the road Friday in Taylorsville, building a 2-0 lead at the half before scoring again in the second half. Freedom (10-3-1, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Hibriten on Monday, while Alexander Central (2-13, 1-5) is at Ashe County.