H.S. ROUNDUP: Asheboro scores late to down Hibriten

LENOIR — The 12th-seeded Asheboro girls soccer team scored in the closing minutes of Thursday's 3A state playoff second-round match, tallying a 1-0 victory over host Hibriten to keep its postseason run alive. The Blue Comets nabbed their sixth straight win while snapping a seven-match winning streak for the fifth-seeded Panthers.

Hibriten (16-5-1) had outscored its previous seven opponents by a combined total of 34-0. But the Blue Comets (17-4-2) found a way to put one in late against the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champions.

With the win, Asheboro advances to Monday's third round. The Blue Comets will visit fourth-seeded East Lincoln (17-3-3), which outlasted 13th-seeded Hickory in a penalty shootout on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 1 Lake Norman Charter 9, No. 17 St. Stephens 0

The Knights collected their 19th win in a row at home Thursday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs, building an 8-0 lead at halftime before notching the match-ending goal in the second half. Haven Stanley (three goals, three assists) and Eliza Rich (three goals, one assist) recorded hat tricks for Lake Norman Charter, which also received one goal and one assist from Rylie Cook, one goal apiece from Kayla Patel and Reese Robinson and one assist each from Elle Augier and Kate Robinson.

Goalkeeper Imani Anzaya finished with three saves for the Knights (22-1), who host eighth-seeded Enka (12-9-1) in Round 3 on Monday after the Sugar Jets topped ninth-seeded Central Academy 3-1 in the second round. Meanwhile, St. Stephens ends the year at 14-6-2.