H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central volleyball knocks off Statesville

STATESVILLE — The Alexander Central volleyball team opened the 2022 season on the road Monday, defeating Statesville in four sets during a nonconference match. After the Cougars won the first two sets 25-14 and 25-23, the Greyhounds took the third set 25-16 before Alexander Central won the fourth set by a 25-21 score.

Ashlyn Merritt had seven kills for Alexander Central (1-0), while Allie Patton and Madalyn Motley combined for 38 assists. Jenna Hensley tallied 15 serves for the Cougars, who also received five blocks from Sarah Hollar and solid defense from the combination of Merritt and Bella Pritchard as they contributed to a combined total of 18 digs by Alexander Central.

The Cougars visit Hickory tonight before hosting Maiden on Thursday, while Statesville (0-1) hosted Starmount on Tuesday before entertaining Mooresville on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALLSouth Caldwell 3,

West Caldwell 0 The Spartans swept the Warriors at home Monday in Hudson, nabbing set victories of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-10 to improve to 1-0 on the season. Kadie Becker led South Caldwell with 16 kills, while Kailey Franklin had seven of the Spartans’ 24 aces to go with a team-high 20 digs.

South Caldwell’s Heather Williams and McKenzie Morgan had 15 and 11 assists, respectively, with Lillie Bumgarner and Keira Reid tallying two blocks apiece. The Spartans continue their nonconference slate with a home match against East Burke tonight before hosting Wilkes Central on Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-1) hosts Avery County tonight.

Draughn 3, East Burke 2 The Wildcats outlasted the Cavaliers in a season-opening nonconference contest on the road Monday in Icard. Set scores were 30-28, 18-25, 25-13, 22-25 and 15-12.

Draughn (1-0) hosts Hibriten tonight, while East Burke (0-1) is at South Caldwell tonight before hosting Patton on Thursday.

Lake Norman 3, Hickory 2 The Red Tornadoes won the first two sets by identical 25-20 scores at home Monday in Hickory, but the Wildcats rallied for set victories of 25-23, 25-15 and 15-9 to emerge victorious in the season-opening nonconference match. Lake Norman moved to 1-0, while Hickory fell to 0-1.

Lake Norman hosts Myers Park next Tuesday, while Hickory hosted Watauga on Tuesday before entertaining Alexander Central tonight.

BOYS SOCCER Freedom 2, East Burke 1 The Patriots slipped past the Cavaliers at home Monday in Morganton, moving to 1-0 while dropping East Burke to 0-1. The nonconference contest was played at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

Freedom visits Draughn tonight before hosting Patton on Thursday, while East Burke hosts Patton tonight before entertaining Draughn on Thursday.

South Caldwell 2,

Wilkes Central 2 The Spartans visited the Eagles and played their nonconference opponents to a draw on Monday in Moravian Falls. Both teams moved to 0-0-1 on the season.

South Caldwell hosts Maiden tonight before traveling to St. Stephens on Thursday, while Wilkes Central hosts Newton-Conover tonight.

CROSS COUNTRY

<&underline>South Caldwell hosts 1.5-mile race against St. Stephens, Alexander Central</&underline>

The Spartans welcomed the Indians and Cougars to Hudson on Monday for a preseason tune-up that featured 31 male runners and 29 female runners. Listed below are the top 10 individual finishers in each 1.5-mile race.

Boys:

1. Thomas Campbell (Alexander Central), 8:52.58

2. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 8:52.62

3. Parker Bowman (South Caldwell), 9:01.28

4. Levi Bowman (South Caldwell), 9:09.73

5. Jackson VanBeurden (St. Stephens), 9:13.00

6. Zachary Zirkle (Alexander Central), 9:13.32

7. Grayson Presnell (Alexander Central), 9:41.50

8. Ezra Pennell (Alexander Central), 9:43.58

9. Gage Marley (St. Stephens), 9:45.62

10. Griffin Duncan (Alexander Central), 9:59.51

Girls:

1. Eva Cronin (St. Stephens), 11:11.24

2. Marina Zavala-Medina (St. Stephens), 11:24.40

3. Daniela Flores Gutierrez (St. Stephens), 11:32.72

4. Genesis Ponce (Alexander Central), 11:41.57

5. Kennedy Call (St. Stephens), 11:58.72

6. Haley Queen (Alexander Central), 11:58.75

7. Brenna Laney (St. Stephens), 12:03.85

8. Galilea Reyes (Alexander Central), 12:04.94

9. Lydia Hendren (Alexander Central), 12:05.82

10. Makenzi Pyatte (Alexander Central), 12:08.78

South Caldwell and Alexander Central will compete in the Clash of the Classes on Saturday at Watauga, while St. Stephens travels to Fred T. Foard for a Western Foothills 3A Conference meet on Aug. 30.