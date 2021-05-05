H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central softball wins playoff opener on Stikeleather’s walk-off squeeze bunt

The Alexander Central softball team earned a 5-4 home victory over Tuscola in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Taylorsville. The contest was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, but was postponed due to wet field conditions.
The third-seeded Cougars (12-3) won on a walk-off squeeze bunt by Chesney Stikeleather with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, with Abby Teague scoring to break a 4-all tie. Alexander Central scored two runs in the fifth before falling behind 3-2 in the top of the sixth and moving back in front thanks to two more runs in the bottom half of the frame. The 14th-seeded Mountaineers (9-6) tied things in the seventh before the Cougars collected the go-ahead run in their final at-bat.
Faith Carrigan started and allowed three unearned runs in six innings of six-hit ball for Alexander Central, striking out nine while issuing no walks and hitting a batter. She was relieved by Kara Hinkle, who gave up a run in the seventh but nabbed the win to move to 6-0 on the season.
Alexander Central outhit Tuscola 8-7 behind two hits from Ava Chapman and one apiece from Carrigan, Stikeleather, Teague, Kenzie Church, Kirstyn Herman and Peyton Price. Carrigan had two RBIs, while Stikeleather had the Cougars’ remaining RBI on the walk-off squeeze play.
The Cougars will host the winner of tonight’s first-round game between No. 11 Marvin Ridge and No. 6 Jesse Carson on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
No. 1 Hibriten 2, No. 16 Franklin
It wasn’t easy, but the host Panthers found a way to get past the visiting Panthers in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Lenoir in a contest that was postponed from Monday due to wet field conditions. Hibriten advanced on a two-run, walk-off home run from Sydney Wike in the bottom of the seventh that accounted for the game’s only runs.
Jillian Jones pitched a complete game for Hibriten (15-0), tallying her seventh shutout of the season. The win represented Hibriten’s first playoff victory since 2016 and just its second since 2009.
Hibriten hosts the top-ranked team in the state, eighth-seeded West Stanly (15-0), in tonight's second round. The Colts thumped ninth-seeded West Stokes 10-0 in their playoff opener.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 12 St. Stephens 2, No. 5 Southwest Guilford 1
The Indians overcame a second-half deficit to knock off the Cowboys in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in High Point. After allowing a goal in the 51st minute, St. Stephens’ Kylie Yang tied the contest in the 53rd before Juliette Hessong picked off a clearing pass along the right touchline and made her way past two defenders for a left-footed goal in the 78th.
With the victory, St. Stephens (11-3) punched its ticket to the second round for the first time since 2015. The Indians visit fourth-seeded A.C. Reynolds (13-2) tonight after the Rockets defeated No. 13 Jesse Carson 3-0 on Monday, while Southwest Guilford ends its season at 11-2-2.
WRESTLING
Fred T. Foard beats McDowell, Watauga
The Tigers dominated the Titans and the host Pioneers in a road tri-match on Tuesday in Boone. Fred T. Foard defeated McDowell by a 63-9 score and Watauga by an 84-0 final.
Winning wrestlers for Foard (6-0 overall) against McDowell included Brayden Mejia at 106 pounds (pinned Morgan Repasky), Hunter Clark at 113 (pinned Marissa Hughes), Spencer Bechtol at 120 (forfeit victory), Brock Carey at 126 (15-0 technical fall over Luke Roberts), Jamie Richard at 138 (pinned Josh Punch), Ryan Heavner at 145 (pinned Calvin Stevenson), Landon Slager at 152 (15-0 technical fall over Josh Burnette), Evan Steiger at 160 (15-0 technical fall over Hunter Kirby), Zane Birtchet at 170 (12-4 major decision over Preston Dennison), Landon Foor at 182 (pinned Bruin Lytle), Mo McAfee at 220 (5-1 decision over Collin Campbell) and Dylan Smith at 285 (17-2 technical fall over Bryson Stines).
Against Watauga, the Tigers received wins from Mejia at 106 (forfeit victory), Clark at 113 (forfeit victory), Bechtol at 120 (pinned Jacob Steadman), Carey at 126 (forfeit victory), Dawson Cody at 132 (pinned Brandon Fransisco), Richard at 138 (pinned Daniel Russom), Heavner at 145 (pinned Tanner Hollars), Slager at 152 (pinned Palmer Smith), Steiger at 160 (pinned unknown wrestler), Birtchet at 170 (pinned Keadon Anderson), Sam Drum at 182 (pinned Meggin Gunnell-Beck), Foor at 195 (forfeit victory), McAfee at 220 (pinned William Bouboulis) and Smith at 285 (forfeit victory).
Foard hosts a tri-match against Bandys and R-S Central on Thursday.
St. Stephens defeats Alexander Central, Bunker Hill
The Indians captured victories over both the Cougars (58-18) and the Bears (54-18) on the road Tuesday in Taylorsville in a tri-match that included a matchup with fellow Northwestern 3A/4A Conference member Alexander Central and nonconference Bunker Hill. In the other match, Alexander Central defeated Bunker Hill by a 48-33 score.
Winning wrestlers for St. Stephens (3-1 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) against Alexander Central were Alec Petty at 106 (forfeit victory), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Chance Wilson at 120 (pinned Ethan Stewart), Evan Trossi at 126 (12-3 major decision over Christian McGalliard), Brady Connell at 132 (pinned Adam Icard), Kymani Evans at 138 (pinned Ethan Pennell), Beck Nestor at 152 (pinned Matthew Dooley), Jayden Jackson at 160 (pinned Giovanni White), Dorian Whitworth at 170 (pinned Gavin Hoskins) and Andre Britt at 182 (pinned Noah Medders), while the Cougars received victories from Dylan Dalton at 145 (11-4 decision over Kyler Milligan), Logan Shoemaker at 195 (pinned Luke Apollonio), Nathaniel Dalhstrom at 220 (6-2 decision over Kasen Turner) and Furquan Maynard at 285 (pinned Evan Vue).
Speaking of Alexander Central (2-3 overall, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), victorious grapplers for the Cougars against Bunker Hill included Stewart at 120 (pinned Ian Smith), Adam Rasiewicz at 132 (forfeit victory), Dylan Dalton at 145 (forfeit victory), Dooley at 152 (pinned Tyler Fox), Medders at 182 (pinned Zeke Andrews), Shoemaker at 195 (forfeit victory), Dahlstrom at 220 (pinned Jacob Carroll) and Maynard at 285 (forfeit victory). Meanwhile, the Bears got wins from Lawson Vang at 106 (forfeit victory), Christian Garcia at 113 (forfeit victory), Raul Hernandez at 126 (6-2 decision over Kanon Harrington), Alan Morales at 138 (pinned Pennell), Brian Bouttavong at 160 (pinned White) and Brayden Guess at 170 (pinned Hoskins).
Against Bunker Hill (2-3 overall), St. Stephens’ winning grapplers included Alonzo at 113 (7-1 decision over Garcia), Chance Wilson at 120 (via injury default), Connell at 132 (forfeit victory), Evans at 138 (11-4 decision over Morales), Milligan at 145 (forfeit victory), Nestor at 152 (pinned Fox), Jackson at 170 (pinned Tyler Franscella), Whitworth at 182 (pinned Zeke Andrews), Britt at 195 (forfeit victory) and Turner at 285 (forfeit victory). As for the Bears, they got victories from Vang at 106 (pinned Petty), Hernandez at 126 (5-4 decision over Trossi), Guess at 160 (pinned Jacob Schwartz) and Carroll at 220 (6-0 decision over Apollonio).
St. Stephens hosts a tri-match against nonconference North Lincoln and league foe Watauga on Thursday, while Bunker Hill travels to Statesville for a tri-match also involving East Forsyth and Alexander Central. On Friday, Alexander Central visits league opponent McDowell for a tri-match also involving nonconference Newton-Conover.
Bandys beats West Wilkes, West Iredell
The Trojans remained unbeaten at 6-0 this season thanks to a sweep of West Wilkes and host West Iredell during a road tri-match on Tuesday in Statesville. Bandys won 72-6 over West Wilkes and 68-12 over West Iredell.
Against West Wilkes, Bandys received forfeit victories from Trey Story at 120, Joey Levix at 126, Bryson Burkett at 132, William Nix at 138, Trey Ballew at 145, Ian Moore at 152, Caleb Moore at 160, Raydyn Brooks at 170, Aries Sigmon at 182, Zackory Evans at 195, Austin Cline at 220 and Camden Mongene at 285.
In the win over West Iredell, the Trojans got wins from Hunter Wilhite at 106 (forfeit victory), Story at 120 (forfeit victory), Levix at 126 (pinned Jaiden Campbell), Burkett at 132 (forfeit victory), Ballew at 145 (15-0 technical fall over Garrison Head), Ian Moore at 152 (forfeit victory), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Bryson Mabe), Brooks at 170 (forfeit victory), Sigmon at 182 (forfeit victory), Evans at 195 (forfeit victory), Cline at 220 (9-5 decision over Seth Hinson) and Mongene at 285 (pinned Jason Anderson).
Bandys will compete in a tri-match at Fred T. Foard on Thursday, with R-S Central also set to attend.
Newton-Conover splits with East Gaston, R-S Central
The Red Devils hosted a tri-match against East Gaston and R-S Central on Tuesday in Newton, defeating East Gaston by a 40-33 score and losing to R-S Central by a 39-36 final. Winning grapplers for Newton-Conover against East Gaston included Camden Spencer at 120 (10-6 decision over Austin Price), Connor Shumate at 138 (forfeit victory), Charlie Pettery at 145 (pinned Joseph Trite), Jason Brawley at 160 (pinned Tyler Powell), Jordan Henze at 170 (10-1 major decision over Jordan Kloiber), Owen Clark at 195 (pinned Cody Ballard), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Adam Massey) and Ryan Walker at 285 (7-2 decision over Dylan Lambert).
In the loss to the Hilltoppers, the Red Devils’ winning wrestlers were Nick Grynkiv at 106 (forfeit victory), Spencer at 126 (pinned Gunner Horton), Shumate at 138 (pinned Brayden Helms), Brawley at 160 (9-2 decision over Richard Post), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit victory), Cole Clark at 220 (forfeit victory) and Walker at 285 (7-3 decision over Kaleb White).