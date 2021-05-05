H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central softball wins playoff opener on Stikeleather’s walk-off squeeze bunt

The Alexander Central softball team earned a 5-4 home victory over Tuscola in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Taylorsville. The contest was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, but was postponed due to wet field conditions.

The third-seeded Cougars (12-3) won on a walk-off squeeze bunt by Chesney Stikeleather with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, with Abby Teague scoring to break a 4-all tie. Alexander Central scored two runs in the fifth before falling behind 3-2 in the top of the sixth and moving back in front thanks to two more runs in the bottom half of the frame. The 14th-seeded Mountaineers (9-6) tied things in the seventh before the Cougars collected the go-ahead run in their final at-bat.

Faith Carrigan started and allowed three unearned runs in six innings of six-hit ball for Alexander Central, striking out nine while issuing no walks and hitting a batter. She was relieved by Kara Hinkle, who gave up a run in the seventh but nabbed the win to move to 6-0 on the season.

Alexander Central outhit Tuscola 8-7 behind two hits from Ava Chapman and one apiece from Carrigan, Stikeleather, Teague, Kenzie Church, Kirstyn Herman and Peyton Price. Carrigan had two RBIs, while Stikeleather had the Cougars’ remaining RBI on the walk-off squeeze play.