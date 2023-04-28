MORGANTON — The Alexander Central softball team collected a 27-0, four-inning road win over Freedom on Wednesday, with 19 runs in the top of the third allowing the Cougars to pull away from their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes. Alexander Central ends the regular season at 16-4 overall and 9-1 in league play entering next week’s Northwestern 3A/4A tournament, while Freedom is now 4-17 and 1-9.

Mcartney Harrington had three hits including two home runs for the Cougars, while Macy Law had three hits including a homer to go with three hits each from Alyssa Chapman, Ava Chapman, Kenzie Church and Anna Jordan, two hits including a homer from Kensley Davis, two hits including a homer from Kirstyn Herman, two hits from Lainey Russell and one hit apiece from Jenna Mason, Adi Eckerd, Laney Mayberry, Darcy Childers and Laila Elliott. Law was the winning pitcher thanks to two innings of no-hit ball during which she had three strikeouts and no walks, while Zalee Brown threw two innings of one-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks.

SoftballMaiden 15, Newton-Conover 0: The Blue Devils blanked the Red Devils in four innings at home Wednesday in Maiden, getting two hits including a homer from both Miranda Valerio and Macy Michael, two hits apiece from Emma McDaniel, Emily Dover, Tristan Smalling and Aleah Ikard and one hit each from Kyley Callahan, Averie Waddell and Kiersten Fleury. Smalling tossed all four innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts, no walks and a hit batter.

Maiden (17-2, 13-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s league tournament, while Newton-Conover (0-14, 0-14) will be the No. 8 seed and will visit the Blue Devils in Monday’s opening round.

South Caldwell 14, Hibriten 4: The Spartans defeated the visiting Panthers on Wednesday in Hudson, moving to 14-3 overall and 9-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A play while dropping Hibriten to 7-15 and 2-8. Both teams will participate in next week’s league tournament.

West Caldwell 10, East Burke 0: The Warriors shut out the Cavaliers in six innings at home Wednesday in Lenoir, with Abby Bowman and Kailin Halcomb registering four hits apiece for West Caldwell to go with two hits from Daylann Patterson, a homer from Tori Davis and one hit each from Zoe McElyea, Cade Greer, Madden Triplett, Lyndsey Brookshire and Riley Greene. Bowman also threw all six innings, giving up two hits with eight strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter.

West Caldwell (18-6, 9-5 Catawba Valley 2A) will host East Burke (11-10, 6-8) in the first round of the league tournament on Monday. The Warriors are the No. 4 seed, while the Cavs are seeded fifth.

West Iredell 10, Hickory 3: The Warriors knocked off the Red Tornadoes at home Wednesday in Statesville. Despite the loss, Hickory got three hits from Sierra Hill, two hits from Abby Puett and one hit apiece from Courtlynn Bridgers, Kami Bolick and Carlee Logan.

West Iredell (6-8, 5-7 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts North Lincoln on Monday, while Hickory (1-17, 1-11) has a home game against Fred T. Foard.

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 10, Freedom 0: The Cougars shut out the Patriots in five innings on the road Wednesday in Morganton, with Jaret Hoppes, Caleb Williams, Maddox Jack and Spencer Oram each tallying two hits to go with one hit apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays and Bubba Pope. Williams earned the win following four innings of two-hit ball during which he struck out six and issued one walk, while JD Little pitched the fifth inning.

Alexander Central (18-6, 9-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) and Freedom (4-19, 0-10) will both take part in next week’s league tournament.

Hickory 9, West Iredell 4: The Red Tornadoes took down the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Statesville, getting two hits including a homer from Henry Stewart, two hits each from Brady Stober, Will Prince and Isaiah McDowell and one hit apiece from Boone Herman, Izaiah Littlejohn and Ellis Chappell. The winning pitcher was Noah Surbaugh, who surrendered three runs on five hits with one strikeout, no walks and a hit batsman in 4 1/3 innings before being relieved by Stewart.

Hickory (14-6, 8-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday, the same night West Iredell (8-12, 2-10) has a home game against North Lincoln.

South Caldwell 5, Hibriten 2: The Spartans knocked off the Panthers at home Wednesday in Hudson, improving to 15-7 overall and 7-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Hibriten to 5-16 and 3-7. Both teams will take part in next week’s league tournament.

Maiden 5, Newton-Conover 4: The Red Devils couldn’t hold a four-run lead against the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden, as Maiden scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh to earn a one-run victory. Nick Jarosynski, Ben Woodring, Hunter Townsend, Seth Williams, Hayden Fleury, Tyler Hedgepeth and Zane Williams each had one hit for the Blue Devils, while Jarosynski was the winning pitcher after tossing an inning of scoreless, hitless relief following six innings of four-run (two earned), five-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk from Hedgepeth.

Maiden (16-6, 13-1 Catawba Valley 2A) will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s league tournament and will host eighth-seeded West Caldwell in Monday’s opening round. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover (7-13, 5-9) is the No. 6 seed and is scheduled to visit third-seeded East Burke in Round 1.

North Iredell 9, Bandys 7: The Raiders topped the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba, although Bandys got two homers from Alex Robinson, two hits apiece from Jacob Loftin and Mitchell Whelchel, a homer from Cade Spencer and one hit from Colby Edwards. North Iredell (11-9) hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent Statesville tonight, while Bandys (14-9) will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament and is scheduled to host seventh-seeded Lincolnton in Monday’s first round.

East Burke 10, West Caldwell 0: The Cavaliers blanked the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir. Despite the defeat, West Caldwell received a triple from Dawson Barrett and singles from Joshton Blankenship, Coy Fox and Cam Baucom.

East Burke (11-8, 9-5 Catawba Valley 2A) will be the No. 3 seed in the league tournament and will host sixth-seeded Newton-Conover in Monday’s opening round, while eighth-seeded West Caldwell (1-23, 0-14) visits top-seeded Maiden.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 9, West Iredell 0: The Red Tornadoes cruised past the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Statesville, with Kate Bridges notching three goals and one assist to go with two goals and one assist from Jayden Fralick, one goal and two assists from Mia Zulueta, one goal and one assist from Litzy Hernandez, one goal apiece from Andry Del Le Rosa and Hannah Griesen, two assists from Stephanie Zulueta and one assist from Miriam Wood. In addition, Griesen and Charlotte Zagaroli each had one save in goal.

Hickory (14-2-2, 10-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday, while West Iredell (4-11-1, 2-9) has a home match against North Lincoln.

Maiden 5, West Caldwell 1: The Blue Devils defeated the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 8-3-3 overall and 6-1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 3-13 and 3-6. Maiden hosts Bandys on Tuesday, with West Caldwell hosting Lincolnton the same day.

Hibriten 8, South Caldwell 0: The Panthers shut out the Spartans on the road Wednesday in Hudson, receiving two goals and three assists from Abby Kidder, two goals and two assists from Bella Hawkins, two goals from Nichole Gonzalez, one goal and one assist from Avery Harris, one goal from Mayra Tejamanil and one assist from Rylee Conard, who also had a save in goal. Hibriten (9-3-4, 5-0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Freedom on Tuesday, while South Caldwell (5-10-1, 0-6) travels to Watauga.

Freedom 2, Alexander Central 1: The Patriots beat the Cougars at home Wednesday in Morganton, upping their record to 3-9-4 overall and 2-3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Hibriten. On the other side, Alexander Central fell to 10-5-1 overall and 1-4-1 in league play prior to hosting Ashe County on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

St. Stephens’ Swisher, Hickory doubles team notch tournament titles: St. Stephens’ Ajay Swisher won the singles championship during the Western Foothills 3A tournament this week at North Lincoln High School, while East Lincoln’s Carson Brown was the runner-up, North Lincoln’s Liam Carroll came in third and St. Stephens’ Blake Walker finished fourth. In the doubles bracket, Hickory’s Griffin Lovern and Graham Powers defeated St. Stephens’ Jackson VanBeurden and Bradley Markland in the finals, Hickory’s Clint Powers and Will Moore finished third and Fred T. Foard’s Grayson Walker and Aiden Ollis took fourth.

The 3A West Regional tournament is scheduled to take place next week at Hickory City Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bandys girls finish first, boys come in second during home meet: The Trojans hosted a five-team meet on Wednesday in Catawba, finishing first on the girls’ side with 149 points, ahead of second-place East Burke (69), third-place Maiden (66), fourth-place Bunker Hill (28) and fifth-place University Christian (8). On the boys’ side, East Burke came in first with 146 points, while Bandys (90) was second, Bunker Hill (76) was third, Maiden (44) was fourth and University Christian (25) was fifth.

Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 12:47.75

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: East Burke, 9:46.30

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Raelle Brown (Bandys), 18.03 seconds

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 15.13 seconds

Girls’ 100 meters: Emmonie Haith (East Burke), 13.85 seconds

Boys’ 100 meters: Jacob Siffert (Maiden), 11.67 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 2:00.84

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Bandys, 1:34.87

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Piper Strong (East Burke), 6:44.74

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 4:56.91

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Maiden, 56.86 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 44.28 seconds

Girls’ 400 meters: Karlynna McDaniel (East Burke), 1:07.16

Boys’ 400 meters: Nymeir Ramseur (Maiden), 54.77 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Raelle Brown (Bandys), 51.00 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 40.86 seconds

Girls’ 800 meters: Meah Walsh (East Burke), 2:37.24

Boys’ 800 meters: Isaac Carroll (Bandys), 2:14.43

Girls’ 200 meters: Alley Thompson (Bandys), 28.84 seconds

Boys’ 200 meters: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 23.00 seconds

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 10:23.63

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:40.01

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 3:46.83

Girls’ shot put: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 31 feet 7 inches

Boys’ shot put: Brady Bostain (East Burke), 45 feet 5 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 108 feet 7 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Kolby Byrd (East Burke), 130 feet 8 inches

Girls’ long jump: Mika Langdon (Bandys), 16 feet 7 inches

Boys’ long jump: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 21 feet 8.5 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Kaylee Nelson (Bunker Hill), 32 feet 3 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 42 feet 7 inches

Girls’ high jump: Lydia Fisher (Bandys), 5 feet

Boys’ high jump: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 6 feet 2 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Geneva Lynch (Bandys), 7 feet 6 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Jayden Albores (Bandys) 9 feet

West Caldwell boys take second, girls finish third during home meet: The Warriors played host to three other schools on Wednesday in Lenoir, with West Caldwell finishing second on the boys’ side with 73 points, behind first-place West Lincoln (85) and ahead of third-place Newton-Conover (50) and fourth-place Freedom (43). On the girls’ side, West Lincoln took first with 66 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Freedom (64), third-place West Caldwell (54) and fourth-place Newton-Conover (35).

Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Freedom, 12.14 seconds

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: West Caldwell, 10:10.70

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Maddy Eaches (West Caldwell), 20.50 seconds

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Thaxton Dula (West Caldwell), 17.10 seconds

Girls’ 100-meter dash: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 13.00 seconds

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Michael Sifford (Newton-Conover), 11.00 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Freedom, 1:54.80

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Freedom, 1:36.90

Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Sara Byrd Succop (Freedom), 5:54.60

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Curtis Angeles-Gonzalez (West Lincoln), 5:29.20

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 55.00 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 45.00 seconds

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Ava Cooke (Freedom), 1:03.30

Boys’ 400-meter dash: Nathan Rye (West Lincoln), 54.70 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Ria Wright (West Caldwell), 58.90 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Nathan Lindsay (Freedom), 44.20 seconds

Girls’ 800-meter run: Katie Deacon (Freedom), 2:27.00

Boys’ 800-meter run: Curtis Angeles-Gonzalez (West Lincoln), 2:14.80

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 27.10 seconds

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Michael Sifford (Newton-Conover), 22.70 seconds

Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Emily Kania (Freedom), 12:46.40

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Christopher Trejo (Newton-Conover), 12:46.80

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Freedom, 4:27.70

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Freedom, 3:51.30

Girls’ discus throw: Promise Pendleton (West Lincoln), 79 feet 1 inch

Boys’ discus throw: Parker Cochrane (West Lincoln), 114 feet

Girls’ shot put: Jozlyne Winkler (West Caldwell), 28 feet 3.75 inches

Boys’ shot put: Parker Cochrane (West Lincoln), 38 feet 7.5 inches

Girls’ long jump: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 14 feet 10 inches

Boys’ long jump: Johnathan Carpenter (West Lincoln), 18 feet 10.25 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 30 feet 7 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Thaxton Dula (West Caldwell), 38 feet 7 inches

Girls’ high jump: Zoey Owenby (West Lincoln), 4 feet 6 inches

Boys’ high jump: Mikalister Anderson (West Lincoln), 5 feet 6 inches