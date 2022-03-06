H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central softball tops Jesse Carson

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team knocked off Jesse Carson 5-1 at home Friday, scoring two runs in the third inning, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth while holding the visitors to a single seventh-inning run. Alexander Central outhit Carson 8-6 behind two hits apiece from Faith Carrigan and Anna Jordan and one each from Ava Chapman, Laney Wike, Macy Law and Averie Presnell.

Carrigan earned her second win in as many games for Alexander Central (2-0), tossing seven innings of one-run, six-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks. Alexander Central faced North Buncombe in a neutral-site game on Saturday at South Caldwell before hosting West Wilkes on Monday, while Carson (0-2) visits Piedmont next Friday.

SoftballFred T. Foard 18, North Iredell 7: The visiting Tigers defeated the Raiders in five innings in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener on Friday in Olin, scoring runs in every inning including five in the opening frame and six in the second. Foard (1-2, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts nonconference Maiden on Monday, while North Iredell (1-2, 0-1) is at nonconference Alleghany.