H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central softball tops Jesse Carson

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team knocked off Jesse Carson 5-1 at home Friday, scoring two runs in the third inning, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth while holding the visitors to a single seventh-inning run. Alexander Central outhit Carson 8-6 behind two hits apiece from Faith Carrigan and Anna Jordan and one each from Ava Chapman, Laney Wike, Macy Law and Averie Presnell.
Carrigan earned her second win in as many games for Alexander Central (2-0), tossing seven innings of one-run, six-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks. Alexander Central faced North Buncombe in a neutral-site game on Saturday at South Caldwell before hosting West Wilkes on Monday, while Carson (0-2) visits Piedmont next Friday.
SoftballFred T. Foard 18, North Iredell 7: The visiting Tigers defeated the Raiders in five innings in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener on Friday in Olin, scoring runs in every inning including five in the opening frame and six in the second. Foard (1-2, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts nonconference Maiden on Monday, while North Iredell (1-2, 0-1) is at nonconference Alleghany.
East Lincoln 17, Hickory 0: The Mustangs topped the Red Tornadoes in five innings on the road Friday in Hickory, holding Hickory to a single hit off the bat of Monnie Byrd. Maddie Jones also reached via a walk for Hickory (1-2, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A), which hosts nonconference opponents Patton and Hibriten on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
On the other side, East Lincoln (2-0, 1-0) hosts nonconference Bunker Hill on Wednesday.
Freedom 26, Bunker Hill 0: The Patriots took down the Bears in five innings on the road Friday, improving to 2-1 ahead of Monday’s home game against East Burke. As for Bunker Hill, it fell to 0-2 prior to road games against Catawba Valley 2A Conference foes Lincolnton and East Lincoln on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Baseball St. Stephens 19, West Iredell 2: The Indians defeated the Warriors in five innings on the road Friday, moving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping West Iredell to 1-2 and 0-1. St. Stephens visits nonconference West Stanly next Friday, while West Iredell is at Bandys on Wednesday and Stuart Cramer on Thursday for a pair of nonconference contests.
Fred T. Foard 6, North Iredell 2: The Tigers moved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A courtesy of a four-run road win over the Raiders on Friday in Olin, with Kylan Bolick and Connor Peschel recording two hits apiece for Foard and Hayden Tabor, Josh Swink, Lane Essary, Braxton Tramel, Blake Powell and Evan Davidson adding one each. Essary was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Foard hosts nonconference Bunker Hill on Wednesday, while North Iredell (1-2, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) travels to nonconference Forbush.
South Caldwell 8, West Caldwell 2: The Spartans knocked off the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir, scoring five runs over the final two innings to pull away. South Caldwell (1-2) hosts Hickory on Monday, while West Caldwell (0-2) hosted Hibriten on Saturday before entertaining Catawba Valley 2A foe Newton-Conover on Tuesday.
Hibriten 10, Wilkes Central 0: The Panthers shut out the Eagles in five innings on the road Friday in Moravian Falls behind one hit apiece from Jake Absher, Connor Woodward, Ryan Winkler and Dillan Earp. Hibriten batters totaled 13 walks in the contest, with Woodward notching the win on the mound thanks to two innings of hitless ball with six strikeouts and no walks.
Also pitching for Hibriten (2-0) were Kenyen Ferguson and Cameron Hodges, who combined with Woodward to throw a no-hitter. The Panthers visited West Caldwell on Saturday before facing East Wilkes in a neutral-site game on Monday at West Wilkes, while Wilkes Central (0-2) has three neutral-site contests this week beginning with a game against Mount Airy on Monday.
Lincoln Charter 5, Maiden 1: The Blue Devils suffered a four-run home loss at the hands of the Eagles on Friday in Maiden, falling to 1-2 ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke. On the other side, Lincoln Charter (2-0) travels to nonconference SouthLake Christian Academy on Tuesday.
South Iredell 5, Bandys 0: The Vikings beat the visiting Trojans in six innings in a game shortened due to darkness on Friday in Statesville. Parker Styborski, Nolan Jones and Zach Barnett finished with one hit apiece for Bandys, which dropped to 1-2 ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Catawba Valley 2A foe West Lincoln and Wednesday’s home contest against nonconference West Iredell.
South Iredell (1-2) travels to Greater Metro 4A Conference opponent West Cabarrus on Tuesday.
East Lincoln 12, Hickory 0: The Mustangs blanked the Red Tornadoes in five innings on the road Friday in Hickory, limiting the hosts to two hits in the 12-run victory. Blake Kiser and Henry Stewart notched one hit apiece for Hickory, which fell to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A entering Monday’s trip to nonconference South Caldwell.
East Lincoln (2-0, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits nonconference East Rutherford on Tuesday.
Girls soccerSouth Caldwell 2, McDowell 0: The Spartans shut out the Titans on the road Friday in Marion, scoring in each half as they moved to 2-1 ahead of Monday’s home contest against St. Stephens. As for McDowell (0-3), it hosts Watauga on Wednesday.
Watauga 1, St. Stephens 0: A second-half goal lifted the Pioneers past the Indians at home Friday in Boone, moving Watauga to 2-0 while dropping St. Stephens to 1-1. Watauga travels to Wilkes Central on Monday, while the Indians are at South Caldwell.
South Iredell 9, Alexander Central 0: The Vikings easily dispatched the Cougars at home Friday in Statesville, improving to 2-0 prior to Tuesday’s trip to Greater Metro 4A Conference foe West Cabarrus and Wednesday’s road match against nonconference Jay M. Robinson. On the other side, Alexander Central fell to 0-2 ahead of Tuesday’s home contest against nonconference Fred T. Foard.
Boys tennisHibriten 6, Hickory Christian Academy 3: The Panthers defeated the Knights at home Friday in Lenoir, winning four of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches. Hibriten (2-1) hosts nonconference St. Stephens on Monday before entertaining Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Freedom on Tuesday, while Hickory Christian (0-2) visits Salem Baptist Christian School on March 15.