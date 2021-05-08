H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central softball shuts out Carson in 2nd round

The Alexander Central softball team blanked Jesse Carson 3-0 in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at home Friday in Taylorsville, outhitting the visitors 5-4 while scoring a single run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth. Averie Presnell had two hits and three RBIs including a home run for Alexander Central, which also got one hit apiece from Faith Carrigan, Abby Teague and Peyton Price.
Carrigan picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to seven innings of scoreless, four-hit ball for Alexander Central (13-3), striking out five and issuing no walks for the No. 3 seed in the West Region. On the other side, sixth-seeded Carson (12-3) received two hits from Ellie Wilhelm and one each from Lonna Addison and Landry Stewart.
Alexander Central hosts 15th-seeded East Rowan (9-4) tonight after the Mustangs knocked off No. 7 Montgomery Central 8-0 in the second round.
SOFTBALL
No. 4 South Caldwell 16, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 0
The Spartans jumped all over the Ragin’ Bulls in the third round of the 4A state playoffs on the road Friday in Harrisburg, capturing their second five-inning victory in as many nights. South Caldwell outhit Hickory Ridge 19-3 behind three hits and two RBIs from Kenley Jackson, three hits and one RBI from Maddie Carpenter, three hits from Jasmine Hall, two hits and four RBIs from Regan Weisner, two hits and three RBIs from Addison Blair, two hits and two RBIs from Kadie Becker, two hits from Kaylee Anderson, one hit and three RBIs from Joey Shatley and one hit from Ciara Hanson.
Blair homered twice to go with one homer apiece from Jackson, Weisner, Becker and Shatley. Becker was the winning pitcher after tossing five innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks.
South Caldwell (15-1) hosts sixth-seeded East Forsyth in the regional championship game on Tuesday after the Eagles defeated No. 7 Mooresville 6-1 in the third round. Meanwhile, Hickory Ridge ends the season with a record of 14-3.
BASEBALL
Hickory 8, Alexander Central 7
The Red Tornadoes topped the Cougars in eight innings at home Friday in Hickory. Dean Hall’s sacrifice fly scored Eli Rose with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth, while Matthew Lefevers was the winning pitcher after throwing 2 1/3 innings of one-run, three-hit relief with one strikeout and two walks.
Hickory’s Boone Herman was 2-for-3, while Dean Hall added two hits and two RBIs to go with one hit and two RBIs from Henry Stewart and one hit and two RBIs from Isaiah McDowell. As for Alexander Central (1-3, 1-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), it received two hits apiece from JD Little, Coleman Chapman and Jaron Price, with Little also tallying an RBI.
The Red Tornadoes (2-2, 1-2) host St. Stephens on Tuesday, while the Cougars travel to South Caldwell.
Bandys 9, Newton-Conover 4
The Trojans collected a five-run road win over the Red Devils on Friday in Newton. Bandys outhit Newton-Conover 11-10 thanks to three hits from Ashton Reynolds, two hits and three RBIs from Parker DeHart, two hits and one RBI from Cade Spencer, one hit and two RBIs from Colby Edwards, one hit and one RBI from Terick Bumgarner and one hit apiece from Dylan Thompson and Parker Styborski.
Styborski earned the win for Bandys (2-2, 2-2 South Fork 2A Conference) after pitching five innings of three-run, five-hit ball with five strikeouts and two walks. The Trojans host Lincolnton on Tuesday, while the Red Devils (0-4, 0-4) entertain West Lincoln.
Maiden 1, West Lincoln 0
The Blue Devils remained unbeaten at 4-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A thanks to a home win over the Rebels on Friday in Maiden. The Blue Devils scored the game’s lone run on a sacrifice fly from Austin Hoyle in the first inning, while pitchers Dalton James and Spencer Floyd combined to throw a shutout.
James was credited with the victory after tossing five innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts, while Floyd earned a two-inning save. James, Hoyle, Brenden Harrison, Caleb Mattison, Jacob Cauble and Seth Williams had one hit apiece for Maiden, which visits Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday.