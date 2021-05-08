H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central softball shuts out Carson in 2nd round

The Alexander Central softball team blanked Jesse Carson 3-0 in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at home Friday in Taylorsville, outhitting the visitors 5-4 while scoring a single run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth. Averie Presnell had two hits and three RBIs including a home run for Alexander Central, which also got one hit apiece from Faith Carrigan, Abby Teague and Peyton Price.

Carrigan picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to seven innings of scoreless, four-hit ball for Alexander Central (13-3), striking out five and issuing no walks for the No. 3 seed in the West Region. On the other side, sixth-seeded Carson (12-3) received two hits from Ellie Wilhelm and one each from Lonna Addison and Landry Stewart.

Alexander Central hosts 15th-seeded East Rowan (9-4) tonight after the Mustangs knocked off No. 7 Montgomery Central 8-0 in the second round.

SOFTBALL

No. 4 South Caldwell 16, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 0