TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team shut out visiting South Mecklenburg 2-0 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs on Friday. The second-seeded Cougars finished with six hits in the victory over the 15th-seeded Sabres, scoring single runs in the bottom of the first and sixth innings.

Lainey Russell had half of Alexander Central’s hits, with Ava Chapman, Kensley Davis and Laney Wike adding one hit apiece. Wike was also the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of four-hit ball during which she had six strikeouts and two walks.

Alexander Central (20-4) will host 10th-seeded South Caldwell in Tuesday’s third round after defeating the Spartans twice in three meetings earlier this season, including in the championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on May 5. As for South Meck, it ends the season at 19-6.

SOFTBALL

South Caldwell 12, Hough 4: The 10th-seeded Spartans knocked off the seventh-seeded Huskies in the second round of the 4A state playoffs on the road Friday in Cornelius, improving to 17-4 while dropping Hough to 16-6. South Caldwell will visit second-seeded Alexander Central in Tuesday’s third round.

West Stanly 6, Bandys 0: Lily Huneycutt threw a perfect game at home Friday as the fourth-seeded Colts defeated the 13th-seeded Trojans in the second round of the 4A state playoffs in Oakboro. Huneycutt had 15 strikeouts for West Stanly, which moved to 25-1 ahead of Tuesday’s third-round home game against fifth-seeded Maiden (20-3).

On the other side, Bandys finishes the year at 20-5.

West Rowan 14, Fred T. Foard 1: The fourth-seeded Falcons took down the 13th-seeded Tigers in five innings in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at home Friday in Mount Ulla, holding Foard to a single third-inning run as they moved to 20-3-1 prior to Tuesday’s third-round home contest against fifth-seeded East Lincoln (19-1). As for Foard, it ends the season at 15-5.

BASEBALL

Fred T. Foard 12, South Point 2: The 21st-seeded Tigers defeated the fifth-seeded Red Raiders in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Friday in Belmont. Foard (15-7) will visit 13th-seeded Oak Grove (16-9) in Tuesday’s third round, while South Point finishes the year at 17-7.

Providence 3, Alexander Central 2: The 11th-seeded Panthers topped the sixth-seeded Cougars in the second round of the 4A state playoffs on the road Friday in Taylorsville. Both teams finished with three hits in the game, with Alexander Central receiving one hit apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays, Caleb Williams and Cam Chapman.

Williams took the loss despite limiting Providence (24-5) to three runs (two earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman in six innings. The Cougars finish the season at 21-7, while the Panthers will visit third-seeded Northwest Guilford (24-5) in Tuesday’s third round.

Hopewell 11, South Caldwell 6: The eighth-seeded Titans knocked off the 24th-seeded Spartans in the third round of the 4A state playoffs at home Friday in Huntersville, improving to 22-6 entering Tuesday’s third-round road game against top-seeded T.C. Roberson (20-6). Meanwhile, South Caldwell ends the season at 17-9.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 15, Community School of Davidson 8: The second-seeded Red Tornadoes advanced thanks to a seven-goal home win over the third-seeded Spartans in the fourth round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs on Friday in Hickory. Hickory (13-3) will travel to top-seeded Bishop McGuinness (15-3) in Tuesday’s West Regional championship game, while Community School of Davidson finishes the year at 8-10.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bishop McGuinness 14, Hickory 3: The third-seeded Villains defeated the second-seeded Red Tornadoes in the fourth round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs on the road Friday in Hickory. Bishop McGuinness (15-6) will visit top-seeded Lake Norman Charter (15-5) in Tuesday’s West Regional championship game, while Hickory ends the season at 13-4.

TRACK AND FIELD

North Lincoln hosts 3A West Regional championship meet: North Lincoln hosted Friday’s 3A West Regional championship meet and finished second on both the boys’ side and the girls’ side behind the champion in both, Franklin. Among the other teams participating at regionals were the Hickory boys (11th), the Hibriten girls (13th) and boys (16th), the St. Stephens girls (17th) and boys (23rd) and the Fred T. Foard boys (tied for 24th) and girls (25th).

Individually, the following area athletes posted top-10 finishes:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: St. Stephens (seventh; 10:58.39)

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Foard (seventh; 9:04.06); St. Stephens (ninth; 9:12.12)

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Foard’s Brooklyn Bess (eighth; 17.37 seconds)

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Hickory’s Elijah Willheim (seventh; 16.17 seconds)

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: St. Stephens (sixth; 1:31.53)

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Hickory (sixth; 44.52 seconds)

Girls’ 400 meters: St. Stephens’ Emily Castro (10th; 1:05.86)

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Hickory’s Elijah Willheim (sixth; 41.29 seconds)

Boys’ 800 meters: Hibriten’s Jadent Buchholz (seventh; 2:04.96)

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: St. Stephens (10th; 3:38.06)

Boys’ high jump: Hibriten’s Javier Maxwell (sixth; 6 feet)

Girls’ pole vault: St. Stephens’ Jordyn Horan (fourth; 9 feet) and Kennedy Call (fifth; 8 feet)

Boys’ pole vault: Hibriten’s Caleb Robbins (tied for seventh; 11 feet 6 inches) and Hickory’s Brian Schoellner (ninth; 11 feet)

Girls’ long jump: Hibriten’s Jada Brown (second; 18 feet 5 inches)

Boys’ long jump: Hickory’s Kwan Oates (third; 21 feet 8.5 inches)

Girls’ triple jump: Hibriten’s Jada Brown (second; 38 feet 3 inches)

Boys’ triple jump: Hickory’s Kwan Oates (first; 46 feet 1.5 inches)

Boys’ discus throw: Hibriten’s Gabe Suddreth (second; 152 feet 6 inches) and Hickory’s Aiden Smith (10th; 118 feet 7 inches)

The 3A state meet is scheduled for next Friday.