H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central no-hits Red Devils in Easter Baseball Classic

NEWTON — Three Alexander Central pitchers threw a combined no-hitter in the opening round of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Caleb Williams pitched the first three innings, while Konor Davis tossed two and Mason Chapman threw one to help the top-seeded Cougars earn a 10-0, six-inning victory over eighth-seeded Newton-Conover.

The win was the 100th for Pete Hardee as the head coach at Alexander Central, giving him 464 victories for his career. The Cougars outhit the Red Devils 10-0, and they also benefited from five errors by Newton-Conover.

Williams finished with six strikeouts and two walks during his time on the mound, while Davis and Chapman each had three strikeouts and no walks. Meanwhile, Alexander Central (16-2) received two hits apiece from Williams and Jaret Hoppes to go with one each from Chapman, Gage Weaver, Maddox Jack, Dusty Sigmon, Grove Lowrance and Dyson Lewis.

Newton-Conover (5-11) got walks from Owen Cannon and Demarcus Beatty to account for their only two baserunners. Noah Cannon, Jorgie Blasdel and Enrique Mendoza were the pitchers used by the Red Devils.

Alexander Central faces fourth-seeded Hibriten in tonight’s semifinal round, while Newton-Conover takes on seventh-seeded West Lincoln in a consolation game.

CATAWBA COUNTY EASTER BASEBALL CLASSIC

Fred T. Foard 11, West Lincoln 1

The second-seeded Tigers defeated the seventh-seeded Rebels by a 10-run final margin in the first game of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic on Tuesday in Newton. Foard improved to 12-3 ahead of today’s semifinal matchup with third-seeded St. Stephens, while West Lincoln dropped to 8-11 entering a consolation game against eighth-seeded Newton-Conover.

St. Stephens 11, Bunker Hill 1

The third-seeded Indians routed the sixth-seeded Bears in the first round of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic on Tuesday in Newton. St. Stephens moved to 14-4 entering today’s semifinal contest against second-seeded Fred T. Foard, while Bunker Hill fell to 8-9 ahead of a consolation matchup with fifth-seeded Hickory.

Hibriten 11, Hickory 10

The fourth-seeded Panthers edged the fifth-seeded Red Tornadoes in a first-round contest during the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic on Tuesday in Newton. The teams combined for 24 hits and 10 errors, with Hibriten scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off win over Hickory.

Hibriten (11-8) faces top-seeded Alexander Central in tonight’s semifinal round, while Hickory (8-8) battles sixth-seeded Bunker Hill in a consolation game.

The third-place game of the Easter Baseball Classic will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with the championship game to follow at 6:30 p.m.

HIBRITEN SOFTBALL EASTER TOURNAMENT

Maiden tops Hickory, falls to Hibriten

The Blue Devils played in the first two games of the Hibriten Softball Easter Tournament on Tuesday in Lenoir, shutting out the Red Tornadoes 10-0 in five innings to open the two-day event before falling to the host Panthers by a 4-3 final in the second contest. Kylee Callahan and Averie Waddell both went 3-for-3 for Maiden against Hickory, while Gracie Smalling added a 2-for-3 performance and Tristan Smalling was the winning pitcher.

Hickory had seven hits against Maiden, with Abby Puett and Mackenzie Hammons recording two apiece and Monnie Byrd, Chy’anne Bryant and Kami Bolick finishing with one each.

Against Hibriten, Maiden was led by two hits apiece from Waddell and Madison Herms, with Panthers pitcher Anna Reeves earning the win following seven innings of three-run, eight-hit ball with three strikeouts and two walks. At the plate, Hibriten got two hits each from Jordan Schlageter and Cady Ferguson and one apiece from Katie Story, Parker Boggs, Zoey Walker and Emma Poarch.

Maiden doesn’t have any games scheduled for today, with the Blue Devils’ next contest being a Catawba Valley 2A Conference matchup with Lincolnton at home next Tuesday. The Blue Devils are currently 10-7 on the season.

St. Stephens 10, Hickory 0

The Indians handed the Red Tornadoes their second loss of the day during the Hibriten Softball Easter Tournament on Tuesday in Lenoir, outhitting them 15-3 behind four hits from Mayson Lail and three from Mia Sexton. Lail was also the winning pitcher in the six-inning contest, finishing with 11 strikeouts in the shutout victory.

Hickory (4-15) was limited to three hits as Byrd, Puett and Hammons finished with one apiece. St. Stephens (11-5) takes on both Hibriten and Pine Lake Prep today, while the Red Tornadoes face Pine Lake Prep in the third and final game of the day.

Pine Lake Prep 5, Hibriten 3

Following a one-run win over Maiden earlier in the day, the Panthers ended day one of their host tournament with a two-run loss to the Pride on Tuesday in Lenoir. The Panthers (11-6) face St. Stephens today, while Pine Lake Prep (6-6) battles both St. Stephens and Hickory.

SHELBY BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Kings Mountain 7, Bandys 1

The Trojans suffered a six-run loss at the hands of the Mountaineers in the first round of the Shelby Baseball Tournament on Tuesday in Shelby, with Kings Mountain improving to 12-3 ahead of tonight’s semifinal game against Burns. As for Bandys, it dropped to 13-6 entering today’s consolation game against South Point.

Other teams participating in the Shelby Baseball Tournament include the host Golden Lions, Piedmont, South Caldwell and Crest. The seventh-place game will be played at 11 a.m. on Thursday, followed by the fifth-place game at 1:30 p.m., the third-place game at 4 p.m. and the championship game at 7 p.m.

TONY CAUSBY BASEBALL CLASSIC

R-S Central 5, Maiden 3

The Hilltoppers defeated the Blue Devils on the opening day of the Tony Causby Baseball Classic on Tuesday at Patton High School in Morganton, with a two-run home run from Tanner Boone in the top of the seventh turning a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 advantage. R-S Central added an insurance run on an RBI single from Caleb White later in the inning to account for the final margin.

Maiden (7-11) totaled seven hits in the contest, with Quinn Rembert recording two hits to go with one apiece from Hunter Townsend, Brenden Harrison, Zane Williams, Seth Williams and Tyler Goodson. The Blue Devils face Chase today, while R-S Central (14-3) takes on Mooresville in the nightcap.

Chase 12, West Caldwell 1

The Trojans knocked off the Warriors in five innings on the first day of the Tony Causby Baseball Classic on Tuesday in Morganton, outhitting them 9-3 while also benefiting from four West Caldwell errors. West Caldwell received one hit apiece from Brian Sumpter, Quinton Ford and Ty Winebarger.

Chase (10-5) battles Maiden today, while West Caldwell (1-18) takes on Freedom.

The tournament format was scrapped after Monday’s opening-round games were rained out, with today’s contests representing the final games of this year’s event. Other games scheduled for today include Patton vs. East Burke and R-S Central vs. Mooresville.