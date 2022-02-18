H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central hoops squads reach finals

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central girls basketball team knocked off Freedom by a 45-35 score in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Thursday at Alexander Central High School. The second-seeded Cougars trailed 5-4 after the first quarter before outscoring the third-seeded Patriots in each of the final three periods.

Alexander Central’s Madeleine Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points, and she also pulled down six rebounds while knocking down all eight of her foul shots. Kirstyn Herman added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (21-3), who also received eight points from Sydney Hayes.

The Patriots (17-7) were led by 10 points and four boards from Zakiah King, with Stevee McGee chipping in eight points. Alexander Central made 18 of 23 (78.3%) free throws as a team as the Cougars advanced to tonight’s championship game against top-seeded Watauga, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Alexander Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watauga 50, Ashe County 39