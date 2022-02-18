H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central hoops squads reach finals

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central girls basketball team knocked off Freedom by a 45-35 score in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Thursday at Alexander Central High School. The second-seeded Cougars trailed 5-4 after the first quarter before outscoring the third-seeded Patriots in each of the final three periods.
Alexander Central’s Madeleine Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points, and she also pulled down six rebounds while knocking down all eight of her foul shots. Kirstyn Herman added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (21-3), who also received eight points from Sydney Hayes.
The Patriots (17-7) were led by 10 points and four boards from Zakiah King, with Stevee McGee chipping in eight points. Alexander Central made 18 of 23 (78.3%) free throws as a team as the Cougars advanced to tonight’s championship game against top-seeded Watauga, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Alexander Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watauga 50, Ashe County 39
The top-seeded Pioneers took down the fourth-seeded Huskies in Thursday’s semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament in Taylorsville, getting a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds from Kate Sears to go with seven points from Charlotte Torgerson. On the other side, Ashe County received 14 points from Katie Wood, six points and nine boards from Jordan Jones, six points and six rebounds from Jayden Jones and six points from Kirklyn Hudler.
Watauga (21-3) will battle second-seeded Alexander Central in tonight’s championship contest at 6:30 p.m. at Alexander Central. Meanwhile, Ashe County is now 16-9 after being eliminated.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 64, Hibriten 40
The second-seeded Cougars cruised past the third-seeded Panthers in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament on Thursday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central received 18 points from Evan Presnell including a 10-for-10 performance at the free-throw line, while Grayson Presnell added 13 points and was also 10 for 10 at the charity stripe to go with 12 points and five rebounds from Avery Cook.
Hibriten (12-12) was led by Garrett Smargian’s game-high 19 points and eight rebounds, but the Panthers only attempted 10 foul shots as compared to a 27-for-29 (93.1%) effort for Alexander Central at the free-throw line. The Cougars will face Freedom in tonight’s championship game at 8 p.m. at Alexander Central.
Freedom 64, South Caldwell 62
The top-seeded Patriots eked out a victory over the fourth-seeded Spartans in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament on Thursday in Taylorsville, with Freedom’s Amore Connelly scoring 19 points to go with six rebounds and six steals. The Patriots also received 15 points, eight boards, four assists and four steals from Drew Costello, while Philly Harris had 14 points.
South Caldwell (13-9) got a game-high 29 points from Trey Ramsey, who also finished with eight boards. Colton Smith chipped in 12 points and four rebounds for the Spartans as they fell short of reaching tonight’s championship game, which will pit Freedom (17-6) against second-seeded Alexander Central at 8 p.m. at Alexander Central.