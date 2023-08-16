TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central High announced the hiring of David McConnell as the head coach of the varsity girls soccer team last week. McConnell has been the head coach of the Cougars’ varsity boys soccer squad since 2019, and he will continue in that role as well.

“I am thrilled and excited about the opportunity to lead the women’s soccer team at Alexander Central,” said McConnell, who is 26-39-7 in four seasons at the helm of the school’s boys soccer team. “I look forward to this new challenge and am looking forward to working with our student-athletes and helping them develop into good soccer players.”

Alexander Central’s girls soccer team finished 13-7-1 overall and 3-6-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play under Ashley Bumgarner this past spring. Bumgarner stepped down in June after five seasons as the Cougars’ head coach, posting an overall record of 24-49-4 during his tenure.

“I am very excited to be able to announce this hiring of David McConnell to direct our women’s soccer program,” Alexander Central athletic director Nathan Robinson said. “David has a great knowledge of the game and his passion for soccer is very easy to see. He has done a great job directing our men’s team and is a good fit to guide the women’s program.”

The Alexander Central boys soccer team traveled to North Lincoln to begin the 2023 season on Tuesday, earning a 3-1 victory behind goals from Jaylen Bennett, Jeremiah Bennett and Ozzie Romero, assists from Cooper Deal and Michael Hite and four saves from goalkeeper Ethan Holdren.

Several other local high school sporting events also took place on Monday and Tuesday, and here’s a rundown of how those contests turned out (Note: Some scores were not reported by press time):

MONDAY’S RESULTSVolleyballHickory 3, Bandys 0: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Trojans in straight sets on the road Monday in Catawba, collecting set wins of 26-24, 25-19 and 25-14. Both teams returned to action on Tuesday, with Hickory visiting Lake Norman and Bandys hosting North Lincoln.

North Wilkes 3, Hibriten 1: The Vikings topped the Panthers in four sets on the road Monday in Lenoir. Hibriten looked to bounce back at Wilkes Central on Tuesday, while North Wilkes visited North Davidson on Wednesday before hosting Hibriten on Thursday.

Boys SoccerHickory 3, Hibriten 3: The Red Tornadoes visited the Panthers on Monday in Lenoir and came away with a tie. Both teams were looking for their first victory on Wednesday, when Hickory hosted Newton-Conover and Hibriten traveled to Surry Central.

Surry Central 1, West Caldwell 1: The Warriors hosted the Golden Eagles on Monday in Lenoir and both squads finished with one goal as they settled for a tie. West Caldwell returned to action on Wednesday at Watauga, while Surry Central hosted Hibriten.

Wilkes Central 2, South Caldwell 1: The Eagles knocked off the Spartans at home Monday in Moravian Falls. Wilkes Central is idle until next Tuesday’s home match against St. Stephens, while South Caldwell is at Maiden on Thursday.

Asheboro 5, Fred T. Foard 1: The Blue Comets took down the Tigers at home Monday in Asheboro, outscoring them 4-0 in the second half to pull away. Asheboro hosts Randleman on Thursday, while Foard visited North Gaston on Wednesday.

TUESDAY’S RESULTSVolleyballMaiden 3, Alexander Central 0: The Blue Devils notched a straight-set home win over the Cougars on Tuesday in Maiden, receiving eight kills apiece from Emily Dover and Payton Miller, 21 digs and 17 assists from Ilysa Barr, 15 digs from Averie Waddell and eight assists from Elizabeth Drum. Set scores were 25-15, 25-11 and 25-22.

Maiden hosted East Lincoln on Wednesday before visiting Lake Norman on Thursday, while Alexander Central is at Bandys on Thursday.

St. Stephens 3, Bunker Hill 0: The Indians swept the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, winning by set scores of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-3. St. Stephens hosts Lincoln Charter next Wednesday before visiting Maiden the following night, while Bunker Hill travels to East Wilkes on Thursday.

Hibriten 3, Wilkes Central 0: The Panthers defeated the host Eagles in three sets on Tuesday in Moravian Falls, notching set victories of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-22. Hibriten visits North Wilkes on Thursday, while Wilkes Central travels to South Caldwell.

Lake Norman 3, Hickory 1: The Wildcats knocked off the Red Tornadoes in four sets at home Tuesday in Mooresville, winning the first two sets 25-23 and 26-24 before falling 28-26 in the third set and taking the fourth set by a 25-23 score. Lake Norman hosts Maiden on Thursday, while Hickory visits Watauga next Tuesday.

Boys SoccerBandys 6, Langtree Charter 0: The Trojans protected home field with a shutout win over the Lions on Tuesday in Catawba. Bandys is at Alexander Central on Thursday, while Langtree Charter visited Parkwood on Wednesday before hosting Carolina International School in Concord next Tuesday.