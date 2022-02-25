H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls sneak past East Forsyth

KERNERSVILLE — The Alexander Central girls basketball team took down East Forsyth on the road Thursday in the second round of the 4A state playoffs. The 10th-seeded Cougars defeated the seventh-seeded Eagles by a 41-40 final behind a game-high 28 points from Julianna Walter, who was 11 of 19 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
Kirstyn Herman was the next highest scorer for Alexander Central (23-4) with five points, and she also had a team-high 10 rebounds and three steals. Meanwhile, East Forsyth (23-4) was led by 21 points, 16 boards and four assists from La’Niya Simes, 10 points from Trinity Hairston and six points and six rebounds from Tovia Rooke.
Alexander Central travels to second-seeded Northern Guilford (27-0) in Saturday’s third round.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 3 A.C. Reynolds 56, No. 14 South Caldwell 32
The Rockets outscored the visiting Spartans in all four quarters during Thursday’s 4A state playoff second-round game in Asheville, getting 14 points from Julie Janus, 11 from Hailey Sprinkle and eight apiece from Jenna Barnes, Peyton Harvey and Addie Long. As for South Caldwell, it received a game-high 17 points from Olivia Miller to go with nine from Katlyn Wynn.
A.C. Reynolds (22-4) will host sixth-seeded Chambers (20-6) in the third round on Saturday, while South Caldwell ends the season at 13-9.
No. 6 Ben L. Smith 78, No. 22 Hibriten 58
The Eagles defeated the Panthers at home Thursday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs in Greensboro. Hibriten led 15-13 after the first quarter and 31-29 at the half before being outscored 27-17 and 22-10 over the final two periods.
Ben L. Smith (27-2) hosts 19th-seeded Enka (13-14) in the third round on Saturday, while Hibriten finishes the season at 13-14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 9 West Caldwell 78, No. 25 Southwestern Randolph 43
The Warriors blew out the Cougars at home Thursday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs in Lenoir, collecting their sixth straight victory to improve to 20-9 ahead of Saturday’s third-round trip to top-seeded R-S Central (26-2). On the other side, Southwestern Randolph ends the season at 12-13.
No. 7 Franklin 57, No. 23 St. Stephens 45
The Panthers topped the Indians at home Thursday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs in Franklin, overcoming a 9-8 deficit at the end of the opening quarter to lead 27-15 at halftime and 43-28 through three periods before winning by a 12-point final margin. Franklin (22-4) visits second-seeded Central Cabarrus (28-0) in Saturday’s third round, while St. Stephens finishes the season at 16-11.
No. 10 North Mecklenburg 56, No. 7 Alexander Central 42
The Vikings knocked off the Cougars on the road Thursday in the second round of the 4A state playoffs in Taylorsville, receiving 19 points and four rebounds from Jordan Crawford to go with 14 points, six boards and three steals from Isaiah Evans and 12 points and four assists from Davion Cunningham. Meanwhile, Alexander Central was paced by a game-high 25 points from Evan Presnell, who also grabbed five rebounds.
North Mecklenburg (25-4) hosts No. 18 Mount Tabor (20-8) in Saturday’s third round, while the Cougars finish the season at 23-5.
Note: Look for previews of third-round games involving area teams online at www.hickoryrecord.com.