H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls sneak past East Forsyth

A.C. Reynolds (22-4) will host sixth-seeded Chambers (20-6) in the third round on Saturday, while South Caldwell ends the season at 13-9.

No. 6 Ben L. Smith 78, No. 22 Hibriten 58

The Eagles defeated the Panthers at home Thursday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs in Greensboro. Hibriten led 15-13 after the first quarter and 31-29 at the half before being outscored 27-17 and 22-10 over the final two periods.

Ben L. Smith (27-2) hosts 19th-seeded Enka (13-14) in the third round on Saturday, while Hibriten finishes the season at 13-14.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 9 West Caldwell 78, No. 25 Southwestern Randolph 43

The Warriors blew out the Cougars at home Thursday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs in Lenoir, collecting their sixth straight victory to improve to 20-9 ahead of Saturday’s third-round trip to top-seeded R-S Central (26-2). On the other side, Southwestern Randolph ends the season at 12-13.

No. 7 Franklin 57, No. 23 St. Stephens 45