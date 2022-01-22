H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls rout Hibriten 63-37

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central girls basketball team made it two wins in as many days during Friday’s home game, knocking off Hibriten by a 63-37 final to move to 15-2 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Cougars remained unbeaten at home, where they are 7-0 this winter.

Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, and she also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Julianna Walter added 13 points, five boards and five assists, while Madeleine Jenkins scored 10 points to go with seven rebounds and Kirstyn Herman finished with eight points and four steals.

The Panthers (11-4, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) received 15 points and seven rebounds from Zoey Walker, with Katie Story chipping in 11 points and Jada Brown adding seven points and four rebounds. With the loss, Hibriten fell to 6-3 on the road this season.

Alexander Central travels to Freedom on Tuesday, while Hibriten hosts Ashe County on Monday before visiting South Caldwell on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 54, Ashe County 43