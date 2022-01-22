 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls rout Hibriten 63-37
H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls rout Hibriten 63-37

Chesney Stikeleather

Alexander Central's Chesney Stikeleather, right, drives the baseline to get by Newton-Conover's Emma Fox in a file photo from December. Stikeleather registered 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals during the Cougars' 63-37 victory over Hibriten on Friday in Taylorsville. 

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central girls basketball team made it two wins in as many days during Friday’s home game, knocking off Hibriten by a 63-37 final to move to 15-2 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Cougars remained unbeaten at home, where they are 7-0 this winter.

Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, and she also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Julianna Walter added 13 points, five boards and five assists, while Madeleine Jenkins scored 10 points to go with seven rebounds and Kirstyn Herman finished with eight points and four steals.

The Panthers (11-4, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) received 15 points and seven rebounds from Zoey Walker, with Katie Story chipping in 11 points and Jada Brown adding seven points and four rebounds. With the loss, Hibriten fell to 6-3 on the road this season.

Alexander Central travels to Freedom on Tuesday, while Hibriten hosts Ashe County on Monday before visiting South Caldwell on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 54, Ashe County 43

The Spartans nabbed an 11-point home win over the Huskies on Friday in Hudson, improving to 10-3 overall and 2-2 in Northwestern 3A/4A play while dropping Ashe County to 11-4 and 0-2. South Caldwell hosts league foe Hibriten on Tuesday and nonconference Draughn on Wednesday.

Ashe County will also play on back-to-back days, traveling to Hibriten on Monday before visiting Watauga on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 70, Hibriten 42

The Cougars defeated the Panthers by a 28-point final margin during Friday’s home contest in Taylorsville, getting a game-high 20 points, six assists and five steals from Evan Presnell to go with nine points from Grove Lowrance and seven from Avery Cook. On the other side, Hibriten was paced by 16 points, four rebounds and four assists from Nylan Battle to go with 12 points from Garrett Smargian.

Alexander Central (15-3, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Freedom on Tuesday, while Hibriten (6-8, 0-2) hosts Ashe County on Monday before traveling to South Caldwell on Tuesday.

South Caldwell 54, Ashe County 52

The Spartans slipped past the Huskies at home Friday in Hudson, upping their record to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for Ashe County, it is now 8-7 overall and 0-2 in league play.

South Caldwell hosts Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Hibriten on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Draughn on Wednesday, while Ashe County visits Hibriten on Monday and Watauga on Tuesday.

