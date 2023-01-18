H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls defeat Northwest Guilford

GREENSBORO — The Alexander Central girls basketball team stepped out of conference play for a battle with Northwest Guilford as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic on Monday at Northeast Guilford High School. Despite trailing by one point after the first quarter and three points at halftime, the Cougars rallied for a 41-37 victory over the Vikings.

Sydney Hayes scored 13 points to lead the Cougars (14-2), and she also had six rebounds and four steals. Meredith Wike added 10 points and seven boards, while Hallie Jarrett scored seven points and Kirstyn Herman finished with six points and 11 rebounds.

Alexander Central visited Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten on Tuesday before hosting league opponent Freedom on Friday, while Northwest Guilford (12-5) hosts Southwest Guilford on Friday.

WRESTLING

Hickory takes part in Warrior Duals: The Red Tornadoes traveled to East Gaston for the Warrior Duals on Saturday in Mount Holly, finishing 1-3 on the day to move to 3-15 this winter. Hickory defeated Corvian Community School by a 42-36 score, but lost 24-18 to Charlotte Christian School, 60-12 to East Gaston and 54-18 to Hendersonville.

Hickory’s Nicholas Martinez was victorious in all four matches, finishing with two pins and two forfeits at 220 pounds. Salim Holmes added a pin and two forfeits at 138, while Anthony Bravo finished with two pins at 160 and a 5-4 decision at 170.

The Red Tornadoes also received one win apiece from Owen Maur (via injury stoppage at 113), Reid Napier (pin at 145), Hunter Fountain (pin at 152), Ian Shuford (forfeit at 160), Jeremiah Haggins (pin at 182) and Jake Wyatt (9-3 decision at 195).

Hickory competed in a tri-match at Statesville that also included Lake Norman on Tuesday before taking part in the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament on Friday at Fred T. Foard.