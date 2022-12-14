H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls beat North Davidson, move to 6-0

LEXINGTON — The Alexander Central girls basketball team defeated North Davidson 68-51 on the road Monday, getting a game-high 22 points from Kirstyn Herman, who also had seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. The Cougars also received 19 points and seven boards from Meredith Wike and 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals from Sydney Hayes.

Malayah Adams added eight points for Alexander Central (6-0), which hosted Pine Lake Prep on Tuesday before visiting Central Davidson on Friday. As for the Black Knights (4-3), they host North Wilkes on Thursday before traveling to Central Academy on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALLAlexander Central 55, North Davidson 37: The Cougars earned an 18-point road victory over the Black Knights on Monday in Lexington, with Grayson Presnell scoring 21 points on 7-of-7 shooting from behind the 3-point line while also dishing out four assists. Alexander Central also got 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists from Avery Cook and 12 points, five boards and four assists from Chad Lasher.

Alexander Central (4-2) hosted Pine Lake Prep on Tuesday before traveling to Central Davidson on Friday, while North Davidson (5-2) hosts North Wilkes on Thursday before visiting Central Academy on Friday.

WRESTLINGFred T. Foard finishes 5-0 at Bear Duals: The Tigers are now 20-0 in dual matches this season after winning all five of their matches during the Bear Duals at Pisgah High School on Saturday in Canton. Foard defeated Tuscola 78-0, John S. Battle (Virginia) 59-21, Pisgah 49-20, Smoky Mountain 61-15 and Travelers Rest (South Carolina) 69-12.

Top performers for Foard during the Bear Duals included George Coleman at 106 pounds (5-0), Kevin Romero at 138 (5-0), Brock Carey at 145 (5-0), Brayden Mejia at 152 (5-0), Jon Byrd at 160 (5-0), Zane Birtchet at 170 (5-0), Dylan Smith (3-0 at 220, 2-0 at 195), Aiden Alesi (3-0 at 195, 2-0 at 220), Austin Laws at 113 (4-1), Sebastian Richards at 120 (4-1), Sam Bolch at 285 (4-1) and Sam Drum at 182 (3-2).

The Tigers hosted a quad match against Davie County, Draughn and East Gaston on Tuesday before hosting the Foard Tough Tournament on Saturday. Bandys and East Burke are among the teams scheduled to attend Saturday’s individual tournament.

Newton-Conover posts 8-1 record during Red Devil Super Duals: Newton-Conover won eight of its nine matches during the Red Devil Super Duals on Friday and Saturday in Newton. In addition to a 43-25 win over Ashley Ridge (South Carolina) and a 44-20 victory over Hickory Ridge, the Red Devils also defeated Landstown (Virginia) 42-33, North Lincoln 60-18, Chester Senior (South Carolina) 69-10, Grassfield (Virginia) 51-20, Jack Britt 63-9 and Wheatmore 72-12. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover’s only loss was a 45-33 defeat at the hands of West-Oak (South Carolina)

Newton-Conover (25-1 overall) was led by 9-0 performances from Connor Shumate at 138, Owen Clark at 195 and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (7-0 at 220, 2-0 at 285). Jordan Henze finished 8-1 at 170, while Isaiah Pittman was 7-2 at 113 and Christian Garcia and Jason Brawley were 6-1 at 106 and 152, respectively.

Other standouts for the Red Devils included Phoenix Michaud with a 5-2 record at 120, Mason Abernethy with a 5-2 record at 285 and Landon Williams with a 5-4 mark at 145.

St. Stephens (19-1 overall) wrestled four matches at the Red Devil Super Duals, beating Jack Britt 62-16, Avery County 45-28, Grassfield (Virginia) 34-33 and Chester Senior (South Carolina) 58-23. The Indians were paced by 4-0 records from Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 120, Zamonte Bruen-Brown at 145 and Isaac Burgin at 195, while Kasen Turner was 2-0 at 285 and Ayeden Northrup and Thomas Lipford were both 1-0 at 285.

Finishing 3-1 for St. Stephens were Brady Connell at 132, Will Moore at 138, Dylan Herrera Luna at 152, Andrew Kehoe at 182 and Luke Apollonio at 220. Will Fincher added a 2-2 mark at 160.

Newton-Conover hosted a tri-match against Kings Mountain and Statesville on Tuesday before taking part in the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville on Friday and Saturday, while St. Stephens visited Bunker Hill on Tuesday before participating in the Maiden Christmas Classic on Saturday.

Bandys competes in two tournaments: The Trojans sent wrestlers to a pair of tournaments on Saturday, with Will Nix (145) posting a first-place finish in the Trinity High School Invitational in Trinity to go with second-place finishes from Chauncy Reese (113) and Camden Mongene (182) and a third-place finish from Connor Byrd (170).

During the Big Cat Invitational at Patton High School in Morganton, Bandys received first-place finishes from Trey Story (138) and Zack Evans (195) and runner-up finishes from Luke Burkett (160), Matthew Cranfill (220) and Andrew McCrary (285).

Fred T. Foard and Hickory also sent wrestlers to the Big Cat Invitational. The Red Tornadoes hosted Freedom on Tuesday before taking part in the Maiden Christmas Classic on Saturday, while Bandys took part in a quad match at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday before visiting Foard for the Foard Tough Tournament on Saturday.

Spring leads Maiden at Bobby Abernathy Memorial: DJ Spring was the top performer for the Blue Devils during the Bobby Abernathy Memorial on Saturday at Piedmont High School in Unionville. He finished second at 285 after a bye in the opening round and wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Maiden will host the Maiden Christmas Classic on Saturday.