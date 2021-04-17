H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central football falls on road

The seventh-seeded Alexander Central football team failed again in an attempt to win its first state playoff game since 2009, losing 36-7 to No. 2 Mount Tabor in the opening round of the 3AA bracket on the road Friday in Winston-Salem. The Cougars’ only touchdown came on a 2-yard run from Cameron Lackey on the final play of the first half, but the Spartans outscored Alexander Central 22-0 in the second half to earn a 29-point victory.

Lackey was the game’s leading rusher with 125 yards on 14 carries for Alexander Central (5-3), while Lance Justice added 21 carries for 94 yards to go with 3-of-8 passing for 72 yards. Josh Stubbs, Blake Martin and Kobe Burns-Ceasar each caught a pass for the Cougars.

Brian McIntyre paced the Spartans’ rushing attack with seven carries for 97 yards and two scores, with Lance Patterson adding 71 yards and a TD on three carries. Kobie Perez also had a rushing TD for Mount Tabor (8-0), while McIntyre completed 10 of 13 passes for 147 yards and a first-quarter scoring strike to Perez.

Mount Tabor will host third-seeded Weddington (7-0) in the second round after the Warriors pummeled sixth-seeded Asheville 42-0 on Friday.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

No. 5 Hillside 42,

No. 4 South Caldwell 26