H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central football climbs to .500

After losing its first two games of the season, the Alexander Central football team has now won two straight to move to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The Cougars’ latest victory was a convincing 39-7 win over McDowell on the road Friday in Marion.
Alexander Central gobbled up 360 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries, led by Cameron Lackey’s 11 carries for 76 yards. Dayente Calhoun added 15 carries for 71 yards and a TD, while Lance Justice had 15 carries for 67 yards and two scores — he also completed 4 of 5 passes for 47 yards and an additional TD — to go with six carries for 65 yards from Josh Abernathy, eight carries for 43 yards and two TDs from Andrew Bumgarner and five carries for 41 yards from Ryheem Craig.
Peyton Payne caught a 47-yard strike from Justice for the Cougars’ lone passing TD. Alexander Central visits St. Stephens next Friday, while the Titans (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) host Watauga.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Hibriten 56, Draughn 6: The Panthers rolled past the Wildcats at home Friday in Lenoir, scoring multiple TDs in each of the first three quarters before tacking on a final score in the fourth period. Draughn finally managed a TD in the fourth quarter, but it was far from enough against Hibriten, which is now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
The Wildcats (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) host Fred T. Foard next Friday, while the Panthers are at East Burke.
Watauga 49, St. Stephens 13: Following a nonconference victory over Bessemer City last week, the Indians returned to Northwestern 3A/4A play on the road Friday in Boone, losing to the Pioneers by a 36-point final margin. Watauga improved to 3-0 both overall and in league play, while St. Stephens is now 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Watauga visits McDowell next Friday, while St. Stephens hosts Alexander Central.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 1 Hibriten 4, No. 8 Hendersonville 0: The Panthers blanked the Bearcats in the second round of the 2A state playoffs at home Friday in Lenoir, advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinal round where Hibriten hosted fifth-seeded East Lincoln (12-1-1), which defeated 13th-seeded Salisbury 4-1 in its previous match. The winner of that contest will play again Tuesday in the West Regional championship.
Hibriten is now 16-0, while Hendersonville ends the season at 9-3.