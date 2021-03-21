H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central football climbs to .500

After losing its first two games of the season, the Alexander Central football team has now won two straight to move to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The Cougars’ latest victory was a convincing 39-7 win over McDowell on the road Friday in Marion.

Alexander Central gobbled up 360 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries, led by Cameron Lackey’s 11 carries for 76 yards. Dayente Calhoun added 15 carries for 71 yards and a TD, while Lance Justice had 15 carries for 67 yards and two scores — he also completed 4 of 5 passes for 47 yards and an additional TD — to go with six carries for 65 yards from Josh Abernathy, eight carries for 43 yards and two TDs from Andrew Bumgarner and five carries for 41 yards from Ryheem Craig.

Peyton Payne caught a 47-yard strike from Justice for the Cougars’ lone passing TD. Alexander Central visits St. Stephens next Friday, while the Titans (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) host Watauga.

VARSITY FOOTBALL