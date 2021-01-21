H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central boys improve to 4-1 after beating Freedom

The Alexander Central boys basketball team has been playing at a high level during the early part of the season, and the Cougars continued their strong start with a convincing 78-48 home victory over Freedom on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Four Alexander Central players reached double figures in the win, led by Zach Herman’s 24-point, 10-rebound performance on 10-of-10 shooting and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Evan Presnell added 19 points for the Cougars (4-1, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), who also got 14 points and six assists from Avery Cook to go with 10 points and six boards from Grove Lowrance. Alexander Central outshot the Patriots 59.1% (26 of 44) to 28.3% (17 of 60) and held a 37-31 rebounding edge.
Freedom (1-3, 1-2) was paced by 21 points and five rebounds from Daylin Pritchard, while Zaydin Pritchard had 16 points and six boards. The Patriots host Watauga on Friday, while Alexander Central entertains Hickory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hickory 72, Watauga 61
The Red Tornadoes nabbed an 11-point road win over the Pioneers on Tuesday in Boone, moving to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Hickory was led by 17 points from Nick Everhart, with Rico Walker adding 11 and Landan Maddox scoring 10.
Five others also scored for the Red Tornadoes, who travel to first-place Alexander Central on Friday. Watauga (1-4, 1-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Freedom the same night.
Bandys 68, West Lincoln 47
The Trojans rolled past the Rebels during Tuesday’s home contest in Catawba, grabbing a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, a 33-16 advantage at halftime and a 50-31 lead entering the fourth period. Bandys is now 1-4 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play, while West Lincoln is 0-5 in both and has lost 75 straight contests dating back to November 2017.
The Trojans travel to Lake Norman Charter on Friday, while West Lincoln is at East Lincoln.
North Lincoln 65, Newton-Conover 58
The Red Devils dropped a home game against the Knights on Tuesday in Newton. The contest was tied at 18-all entering the second quarter and Newton-Conover led 37-34 at halftime before being outscored 12-10 in the third period and 19-11 in the fourth.
Newton-Conover fell to 3-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A ahead of Friday’s trip to Maiden, while North Lincoln hosts East Lincoln tonight before entertaining Lincolnton on Friday.
Tabernacle Christian 52, St. Stephens 43
The Indians lost a nonconference home game to the Conquerors on Tuesday in Hickory, falling to 2-3 on the season. Meanwhile, Tabernacle Christian improved to 7-4.
St. Stephens hosts South Caldwell on Friday, while Tabernacle Christian entertains Southview Christian next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fred T. Foard 57, Hibriten 29
The Tigers dominated the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, collecting their third straight victory to move to 3-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play. On the other side, Hibriten dropped to 2-3 in both.
Fred T. Foard visits Patton tonight before hosting West Caldwell on Friday, while Hibriten is at Bunker Hill tonight.
Bandys 51, West Lincoln 36
The Trojans earned a 15-point home win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Catawba, overcoming an 11-7 deficit after the opening quarter by matching West Lincoln in the second period and outscoring it 16-7 and 18-8 over the final two frames. Macy Rummage had 12 points for Bandys to lead all scorers, while Caroline McIntosh and Cailyn Huggins added 11 apiece.
West Lincoln was led by eight points from Farrah Richardson. The Rebels are at East Lincoln on Friday, while Bandys visits Lake Norman Charter.