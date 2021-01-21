H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central boys improve to 4-1 after beating Freedom

The Alexander Central boys basketball team has been playing at a high level during the early part of the season, and the Cougars continued their strong start with a convincing 78-48 home victory over Freedom on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Four Alexander Central players reached double figures in the win, led by Zach Herman’s 24-point, 10-rebound performance on 10-of-10 shooting and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Evan Presnell added 19 points for the Cougars (4-1, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), who also got 14 points and six assists from Avery Cook to go with 10 points and six boards from Grove Lowrance. Alexander Central outshot the Patriots 59.1% (26 of 44) to 28.3% (17 of 60) and held a 37-31 rebounding edge.

Freedom (1-3, 1-2) was paced by 21 points and five rebounds from Daylin Pritchard, while Zaydin Pritchard had 16 points and six boards. The Patriots host Watauga on Friday, while Alexander Central entertains Hickory.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hickory 72, Watauga 61