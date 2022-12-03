H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central basketball sweeps South Iredell

TROUTMAN — The Alexander Central girls and boys basketball teams both defeated South Iredell on the road Friday, with the Cougars’ girls squad winning by a 62-34 final and the boys team nabbing a 57-35 victory.

The Alexander Central girls (3-0) were led by a 15-point, five-rebound effort from Hallie Jarrett, while Kirstyn Herman added 11 points and eight boards and nine other players also scored for the Cougars. South Iredell (2-3) was down 23-6 after the first quarter, 39-13 at halftime and 56-18 through three periods.

In the boys’ game, Alexander Central (2-1) built a 23-11 lead after the opening quarter, a 31-16 advantage at halftime and a 46-24 lead entering the fourth frame. Avery Cook led the Cougars with a game-high 28 points, while Grayson Presnell had seven points and nine assists to go with seven points and five rebounds from Carter Fortner.

The South Iredell boys fell to 2-3 ahead of Tuesday’s home game against East Lincoln, which will be preceded by the girls’ contest. As for Alexander Central, it visits North Iredell on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALLSt. Stephens 40, Bunker Hill 30: The Indians knocked off the Bears for the second time in three nights, winning by a 10-point final margin on the road Friday in Claremont. St. Stephens was up 14-2 after the first quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 27-22 heading into the fourth period.

St. Stephens (2-2) is at Avery County on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (0-3) hosts North Lincoln on Wednesday.

West Caldwell 66, South Caldwell 51: The Warriors defeated the Spartans on the road Friday in Hudson, improving to 3-0 while dropping South Caldwell to 4-1. West Caldwell will host South Caldwell next Friday after the Spartans entertain Bandys on Wednesday.

Maiden 84, West Iredell 38: The Blue Devils routed the Warriors at home Friday in Maiden, moving to 2-0 on the season ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Hibriten and Wednesday’s trip to Patton. On the other side, West Iredell dropped to 1-4 prior to next Friday’s home game against Bunker Hill.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Stephens 57, Bunker Hill 23: The Indians easily dispatched the Bears on the road Friday in Claremont. St. Stephens (2-2) visits Avery County on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (0-3) hosts North Lincoln on Wednesday.

South Caldwell 61, West Caldwell 32: The Spartans defeated the Warriors at home Friday in Hudson, earning the 400th win for Jeff Parham as South Caldwell’s head coach. Kaylee Anderson and Lillie Bumgarner were the double-digit scorers for South Caldwell with 21 and 17 points, respectively, while West Caldwell was led by 16 points from Lucy Manuel and 11 from Anna Cline.

The Spartans (3-2) host Bandys on Wednesday before traveling to West Caldwell (0-3) next Friday.

West Iredell 53, Maiden 51: The Warriors slipped past the Blue Devils on the road Friday in Maiden, moving to 1-4 entering next Friday’s home contest against Bunker Hill. As for Maiden, it dropped to 0-2 prior to Tuesday’s home game against Hibriten, which will be followed by Wednesday’s trip to Patton.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover finishes 4-0 at Caitlyn Price Memorial: The Red Devils traveled to Taylorsville for Alexander Central’s Caitlyn Price Memorial on Friday and finished with a 4-0 record to improve to 16-0 this winter. Newton-Conover defeated North Iredell 59-24, Providence Day School 72-10, Watauga 67-9 and Mallard Creek 64-16.

The following wrestlers finished 4-0 for Newton-Conover: Christian Garcia at 106 pounds, Isaiah Pittman at 113, Phoenix Michaud at 120 and 126, Darius Musaeus at 132, Connor Shumate at 138, Jason Brawley at 152, Jordan Henze at 170 and Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 and 285. Owen Clark added a 3-0 mark at 195.

The Red Devils visit St. Stephens on Tuesday.