GRANITE FALLS — The Alexander Central baseball team nabbed a 14-4, five-inning victory over Watauga in the championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament on Thursday at M.S. Deal Stadium. The top-seeded Cougars got a triple and a single from JD Little, while Sawyer Chapman-Mays and Cam Chapman had two singles apiece and Caleb Williams, Maddox Jack and Bubba Pope each finished with one single.

Little was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with five strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. Meanwhile, Jack pitched the final two innings for Alexander Central (20-6) before being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player following the contest. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Little, Cam Chapman and Mason Chapman-Mays,

The Cougars and the Pioneers (18-6), the latter of whom were the No. 2 seed in the league tournament, will both begin the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday. Brackets will be announced on Monday.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 9, Fred T. Foard 0: The Indians outhit the host Tigers 8-1 during Thursday’s regular-season finale in Newton, picking up their seventh straight win in the process. St. Stephens (19-4, 12-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) was led by three hits from Will Everett, with Omar Cruz and Brycen Gaither notching two hits apiece and James Tate finishing with one hit.

The only hit for Foard (13-7, 8-6) came from Blake Powell, who doubled against Everett in the seventh following six innings of hitless ball from St. Stephens starting pitcher Peyton Young. Young struck out 10 and issued five walks during his time on the mound.

The Indians and Tigers will both open the state playoffs on Tuesday.

Hickory 16, Statesville 2: The Red Tornadoes cruised past the visiting Greyhounds in five innings on Thursday in Hickory, getting two hits each from Boone Herman, Brady Stober, Isaiah McDowell and Noah Surbaugh to go with a home run from Dean Hall and one hit apiece from Jack McGhinnis, Henry Stewart and Jake Horyza. Sammy Nexsen threw two innings of one-run, one-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.

Hickory ends the regular season at 16-6 overall and 10-4 in the Western Foothills 3A, while Statesville will miss the playoffs after posting an 0-17 overall record and an 0-14 mark in league play.

SOFTBALL

South Caldwell 11, Hibriten 1: The top-seeded Spartans defeated the fifth-seeded Panthers in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament at home Thursday in Hudson, advancing to tonight’s championship game against second-seeded Alexander Central. South Caldwell (15-3) has won five straight games and will begin the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday, while Hibriten (8-16) will learn its 3A state playoff fate when brackets are revealed on Monday.

Alexander Central 17, Ashe County 6: The second-seeded Cougars knocked off the third-seeded Huskies in five innings in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament on Thursday at South Caldwell High School, receiving four hits and six RBIs from Kensley Davis to go with three hits from Kenzie Church, two hits apiece from Alyssa Chapman, Ava Chapman, Laney Wike and Anna Jordan and one hit each from Lainey Russell and Mcartney Harrington. The winning pitcher was Wike, who tossed 3 2/3 innings of two-run, five-hit relief with two strikeouts and three walks.

Alexander Central (17-4) travels to top-seeded South Caldwell for tonight’s Northwestern 3A/4A tournament championship game before beginning the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday, the same night Ashe County (13-6) will have its 3A state playoff opener.

Fred T. Foard 6, St. Stephens 0: The Tigers shut out the Indians at home Thursday in Newton, with Riley Vogel recording three hits for Foard to go with a home run from Sarah Leonhardt and a hit from Alyssa Smith. Karsyn Sigmon pitched all seven innings for the Tigers, allowing one hit with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Foard (14-4, 12-2 Western Foothills 3A) will be in the state playoff field after finishing second in the conference, while St. Stephens (10-13, 6-8) will have to wait until Monday to see if it qualifies for postseason play.

Hickory 12, Statesville 2: The Red Tornadoes notched a six-inning home win over the Greyhounds on Thursday in Hickory, receiving two hits each from Shaylyn Finger and Carlee Logan to go with one hit apiece from Emilie Huffman, Kami Bolick and Sierra Hill. Logan also pitched all six innings for Hickory, giving up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Hickory (2-18, 2-12 Western Foothills 3A) and Statesville (0-14, 0-14) have both completed their season.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 18, North Lincoln 5: The seventh-seeded Indians ousted the 10th-seeded Knights in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at home Thursday in Hickory, moving to 7-8 ahead of Tuesday’s third-round road game against crosstown rival Hickory (11-3), which received byes in each of the first two rounds. As for North Lincoln, it finishes the year at 2-13.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 9, Statesville 0: The Red Tornadoes blanked the Greyhounds at home Thursday in Hickory, with Mia Zulueta and Jayden Fralick each scoring two goals for Hickory to go with one goal apiece from Andry De La Rosa, Adahlyn Wood, Kalei Martin, Ellie Holtzman and Hannah Griesen. Zulueta, Wood, Holtzman, Miriam Wood and Litzy Hernandez each recorded one assist for the Red Tornadoes, who also got one save from Charlotte Zagaroli in goal.

Hickory (16-2-2, 12-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday in a battle for the top spot in the conference, while Statesville (0-14, 0-13) ends the season with a trip to North Lincoln.

Maiden 7, Bunker Hill 0: The Blue Devils shut out the visiting Bears on Thursday in Maiden, improving to 9-5-3 overall and 7-3-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Monday’s trip to Lincolnton. As for Bunker Hill, it is now 0-15 overall and 0-12 in league contests prior to Monday’s home match against Newton-Conover.

St. Stephens 4, Fred T. Foard 1: The Indians topped the Tigers on the road Thursday in Newton, moving to 11-4-1 overall and 9-3-1 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 8-10-1 and 6-7. St. Stephens hosts West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night Foard hosts North Iredell.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bunker Hill boys, Bandys girls take first during Catawba Valley 2A championship meet: The Bunker Hill boys and Bandys girls were the first-place finishers during Thursday’s Catawba Valley 2A championship meet at Bunker Hill, totaling 209.5 and 192.5 points, respectively. Finishing second through eighth on the boys’ side were East Burke (156), West Lincoln (80), Bandys (66), Lincolnton (53), West Caldwell (48), Maiden (46.5) and Newton-Conover (31), while the rest of the girls’ field consisted of runner-up East Bukre (122), third-place Lincolnton (71), fourth-place West Lincoln (67.5), fifth-place Maiden (65), sixth-place Bunker Hill (60), seventh-place Newton-Conover (59) and eighth-place West Caldwell (34).

The conference title for the Bunker Hill boys was the 32nd in program history, while the Bears’ Ayden Thompson ran the boys’ 110-meter hurdles in 14.58 seconds. His time was the fastest in that event in North Carolina’s 2A classification for the 2023 season.

Other first-place finishers on Thursday were as follows:

• Girls’ shot put: Taylor Bostain (East Burke), 33 feet 2 inches

• Girls’ discus throw: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 103 feet 7 inches

• Girls’ long jump: Grace White (Maiden), 16 feet

• Girls’ triple jump: Kaylee Nelson (Bunker Hill), 32 feet 11 inches

• Girls’ high jump: Lydia Fisher (Bandys), 4 feet 11 inches

• Girls’ pole vault: Kaylin Foster (Bandys), 7 feet 1 inch

• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: East Burke, 10:57.56

• Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Raelle Brown (Bandys), 17.89 seconds

• Girls’ 100-meter dash: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 12.75 seconds

• Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: East Burke, 1:58.14

• Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 5:20.78

• Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 52.33 seconds

• Girls’ 400-meter dash: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 1:03.64

• Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Raelle Brown (Bandys), 52.03 seconds

• Girls’ 800-meter run: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 2:29.12

• Girls’ 200-meter dash: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 26.71 seconds

• Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 12:21.94

• Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:29.97

• Boys’ shot put: Kolby Byrd (East Burke), 48 feet 4.5 inches

• Boys’ discus throw: Luke Wilson (East Burke), 134 feet

• Boys’ pole vault: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 13 feet 1 inch

• Boys’ long jump: Devin Brice (Bunker Hill), 21 feet 10.5 inches

• Boys’ triple jump: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 41 feet 10.25 inches

• Boys’ high jump: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 6 feet 5 inches

• Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 9:14.10

• Boys’ 100-meter dash: Michael Sifford (Newton-Conover), 11.05 seconds

• Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: West Lincoln, 1:32.77

• Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 4:53.91

• Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 43.61 seconds

• Boys’ 400-meter dash: Mason Avery (West Lincoln), 52.22 seconds

• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 40.55 seconds

• Boys’ 800-meter run: Josh Horniman (Bunker Hill), 2:08.34

• Boys’ 200-meter dash: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 22.60 seconds

• Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 10:34.75

• Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 3:38.21

The 2A West Regional meet will be held at East Burke on May 13.