H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central baseball defeats South Iredell

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central baseball team earned a 12-2, five-inning victory over visiting South Iredell on Thursday, scoring single runs in each of the first two innings before adding four in the fourth and six in the fifth. The Cougars also outhit the Vikings 12-2 and benefited from eight errors by South Iredell.

Alexander Central (1-0) received three hits from Caleb Williams, two apiece from Mason Chapman, Gage Weaver and Dyson Lewis and one each from Jaret Hoppes, Levi Brown and Blaine Hartness. JD Little was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed a pair of unearned runs, struck out nine and walked one.

The Cougars host Western Harnett on Saturday before traveling to West Rowan on Tuesday, while South Iredell (0-2) hosts Bandys today before visiting West Cabarrus on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Newton-Conover 15, West Iredell 2

The Red Devils scored eight runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville. Newton-Conover outhit West Iredell 9-3 in the contest.