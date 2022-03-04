H.S. ROUNDUP: Alexander Central baseball defeats South Iredell

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central baseball team earned a 12-2, five-inning victory over visiting South Iredell on Thursday, scoring single runs in each of the first two innings before adding four in the fourth and six in the fifth. The Cougars also outhit the Vikings 12-2 and benefited from eight errors by South Iredell.
Alexander Central (1-0) received three hits from Caleb Williams, two apiece from Mason Chapman, Gage Weaver and Dyson Lewis and one each from Jaret Hoppes, Levi Brown and Blaine Hartness. JD Little was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed a pair of unearned runs, struck out nine and walked one.
The Cougars host Western Harnett on Saturday before traveling to West Rowan on Tuesday, while South Iredell (0-2) hosts Bandys today before visiting West Cabarrus on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Newton-Conover 15, West Iredell 2
The Red Devils scored eight runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville. Newton-Conover outhit West Iredell 9-3 in the contest.
Newton-Conover (2-1) travels to Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Hickory on Wednesday, while West Iredell (1-1) begins Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against St. Stephens tonight before traveling to nonconference Bandys on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Hickory 19, Bunker Hill 3
The Red Tornadoes routed the Bears in three innings at home Thursday in Hickory, pounding out 20 hits as a team. Hickory was led by four hits including a home run from Kami Bolick, while Abby Puett and Mackenzie Hammons finished with three hits apiece to go with two hits each from Monnie Byrd, Tamara Dickman, Carlee Logan and Chy'anne Bryant and one hit apiece from Sierra Hill and Maddie Jones.
Logan earned the win for Hickory (1-1), which hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent East Lincoln today before entertaining nonconference Patton on Monday. Logan gave up three unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks in three innings.
Bunker Hill (0-1) hosts Freedom today before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton on Tuesday.
St. Stephens 9, Maiden 1
Mayson Lail went 2-for-4 at the plate and was also the winning pitcher for the Indians during Thursday’s home victory over the Blue Devils. St. Stephens (1-1) visits Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell tonight before hosting nonconference Freedom on Wednesday, while Maiden (0-2) visits nonconference Fred T. Foard on Monday before beginning Catawba Valley 2A play with a trip to East Burke on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Tigers defeated the Bears at home Thursday in Newton, receiving singles wins from Graham Wright (6-2, 6-0 over Ty Watts), Aiden Ollis (6-0, 6-1 over Jarrett Robbins), Grayson Walker (6-0, 6-0 over Carlos Chavez), Brandon Henderson (6-1, 6-0 over Tyler Fox), Anthony Dunmore (6-0, 6-0 over Gavin Ulloa) and Jackson Bryan (6-0, 6-0 over Jean Paul Labrada). Meanwhile, Foard’s victorious doubles teams included Wright and Henderson (8-5 over Watts and Robbins), Ollis and Walker (8-0 over Labrada and Fox) and Dunmore and Lincoln Westmoreland (8-0 over Ryder Phares and Brayden Guess).
Foard (2-0 overall) hosts Maiden on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (0-2 overall) hosts Foard next Thursday.
St. Stephens 8, Hibriten 1
The Indians topped the Panthers at home Thursday in Hickory, getting singles victories from Ajay Swisher (6-1, 6-0 over Nathaniel Wright), Blake Walker (6-2, 6-2 over Wade Van Horne), Bradley Markland (6-1, 6-4 over Logan Clark), Troy Harper (6-0, 6-1 over Ridge Hedrick) and Jacob Ward (1-6, 6-4, 10-7 over Ben Waechter). Hibriten’s lone win came at No. 3 singles, where Jacob Norwood defeated Jackson VanBeurden 6-4, 2-5, 10-4.
In doubles, St. Stephens (3-0 overall) received wins from the teams of Swisher and Walker (8-2 over Wright and Norwood), VanBeurden and Markland (8-4 over Van Horne and Waechter) and Harper and Ward (8-2 over Clark and Hedrick). The Indians are at Hibriten on Monday before hosting Bandys on Tuesday, while Hibriten (1-1 overall) hosts Hickory Christian Academy today before entertaining St. Stephens on Monday.