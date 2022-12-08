H.S. ROUNDUP: Abernathy earns first win as Hickory’s girls basketball coach

Alicia Abernathy’s wait for her first win as the head coach of the Hickory girls basketball team ended on Tuesday, as the Red Tornadoes defeated visiting Enka 50-33 at David W. Craft Gymnasium. Hickory led 10-4 after the opening quarter, 20-12 at halftime and 39-19 through three periods.

Hickory (1-3) was paced by Léa Boyens’ game-high 17 points, while Addison Sisk scored 10 and Joselin Turner and Laken Powe had eight apiece. Powe also pulled down 10 rebounds to lead all players.

The Red Tornadoes host Freedom tonight, while Enka (0-4) has a home game against Erwin next Tuesday before visiting A.C. Reynolds the following night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fred T. Foard 62, Cherryville 17: The Tigers cruised past the Ironmen at home Tuesday in Newton, building a 22-5 advantage after the opening quarter, a 34-8 lead at the half and a 54-10 lead entering the fourth quarter. Foard (4-1) was led by 14 points from Imani Ikard and 13 from Kinzer Abernathy, with Samaria Tipps adding nine and Davoney Dellinger finishing with seven.

The Tigers are at Hibriten on Friday, while Cherryville (1-4) travels to West Lincoln.

Newton-Conover 58, Patton 13: The Red Devils routed the host Panthers on Tuesday in Morganton, with Cassidy Geddes scoring 18 points, dishing out seven assists and coming up with four steals. Alaysia Hewitt added 15 points for Newton-Conover, which also got 13 points and five rebounds from Lizzie Sain and nine points from Hadleigh Swagger.

Newton-Conover (5-0) travels to Alexander Central on Friday, while Patton (0-4) hosted Maiden on Wednesday before visiting Freedom on Friday.

St. Stephens 65, Avery County 56: The Indians topped the Vikings on the road Tuesday in Newland, improving to 3-2 ahead of Friday’s home contest against Maiden. As for Avery, it dropped to 1-5 prior to Friday’s home game against Ashe County.

Hibriten 70, Maiden 33: The Panthers knocked off the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, upping their record to 4-0 while sending Maiden to 0-3. Hibriten hosts Fred T. Foard on Friday, the same night the Blue Devils visit St. Stephens after traveling to Patton on Wednesday.

Alexander Central 60, North Iredell 41: The Cougars defeated the Raiders on the road Tuesday in Olin behind 22 points and eight rebounds from Sydney Hayes to go with 11 points, seven boards and five steals from Meredith Wike and 10 points and five rebounds from Hallie Jarrett. Alexander Central (4-0) hosts fellow unbeaten Newton-Conover on Friday, while North Iredell (1-4) visits South Iredell.

BOYS BASKETBALL Maiden 63, Hibriten 52: The Blue Devils took down the Panthers at home Tuesday in Maiden, getting 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Chris Culliver to go with 16 points apiece from Raheim Misher and Jalen Robinson. Misher also had 15 boards, two blocks and a steal, while Robinson grabbed seven rebounds, supplied four assists and came up with two steals.

Maiden (3-0) was at Patton on Wednesday before traveling to St. Stephens on Friday, while Hibriten (2-2) hosts Fred T. Foard on Friday.

Newton-Conover 45, Patton 43: The Red Devils slipped past the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Morganton. Zion White had a game-high 15 points for Newton-Conover, which also received nine from Zyon Chambers and seven from Landen Lyerly.

Newton-Conover (3-2) travels to Alexander Central on Friday, while Patton (1-2) hosted Maiden on Wednesday before Friday’s trip to Freedom.

Enka 71, Hickory 68: The Jets came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Red Tornadoes on the road Tuesday in Hickory. Despite the loss, Hickory received 18 points from John Holbrook, 17 from Jay Powell and 16 from Jamien Little.

Hickory (4-1) was down 18-17 at the end of the first quarter and 33-31 at halftime before carrying a 56-51 advantage into the final frame. However, Enka (4-0) was ultimately able to emerge victorious in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The Jets face Daniel Boone (Tennessee) in a neutral-site game on Saturday, while the Red Tornadoes host Freedom tonight.

Cherryville 70, Fred T. Foard 64: The Ironmen defeated the Tigers on the road Tuesday in Newton, moving to 4-1 while dropping Foard to 0-5. Cherryville is at West Lincoln on Friday, the same night the Tigers visit Hibriten.

Avery County 74, St. Stephens 53: The Vikings earned a 21-point home win over the Indians on Tuesday in Newland, improving to 4-2 while dropping St. Stephens to 2-3. Avery hosts Ashe County on Friday, the same night St. Stephens has a home game against Maiden.

North Iredell 45, Alexander Central 44: The Raiders slipped past the Cougars at home Tuesday in Olin, defeating them despite 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals from Alexander Central’s Avery Cook. The Cougars also received 10 points from Chad Lasher and eight points and five assists from Grayson Presnell.

North Iredell (4-1) visits South Iredell on Friday, while Alexander Central (2-2) plays host to Newton-Conover.

WRESTLING

Bandys sweeps tri-match at North Lincoln: The Trojans picked up two wins on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 8-4 this winter following a 54-22 victory over North Lincoln and a 48-30 triumph over West Cabarrus.

Against North Lincoln, victorious wrestlers for Bandys included Eli Timberlake at 106 pounds (first-period pin), Trey Story at 138 (first-period pin), Will Nix at 145 (first-period pin), Trey Ballew at 152 (6-1 decision), Luke Burkett at 160 (7-1 in tiebreaker), Connor Byrd at 170 (second-period pin), Camden Mongene at 182 (first-period pin), Zack Evans at 195 (second-period pin), Matthew Cranfill at 220 (forfeit) and Brock Mosley at 285 (forfeit).

In the win over West Cabarrus, Bandys added wins from Chauncy Reese at 113 (first-period pin), Story at 138 (first-period pin), Nix at 145 (first-period pin), Ballew at 152 (first-period pin), Burkett at 160 (8-1 decision), Byrd at 170 (first-period pin), Mongene at 182 (first-period pin), Evans at 195 (first-period pin) and Cranfill at 220 (1-0 decision).

The Trojans will send wrestlers to both the Trinity Invitational at Trinity High School and the Big Cat Invitational at Patton High School on Saturday.