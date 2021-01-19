GUESS WHO’S BACK: Tigers claw past Blackhawks, punch ticket to another state championship

MILLERS CREEK — Fred T. Foard is used to winning state volleyball championships in bunches.
The Tigers won their first 3A state title in 1995 before adding championships in 1996 and 1997. They also won three championships in a four-year span in the early 2000s — 2002, 2003 and 2005 — before capturing their first 2A title in 2019.
Foard earned another chance to go back-to-back on Tuesday night, sweeping host West Wilkes 25-22, 25-16 and 25-18 in the 2A West Regional championship contest to advance to the state title match on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. After vanquishing the third-seeded Blackhawks, the eighth-seeded Tigers will do battle with ninth-seeded McMichael in the latter’s first-ever trip to the state finals.
“What a game,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “West Wilkes brought it to us. They’re a good team and I think there were some nerves there at the beginning, and I can’t really describe how I’m feeling. You always have that idea in your head of, ‘Oh well states are this weekend or this game and we make it to states,’ and here we are.
“They played so well as a team and I’m so proud of them as a group. Everyone contributed and it’s just a great feeling,” she added. “... I’m very excited for the girls that they get to experience something like this and I’m very honored to be part of their experience. It’s just very humbling and I’m very proud of them.”
West Wilkes (17-1) took an early lead in the opening set, partially because of Foard errors and also because of strong play from the likes of Katie Nichols, Sydney Sheets and Cheyenne Clonch. Michelle Thao did have a couple of early kills for the Tigers, who trailed 8-4 following a kill from the aforementioned Clonch.
Foard (18-0) erased the deficit in a hurry, recording four consecutive points to tie things at 8-all. The run was bookended by kills from Thao and Megan Dorsey, who would continue to be thorns in West Wilkes’ side throughout the match.
The Blackhawks were able to regain the lead on multiple occasions as the first set progressed, but Foard had an answer each time. Following a tip from West Wilkes’ Gracie Lambert that cut the Tigers’ advantage to 23-22, a shot into the net and a block from Jamianne Foster allowed the visitors to escape with a crucial three-point set victory.
“I think that’s always in any coach’s mindset is like ‘All right, let’s get the first set and let’s roll from there.’ So I think that first set being so tight and so close, coming out with a win in that first set, that was huge,” said Lombardi. “That was a huge motivation, that was a huge boost for us, and I think from there we took that momentum and really took it to them how we’re supposed to do it. So that was huge, getting that first set from them.”
The Tigers carried their momentum into the second set, building a quick 8-2 lead thanks to errors by the Blackhawks, an ace and a kill from Dorsey and a kill from Martina Foster. West Wilkes tried its best to battle back, but Foard never allowed its adversaries to get too close.
Averie Dale got in on the act with a kill and a tip for Foard midway through the set, while well-placed shots by Sarah Lingle and Martina Foster also proved vital. Thao also recorded some big points for the Tigers, including the one that sealed a nine-point set win and a 2-0 advantage in the match.
It was more of the same for Foard in the third set, as the Tigers cruised to their 54th victory in 55 sets this season. Foard never trailed in the set, taking a 5-4 lead on a point from Thao and maintaining the advantage for the rest of the contest.
The Tigers led by double digits on a few occasions, but the Blackhawks wouldn’t go down without a fight. Following a kill from Foard’s Jamianne Foster that made it 23-15, Clonch registered a kill for West Wilkes before Dale notched one for the Tigers. From there, the Blackhawks scored on consecutive tips from Carson Ledford before Dorsey ended the match and the hosts’ season with a resounding kill.
“It’s kind of indescribable, a feeling of overwhelming joy because we get a chance to repeat at the state championships,” said Dorsey, one of four seniors on Foard’s roster along with Thao, Jamianne Foster and Katrina Cloer. “It means a lot.
"We’ve worked really hard in practice and we’ve adjusted to the masks and it’s really shown,” she continued. "We’ve just worked really hard, so we’re happy to be going back again.”
Foard received 13 kills and 14 digs from Thao, who was the MVP of the 2019 state title match. Dorsey added 11 kills and 10 digs, while Dale had four kills and four blocks to go with three blocks from Jamianne Foster.
Other standouts for the Tigers included Lingle with two aces, eight digs and 15 assists, Haley Johnson with eight digs and 17 assists and Lyndsie Warren with 10 digs.
“We knew who we needed to shut down and we needed to block and do touches,” said Lombardi of her team’s play late in the opening set and throughout the second and third sets. “They just picked it up and played our game and that’s Foard volleyball right there.”
Now it’s on to Saturday’s game against McMichael, which is 17-1 following an upset of third-seeded North Lenoir in Tuesday’s 2A East Regional championship. The Phoenix defeated the Hawks in straight sets, winning 25-16, 25-21 and 25-21.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.