GUESS WHO’S BACK: Tigers claw past Blackhawks, punch ticket to another state championship

West Wilkes (17-1) took an early lead in the opening set, partially because of Foard errors and also because of strong play from the likes of Katie Nichols, Sydney Sheets and Cheyenne Clonch. Michelle Thao did have a couple of early kills for the Tigers, who trailed 8-4 following a kill from the aforementioned Clonch.

Foard (18-0) erased the deficit in a hurry, recording four consecutive points to tie things at 8-all. The run was bookended by kills from Thao and Megan Dorsey, who would continue to be thorns in West Wilkes’ side throughout the match.

The Blackhawks were able to regain the lead on multiple occasions as the first set progressed, but Foard had an answer each time. Following a tip from West Wilkes’ Gracie Lambert that cut the Tigers’ advantage to 23-22, a shot into the net and a block from Jamianne Foster allowed the visitors to escape with a crucial three-point set victory.