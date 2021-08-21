GROUND AND POUND: DeHart, Bumgarner star on offense, defense as Bandys routs St. Stephens

On the other side, the Indians received 15 carries for 82 yards from freshman Brycen Gaither, but the rest of their rushers combined for just 24 yards on 15 attempts. Additionally, junior Peyton Young completed 7 of 14 passes for 45 yards and a TD in his first varsity start under center.

“They’re two very talented young men,” said St. Stephens’ Kyle Lowman, who made his head coaching debut after serving as an assistant coach at Bandys from 2000-19, of Gaither and Young. “Peyton has a lot of ability, I am proud of how he kind of managed the game out there. A lot of times he was in some tough spots and he made some good throws, he scrambled around and kept some plays alive. I’m just proud of him for kind of how he led out there during the game.

“Brycen’s gonna be a very good player,” he added. “... He’s a really good player right now, you wouldn’t know he’s in ninth grade by watching. He wants the ball and wants to play the whole game, and that’s really big for a guy his age.”

After both teams failed to put points on the board on their opening drives, the Trojans (1-0) swallowed up Gaither in his own end zone for a safety at the 6:43 mark of the first quarter. Bandys earned two points on the play, which came after a pooch punt from DeHart pinned the Indians at their own 2-yard line.