GROUND AND POUND: DeHart, Bumgarner star on offense, defense as Bandys routs St. Stephens

CATAWBA — The Bandys football team has already matched its win total from this past spring, doing so in convincing fashion during Friday night’s season opener. The Trojans finished with 402 rushing yards, getting 100-yard performances from a pair of seniors in a 44-7 victory over St. Stephens at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Parker DeHart paced the Trojans’ ground attack with six carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns — he also completed 3 of 7 passes for 74 yards and a score — while running back Terick Bumgarner tallied 10 carries for 144 yards and two TDs. Junior Nolan Jones added 11 carries for 49 yards, with six other Bandys ball carriers also finishing with positive yardage on the night.
“They had a dynamite game, I can’t talk enough about those guys without smiling,” said Bandys’ second-year head coach Jason Barnes of DeHart and Bumgarner, who also made their mark on defense with an interception and a fumble return for a TD, respectively. “Terick was a pleasant surprise this year, it seemed like he grew up a lot from the spring until now. He’s that big bruising running back that we haven’t had here in about two or three years.
“As far as DeHart goes, he’s really stepped up and both of those boys on both sides of the ball are unbelievable,” he continued. “And you can give those guys credit because they’ve earned it and they deserve it, but if it wasn’t for those guys up front, our running backs and everybody else wouldn’t get what they got.”
On the other side, the Indians received 15 carries for 82 yards from freshman Brycen Gaither, but the rest of their rushers combined for just 24 yards on 15 attempts. Additionally, junior Peyton Young completed 7 of 14 passes for 45 yards and a TD in his first varsity start under center.
“They’re two very talented young men,” said St. Stephens’ Kyle Lowman, who made his head coaching debut after serving as an assistant coach at Bandys from 2000-19, of Gaither and Young. “Peyton has a lot of ability, I am proud of how he kind of managed the game out there. A lot of times he was in some tough spots and he made some good throws, he scrambled around and kept some plays alive. I’m just proud of him for kind of how he led out there during the game.
“Brycen’s gonna be a very good player,” he added. “... He’s a really good player right now, you wouldn’t know he’s in ninth grade by watching. He wants the ball and wants to play the whole game, and that’s really big for a guy his age.”
After both teams failed to put points on the board on their opening drives, the Trojans (1-0) swallowed up Gaither in his own end zone for a safety at the 6:43 mark of the first quarter. Bandys earned two points on the play, which came after a pooch punt from DeHart pinned the Indians at their own 2-yard line.
The first TD of the night came on a 26-yard pass from DeHart to Caleb Moore on the second play of the second quarter. The connection capped an eight-play, 47-yard drive that also featured a 10-yard throw from DeHart to Elliot Spicer to end the opening period, with the score making it 9-0 in favor of the hosts.
Moments later, an apparent arm injury forced a lengthy delay. Bandys senior Austin Cline went down while blocking on a punt return and had to leave the field on a stretcher.
“He’s a good player on both sides of the ball and he plays hard and he’s one of those kind of kids, but more importantly he’s a leader,” said Barnes of Cline. “... Whether we’re having a down game or whatever it is, he can pull those guys up and get them started where coaches can’t do it, he can do it because he’s just that guy. So that’s probably what we’re gonna miss most about him.”
Shortly after the injury stoppage, St. Stephens (0-1) found the end zone on a 23-yard scoring strike from Young to Michael Watkins, a junior wide receiver who caught 14 passes for 117 yards and a TD this past spring. However, that was as close as the Indians would get, as Bandys responded with 35 unanswered points.
After losing a fumble that led to the Indians’ scoring drive, Bumgarner broke free for a 63-yard run on the first play of the Trojans’ next drive. Following a 7-yard scamper from Jones, DeHart scored from 1 yard out to extend Bandys’ advantage to 16-7.
Bumgarner then recovered a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a score on St. Stephens’ next offensive play, while a 99-yard TD run from DeHart with 5:43 remaining in the first half put the Trojans on top 30-7. DeHart’s stroll down the right sideline followed his interception of a St. Stephens pass on the previous play.
“We got a little something going, felt like we were right there in it, and they broke a big run and were able to score,” said Lowman. “And then we came right back after that and fumbled and they had the scoop and score. That was a big turning point I felt like at that point, and then ... they had the ball on the 1-yard line and went 99 on the quarterback sneak.
“They’ve got some really talented guys that are gonna make more big plays as the year goes,” he continued, “and that just swelled up on us there real quickly.”
Bandys added two more scores in the third quarter to account for the final margin. Bumgarner found pay dirt from 36 yards out with 7:53 left in the period, while DeHart registered a 62-yard TD jaunt just over four minutes later.
“That team, Kyle’s just getting started,” said Barnes of St. Stephens. “You give them a few more weeks and I promise you things are gonna change. He’ll turn that program around and they’ll be rocking and rolling.”
“It’s special to be here always,” added Lowman of returning to Bandys. “It was fun, although it could’ve been more fun, just being here and seeing the folks. Just getting to see everybody was great.”
Bandys travels to Fred T. Foard next Friday, while St. Stephens hosts Bunker Hill.
St. Stephens: 00 07 00 00 — 07
Bandys: 02 28 14 00 — 44
First Quarter
B — Safety, 6:43
Second Quarter
B — Caleb Moore 26-yard pass from Parker DeHart (Fletcher Harris kick), 11:45
SS — Michael Watkins 23-yard pass from Peyton Young (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 8:29
B — DeHart 1-yard run (Harris kick), 7:22
B — Terick Bumgarner 23-yard fumble return (Harris kick), 7:00
B — DeHart 99-yard run (Harris kick), 5:43
Third Quarter
B — Bumgarner 36-yard run (Harris kick), 7:53
B — DeHart 62-yard run (Joshua Hernandez kick), 3:46
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Team Stats
First Downs: St. Stephens 6, Bandys 8
Rushes-yards: St. Stephens 30-106, Bandys 42-402
Comp-Att-Int: St. Stephens 7-15-1, Bandys 3-7-0
Passing yards: St. Stephens 45, Bandys 74
Fumbles-Lost: St. Stephens 4-2, Bandys 4-3
Penalties-yards: St. Stephens 8-55, Bandys 5-30
Individual Stats
RUSHING — St. Stephens: Brycen Gaither 15-82, Peyton Young 5-7, Chip Hendren 1-7, Ethan Atwood 2-5, Ty McLauchlin 3-4, Tony Rangel-Garcia 2-2, Evan Trossi 2-(-1). Bandys: Parker DeHart 6-160 and 3 TDs, Terick Bumgarner 10-144 and 2 TDs, Nolan Jones 11-49, TJ White 5-18, Elliot Spicer 4-15, Parker Styborksi 1-8, Jon-Luke Foster 1-5, Wyatt Wesson 2-2, Caleb Moore 2-1.
PASSING — St. Stephens: Young 7-14-1 for 45 yards and 1 TD. Bandys: DeHart 3-7-0 for 74 yards and 1 TD
RECEIVING — St. Stephens: Michael Watkins 3-31 and 1 TD, Rangel-Garcia 2-11, Ji Ikard 1-4, Elijah Nash 1-(-1). Bandys: Styborski 1-38, Moore 1-26 and 1 TD, Spicer 1-10.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.