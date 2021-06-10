GRIN AND BEAR IT: Bunker Hill baseball shuts out Foard to avenge Tuesday’s loss, clinch conference title

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Bunker Hill baseball team knew it needed to win at least one of two games against Fred T. Foard to capture the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship. Following the Bears’ five-run loss to the Tigers on Tuesday, Thursday’s regular-season finale between the Catawba County rivals became a winner-take-all matchup.

The contest was originally scheduled to take place on Foard’s home diamond in Newton, but was moved to Lenoir-Rhyne’s Durham Field due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The start time of the game was also changed from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m., resulting in a Thursday afternoon clash with the league crown at stake.

After the Tigers’ Lane Essary exceeded 100 pitches in a strong outing on Tuesday, he was unavailable for Thursday’s contest. This time, it was Bunker Hill’s Jordan Yoder who dominated on the mound, helping the Bears vanquish Foard 6-0 to earn the conference’s top state playoff seed.

“I’m so proud of these kids because I told them the other night that the pressure was still on Fred T. Foard, they had to beat us twice,” Bunker Hill coach Todd Setzer said. “We didn’t have a great game Tuesday night, we give them (Foard) credit for it, and today we came out and did what we had to do.